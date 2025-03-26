Best & Worst 2025 — Vote Now!

Welcome to the 38th annual Richmond magazine Best & Worst survey — celebrating everything that’s great (and calling out what’s not so great) about RVA. Tell us who’s best and let loose with the worst by voting in the survey through April 25.

Tell us what’s hot and what’s not in these categories:

News & Personalities

Services & Community

Shopping

Recreation

Food & Drink

VOTE NOW!

Voting is open through April 25 at 11:45 p.m. Survey results will be announced in our annual Best & Worst issue in August. The easiest way to be sure you get the issue is to subscribe now (20 issues are just $20, so it’s a steal of a deal!).

Spread the Word

Businesses, we’ve made it easy for you to spread the word and ask your customers, friends and family to vote for you. Just download and share these graphics or create your own, and be sure to link to the survey: richmondmag.com/vote2025.

Here are a few guidelines for using these web graphics:

Facebook cover: Upload this for your personal or company Facebook cover. It can also be used for general social media posts on Facebook, X, etc.

Upload this for your personal or company Facebook cover. It can also be used for general social media posts on Facebook, X, etc. Instagram and other social media: Designs sized for Instagram and social media profile pictures as well as general posts.

Designs sized for Instagram and social media profile pictures as well as general posts. Web ads: For use on your website or in your email newsletter; not recommended for social media posts because they are too small.

For use on your website or in your email newsletter; not recommended for social media posts because they are too small. Poster: Print at 100% and display in your business to encourage voting on the spot.

Please remember:

Make it easy. Tell your customers which categories fit your business.

Tell your customers which categories fit your business. But not too easy. Please do not fill out or submit ballots on behalf of your employees, customers or anyone else (with or without consent). Any attempts at ballot stuffing will render those entries ineligible. Any business offering discounts or anything of value in exchange for votes will be automatically disqualified.

Good luck to all!