Janine Randazzo, DMD

Hearing that patients either didn’t have dental insurance or were losing coverage, Dr. Janine Randazzo and her team members developed their own dental plan that includes two cleanings and set discounts on other treatments for one annual fee.

Her practice also marks milestones in patients’ lives, from birthdays to anniversaries. “We have one team member who keeps track of everything,” Randazzo says. “When the right time comes around, we celebrate those patients with balloons and cards or some custom gift.”

The practice also holds a quarterly raffle of 10 gifts for patients. This quarter’s raffle theme — appropriately — is board games.

Randazzo Dentistry also serves its community, with team members annually selecting a charity to help. In 2019, it was HomeAgain; this year, it’s Feed More.

Since opening her practice in 2008, Randazzo has been part of the Network of Enterprising Women, serving as the organization’s president this year. She’s made lifelong friends through the group, which also gives scholarships to female seniors in local high schools.

Randazzo relishes the variety in her work: “What I like the best is that I see the whole family, from children to grandparents.”

On the path to dentistry early, Randazzo worked as a dental assistant on Saturdays and two days during the week for a prosthodontist while attending college.

What she learned from other dentists is that the best ones made patients feel relaxed and special. “It’s not only about how you treat the patients but how you make them feel.”