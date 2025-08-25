Best & Worst 2025: Shopping

Photo by Creative Dog Media
Best Shopping Center or Mall
11800 W. Broad St.
The largest mall in the region, Short Pump Town Center boasts an open-air layout with over 100 stores and restaurants. It also hosts events including concerts, wine tasting, and trick or treating. Children love its Short Pump Express train ride.
2. Carytown
3. Stony Point Fashion Park
Best Locally Owned Toy, Game or Comic Store
Illustration by Katie Pelikan
3005 W. Cary St.
Through 32 years in business, World of Mirth has seen customers who first visited the store as children come back to find gifts for their own kids. Looking back on this year, owner Thea Brown says, “I’m proud at how my staff and myself have been able to navigate all of the unknowns and changes, while maintaining a positive attitude. ... We have the best customers ever — it’s hard to be angry in a toy store!”
2. One Eyed Jacques
3. Toy Lair
Photo by Autumn Tury
Best Commercial Art Gallery
2016 Staples Mill Road
Crossroads Art Center holds a curated array of works from emerging and established artists. The gallery will host an art opening for several new collections from 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 19. The opening will feature a performance by the Virginia Opera. The event is free and open to the public, and owner Jenni Kirby promises, “There will be good snacks!”
2. Reynolds Gallery
3. Tie: 1708 Gallery; Art Works
Best Local Sporting Goods Store
10150 Lakeridge Parkway, Ashland
Founded in 1947 as a service station, Green Top now offers all manner of gear for hunting, fishing, boating and other outdoor adventures. In addition to its store and shooting range, Green Top hosts a podcast, talking with guest experts about duck conservation, deer management and other topics of interest to hunters and non-hunters alike.
2. Tie: Disco Sports; Play It Again Sports
3. Tie: Walkabout Outfitter; Trail Hut
Best Bike Shop
One of the oldest bike stores not only in Richmond, but in the whole country, Agee’s first opened in 1910 and remains a family-run business. Agee’s stocks bikes for the first-time tricyclist to the triathlete, with plenty of options for the everyday commuter as well. Test-ride bikes at Agee’s locations on Midlothian Turnpike, West Broad Street and Cary Street.
2. Outpost Richmond
3. Carytown Bicycle Co.
Best Locally Owned Bookstore
1312 E. Cary St.
For those who know and love Fountain Bookstore, owner Kelly Justice has exciting news: “We are expanding and will be twice as big!” The second location will open at 1307 E. Cary St. — just across the way from the original. Fountain will also keep its original location to host classes, workshops and literary events.
2. Shelf Life Books
3. Bbgb books
Photo courtesy I Love You So Much Books
Best New Store
119 W. Brookland Park Blvd.
In keeping with its name, I Love You So Much Books is a community-centered collection of new and used books. Owner Mariela Gavino says her team is “extremely proud to have opened our brick-and-mortar this year. We went from doing pop-ups around town to now feeling very welcomed in North Side. We’re excited to keep growing the book lover community.”
2. Dinner Party
3. Tie: Little Wish Toys; Where Ya Bin; Bricks & Minifigs South Side; HoneyBloom Co.
Best Record Store
3017 W. Cary St.
Beyond its great selection of new and used records and CDs, Plan 9 is a place to listen to music. Owner Jim Bland says, “We have a lot of listening parties for records that are coming out. Those will step up when we get into the fall.” The store also hosts live shows by local performers.
2. Deep Groove Records
3. Vinyl Conflict
Photo courtesy Mongrel
Multicategory Winner
2924 W. Cary St.
A Carytown gift shop gem, Mongrel recently hosted its 34th birthday celebration. Ever-evolving display window decorations reflect owners Mark Burkett and Stan McCulloch’s goal to keep their collection of greeting cards eclectic and fresh. Jellycat enthusiasts can anticipate finding a new line of furry friends on store shelves this fall. “We’re always on the lookout for new Richmond-made products, locally made items. We’re constantly looking to acquire unique things,” founder McCulloch says. “We strive to emphasize and provide kind interactions to the public in the store daily.”
Best Local Gift Shop
2. Tweed
3. Tie: Outside the Box; The Shops at 5807
Best Shop with Richmond-Made Goods (not food)
2. Shop Made in Virginia
3. Lineage
Best Fair-Trade Products
2624 Buford Road, Bon Air
Providing a variety of high-quality everyday essentials, Eco Inspired makes it easy to get what you need without accumulating piles of plastic packaging. This summer, the store’s offerings expanded to include bulk food. Owner Eryn Cook says she selects vendors that uphold good wages and working conditions, and “prioritize sustainability from start to finish.”
Best Locally Owned Plant Store, Greenhouse or Nursery
3313 Mechanicsville Pike, 12111 W. Broad St.
Flower arrangements for every occasion in a variety of creative designs are available at Strange’s. In its greenhouse and nursery, you’ll find houseplants, vegetables and herbs, flowers, and trees. “Exciting changes for our Mechanicsville location are underway,” spokesperson Meg Gouldin says. “Expanded product offerings, updated store layout and lots of room for inspiration are coming in 2026!”
2. Sneed’s Nursery
3. The Great Big Greenhouse
Best Florist or Flower Shop
2104 Dumbarton Road
Coleman’s offers same-day delivery of fresh flowers in Richmond. Arrangements are not confined to vases and include flower crowns, floral-adorned archways, wedding cake decor and more. In addition to cut flowers, find living flowers and houseplants potted in planters and dish gardens.
2. Vogue Flowers
3. Strawberry Fields Flowers and Finds
Best Locally Owned Shoe Store
11800 W. Broad St. #2750
Shopping at Saxon Shoes this fall will be a special occasion, according to director Amanda Weiner. “We’re going to be partnering with some of our key vendors like Birkenstock on some big events throughout the season to make it a fun buying experience,” Weiner says. “We also plan to have more unique events in our kids’ department, like story time or a book launch.”
2. Fleet Feet
3. Lucky Road
Photo courtesy Lex's of Carytown
Best Place to Buy a Formal Dress
3018 W. Cary St.
Lex’s offers dresses for weddings, proms and special occasions. Approaching 30 years in business, owner Lisa McSherry says to Lex’s customers, “From first fittings to final twirls, we’ve loved being a part of your stories.” Alluding to the economic struggles this year has brought to many businesses, McSherry wryly puns, “resilience is in our fabric.”
2. Nellie George
3. Frances Kahn
Photo courtesy Franco's
Multicategory Winner
5321 Lakeside Ave., 11800 W. Broad St.
Founder Franco Ambrogi is well known in the Richmond area for his phenomenal tailoring skills and expertise as well as his friendly demeanor. The family-owned business carries large selections of styles and sizes, often serving multiple generations of families. Kevin Reardon, co-owner, says that with sportswear becoming more popular in the past couple years, the Short Pump location will debut a Johnnie-O section in their store. “Our tailoring, for example, is still rooted in the old world craftmanship once standard in fine haberdashery,” Reardon says. “We have some employees in our tailoring department that have been with us for 50-plus years, complemented [by] newcomers committed to producing excellent tailoring.”
Best Locally Owned Men’s Clothing Store
2. Peter-Blair
3. Beecroft & Bull
Best Place to Buy a Suit
2. Alton Lane
3. 707 Fine Clothing
Photo by Wild Heart Creative
Best Maker of Custom Jewelry
2225 Hanover Ave.
Pieces from Emily Warden Designs are made to order and handcrafted in-house by owner and founder Emily Warden and her team of metalsmithing women. Find unique and creative jewelry made from materials held to high standards of quality and ethical sourcing for special occasions and every day.
2. Carreras Jewelers
3. Vera’s Fine Jewelry
Best Locally Owned Women’s Clothing Store
5705 Grove Ave.
If you need a dress that looks like it is made entirely of flowers, Nellie George is probably the place to go. In addition to high-end women’s clothing, the store stocks clothes for children of all ages and frequently hosts trunk shows with designers of clothes, eyewear and jewelry.
2. Quinn
3. Tie: HoneyBloom Co.; Levy’s
Best Locally Owned Place to Buy Eyewear
5520-B Lakeside Ave., Henrico
Brooks Optical offers a wide selection of prescription lenses, sunglasses and contact lenses. They also take care of fittings, adjustments and repairs. This August, the family-owned and -operated business celebrates its 26th anniversary. Owner and optician J. Clifford Brooks says, “We’re happy to be here. We love helping the community.”
2. Virginia Eye Institute
3. Carytown Optical
Best Fine Jewelry Store
12130 W. Broad St.
Founded in Roanoke in 1930, Fink’s now supplies fine jewelry, watches and diamonds to Virginia, North Carolina and Tennessee. Engagement ring offerings include both designer brands and their own studio collection. They also repair jewelry and watches.
2. Lustre by Adolf
3. Carreras Jewelers
Best Place to Buy Dancewear
8524 Patterson Ave.
Owner Rosemary Liberto started working at Ellman’s when she was in high school. This year, the store’s annual back-to-school sale will run Sept. 1-14. Because public schools start in mid-August, the store will be open on Labor Day. Liberto says, “We felt it would be a service our customers would appreciate.”
Best Consignment Shop
3118 W. Cary St.
Clementine is an affordable source for building or refreshing a work wardrobe. A destination for women’s secondhand designer fashion, Clementine’s Carytown store feels like a large and exceptionally well-curated walk-in closet. Its family of consignment shops also includes Clover and Ashby.
2. Indigo Avenue
3. Fit for a Queen
Best Vintage Clothing Shop
2916 W. Cary St.
Bygones offers men’s and women’s styles from decades past. Renowned for its elaborate window displays, the inside of the store is filled with clothing, jewelry and accessories for glamor that the modern age can’t deliver. Owner Maynee Cayton says, “It’s coming up on my 46th year of selling Richmond treasures. I’d like to thank Bygones customers for appreciating me as much as I appreciate them!”
2. Halcyon Vintage
3. Rosewood Clothing Co.
Best Thrift Shop
1407 Sherwood Ave.
Diversity Richmond’s thrift store is not only a great place to find a bargain on clothes, furniture, books and more, it’s a way to support an organization that provides artistic, social and wellness programing for LGBTQ+ individuals and other marginalized Richmonders. Diversity Richmond also organizes Pridefest, a free celebration open to all, which will be held this year on Sept. 27 at Midtown Green.
2. Hope Thrift
3. Furbish Thrift