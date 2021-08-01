Cutting the Rope With God in Control

× | SPONSORED CONTENT |

Lynn Green knew what steady growth meant for her residential and commercial electrical and HVAC firm, Davis & Green Electrical. She and her husband, George, founded their company out of their home in 1984 with one service truck, and today they have nearly 200 employees.

COVID-19 brought them all to a new playing field — one with much more communication and collaboration.

“Initially, daily Zoom meetings at 3 p.m. were about keeping our employees and customers safe,” Green says, but she adds that they were also about quick brainstorming and problem-solving, like figuring out how to bottle and distribute hand-sanitizer to all their job sites around the state. Now the entire leadership team meets on a monthly basis for two to three hours.

Green also found inspiration from “Win the Day,” a book by Mark Batterson. “My pastor recommended that I read it,” she says. Batterson encourages his readers to challenge the status quo and take calculated risks or, he says, “cut the rope.” A self-admitted risk-averse person, Green realized that she must surround herself with others who balance her and challenge her. “You need to take chances, and if you don’t take chances, you aren’t going to grow.”

So, in the middle of COVID, Davis & Green did two big things: They opened an accredited, four-year electrical training program, which Green wants to see more women join, and they began planning a new plumbing department and a new office.

Green, a deacon at West End Assembly of God, says she knows that God wanted “to use us where we were. … God is in control.”