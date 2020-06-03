× | SPONSORED CONTENT |

When the COVID-19 crisis brought everything to a grinding halt in mid-March, Aimee Selleck, volunteer coordinator with the United Way of Greater Richmond & Petersburg, had to put a hold on United Way Literacy Kits, which are typically distributed to schoolchildren in alignment with the timing of kindergarten registration. They include a new book, school supplies and family educational materials that help contribute to childhood development. Despite the pause and disruption in schools, Selleck and her team are looking for ways to get those kits out to people who need them. “There was a very drastic shift in what my work looked like for many, many weeks,” she says, “but the past couple of weeks, we’ve kind of been able to pick back up.”

The United Way works to empower community members and partners in order to create systemic change that breaks down barriers to access and opportunity for those in need. Selleck manages volunteers and helps to create programs and initiatives that support the health, education and financial well-being of underserved communities. “My work has always surrounded finding opportunities for improvement, growth and development so that we are increasing our impact and engaging community members more deeply,” she says.

Two years ago, when Selleck first started working at the United Way, she was particularly proud to have helped implement Steps to Success Learning Trails with support from sponsors. The series of signs that the organization put up at parks and other outdoor spaces focuses on physical and cognitive skill-building for parents and caregivers to engage children. Selleck and her team hope to install more this summer.

