Best & Worst 2025

It’s been a hell of a year in Richmond so far — abnormally cold, unusually hot, catastrophically rainy, politically unhinged. Maybe we bragged too much about that CNN “Best Town to Visit” award, because our karma has been seriously unbalanced. New mayor? Water crisis! Rams win? Coach quits! New amphitheater? No parking! At this point the city’s becoming accustomed to finding thorns on its roses.

But as Winston Churchill famously advised, “If you’re going through hell, keep going.” After 38 years of Best & Worst surveys, we at Richmond magazine well know that if there’s a worst, there must be a best nearby. We automatically check the clouds for silver linings and look for rainbows in the rain.

Richmond is full of shining examples: exceptional customer service, outstanding selection, rich and diverse cultural experiences, professionals with top-notch skills, and genuine hospitality that will brighten even the darkest day. We are proud to present this year’s Best & Worst winners — your favorite local spots across 199 categories for eating, shopping, recreation and a slew of services, as well as entrepreneurs, entertainers and activists worth knowing. Here’s hoping for nothing but blue skies from now on.

Contributors: Nicole Cohen, Bird Cox, Kaitlin Davis, Stephanie Ganz, Kevin Johnson, Anna Kiepke, Allison Kinney, Mindy Kinsey, Harry Kollatz Jr., Mandy Loy, Peter McElhinney, Diane McMartin, Eileen Mellon, Bailey Miller, Mark Newton, Gray Pershing, Kelsey Robinson, Konrad Solberg, Genevelyn Steele, Ian Stewart, Joan Tupponce, Christine Winder, Emily Wise, Melanie Wynne

*Our editorial team compiled and vetted the survey results before sharing them with the advertising staff.