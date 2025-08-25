Best & Worst 2025: Shopping

× Expand Photo by Creative Dog Media

Best Shopping Center or Mall

Short PumpTown Center

11800 W. Broad St.

The largest mall in the region, Short Pump Town Center boasts an open-air layout with over 100 stores and restaurants. It also hosts events including concerts, wine tasting, and trick or treating. Children love its Short Pump Express train ride.

2. Carytown

3. Stony Point Fashion Park

Best Locally Owned Toy, Game or Comic Store

World of Mirth

Expand Illustration by Katie Pelikan

3005 W. Cary St.

Through 32 years in business, World of Mirth has seen customers who first visited the store as children come back to find gifts for their own kids. Looking back on this year, owner Thea Brown says, “I’m proud at how my staff and myself have been able to navigate all of the unknowns and changes, while maintaining a positive attitude. ... We have the best customers ever — it’s hard to be angry in a toy store!”

2. One Eyed Jacques

3. Toy Lair

× Expand Photo by Autumn Tury

Best Commercial Art Gallery

Crossroads Art Center

2016 Staples Mill Road

Crossroads Art Center holds a curated array of works from emerging and established artists. The gallery will host an art opening for several new collections from 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 19. The opening will feature a performance by the Virginia Opera. The event is free and open to the public, and owner Jenni Kirby promises, “There will be good snacks!”

2. Reynolds Gallery

3. Tie: 1708 Gallery; Art Works

Best Local Sporting Goods Store

Green Top

10150 Lakeridge Parkway, Ashland

Founded in 1947 as a service station, Green Top now offers all manner of gear for hunting, fishing, boating and other outdoor adventures. In addition to its store and shooting range, Green Top hosts a podcast, talking with guest experts about duck conservation, deer management and other topics of interest to hunters and non-hunters alike.

2. Tie: Disco Sports; Play It Again Sports

3. Tie: Walkabout Outfitter; Trail Hut

Best Bike Shop

Agee’s Bicycles

One of the oldest bike stores not only in Richmond, but in the whole country, Agee’s first opened in 1910 and remains a family-run business. Agee’s stocks bikes for the first-time tricyclist to the triathlete, with plenty of options for the everyday commuter as well. Test-ride bikes at Agee’s locations on Midlothian Turnpike, West Broad Street and Cary Street.

2. Outpost Richmond

3. Carytown Bicycle Co.

Best Locally Owned Bookstore

Fountain Bookstore

1312 E. Cary St.

For those who know and love Fountain Bookstore, owner Kelly Justice has exciting news: “We are expanding and will be twice as big!” The second location will open at 1307 E. Cary St. — just across the way from the original. Fountain will also keep its original location to host classes, workshops and literary events.

2. Shelf Life Books

3. Bbgb books

× Expand Photo courtesy I Love You So Much Books

Best New Store

I Love You So Much Books

119 W. Brookland Park Blvd.

In keeping with its name, I Love You So Much Books is a community-centered collection of new and used books. Owner Mariela Gavino says her team is “extremely proud to have opened our brick-and-mortar this year. We went from doing pop-ups around town to now feeling very welcomed in North Side. We’re excited to keep growing the book lover community.”

2. Dinner Party

3. Tie: Little Wish Toys; Where Ya Bin; Bricks & Minifigs South Side; HoneyBloom Co.

Best Record Store

Plan 9 Music

3017 W. Cary St.

Beyond its great selection of new and used records and CDs, Plan 9 is a place to listen to music. Owner Jim Bland says, “We have a lot of listening parties for records that are coming out. Those will step up when we get into the fall.” The store also hosts live shows by local performers.

2. Deep Groove Records

3. Vinyl Conflict

× Expand Photo courtesy Mongrel

Multicategory Winner

Mongrel

2924 W. Cary St.

A Carytown gift shop gem, Mongrel recently hosted its 34th birthday celebration. Ever-evolving display window decorations reflect owners Mark Burkett and Stan McCulloch’s goal to keep their collection of greeting cards eclectic and fresh. Jellycat enthusiasts can anticipate finding a new line of furry friends on store shelves this fall. “We’re always on the lookout for new Richmond-made products, locally made items. We’re constantly looking to acquire unique things,” founder McCulloch says. “We strive to emphasize and provide kind interactions to the public in the store daily.”

Best Local Gift Shop

2. Tweed

3. Tie: Outside the Box; The Shops at 5807

Best Shop with Richmond-Made Goods (not food)

2. Shop Made in Virginia

3. Lineage

Best Fair-Trade Products

Eco Inspired

2624 Buford Road, Bon Air

Providing a variety of high-quality everyday essentials, Eco Inspired makes it easy to get what you need without accumulating piles of plastic packaging. This summer, the store’s offerings expanded to include bulk food. Owner Eryn Cook says she selects vendors that uphold good wages and working conditions, and “prioritize sustainability from start to finish.”

Best Locally Owned Plant Store, Greenhouse or Nursery

Strange’s

3313 Mechanicsville Pike, 12111 W. Broad St.

Flower arrangements for every occasion in a variety of creative designs are available at Strange’s. In its greenhouse and nursery, you’ll find houseplants, vegetables and herbs, flowers, and trees. “Exciting changes for our Mechanicsville location are underway,” spokesperson Meg Gouldin says. “Expanded product offerings, updated store layout and lots of room for inspiration are coming in 2026!”

2. Sneed’s Nursery

3. The Great Big Greenhouse

Best Florist or Flower Shop

Coleman Brothers

2104 Dumbarton Road

Coleman’s offers same-day delivery of fresh flowers in Richmond. Arrangements are not confined to vases and include flower crowns, floral-adorned archways, wedding cake decor and more. In addition to cut flowers, find living flowers and houseplants potted in planters and dish gardens.

2. Vogue Flowers

3. Strawberry Fields Flowers and Finds

Best Locally Owned Shoe Store

Saxon Shoes

11800 W. Broad St. #2750

Shopping at Saxon Shoes this fall will be a special occasion, according to director Amanda Weiner. “We’re going to be partnering with some of our key vendors like Birkenstock on some big events throughout the season to make it a fun buying experience,” Weiner says. “We also plan to have more unique events in our kids’ department, like story time or a book launch.”

2. Fleet Feet

3. Lucky Road

× Expand Photo courtesy Lex's of Carytown

Best Place to Buy a Formal Dress

Lex’s of Carytown

3018 W. Cary St.

Lex’s offers dresses for weddings, proms and special occasions. Approaching 30 years in business, owner Lisa McSherry says to Lex’s customers, “From first fittings to final twirls, we’ve loved being a part of your stories.” Alluding to the economic struggles this year has brought to many businesses, McSherry wryly puns, “resilience is in our fabric.”

2. Nellie George

3. Frances Kahn

× Expand Photo courtesy Franco's

Multicategory Winner

Franco’s

5321 Lakeside Ave., 11800 W. Broad St.

Founder Franco Ambrogi is well known in the Richmond area for his phenomenal tailoring skills and expertise as well as his friendly demeanor. The family-owned business carries large selections of styles and sizes, often serving multiple generations of families. Kevin Reardon, co-owner, says that with sportswear becoming more popular in the past couple years, the Short Pump location will debut a Johnnie-O section in their store. “Our tailoring, for example, is still rooted in the old world craftmanship once standard in fine haberdashery,” Reardon says. “We have some employees in our tailoring department that have been with us for 50-plus years, complemented [by] newcomers committed to producing excellent tailoring.”

Best Locally Owned Men’s Clothing Store

2. Peter-Blair

3. Beecroft & Bull

Best Place to Buy a Suit

2. Alton Lane

3. 707 Fine Clothing

× Expand Photo by Wild Heart Creative

Best Maker of Custom Jewelry

Emily Warden Designs

2225 Hanover Ave.

Pieces from Emily Warden Designs are made to order and handcrafted in-house by owner and founder Emily Warden and her team of metalsmithing women. Find unique and creative jewelry made from materials held to high standards of quality and ethical sourcing for special occasions and every day.

2. Carreras Jewelers

3. Vera’s Fine Jewelry

Best Locally Owned Women’s Clothing Store

Nellie George

5705 Grove Ave.

If you need a dress that looks like it is made entirely of flowers, Nellie George is probably the place to go. In addition to high-end women’s clothing, the store stocks clothes for children of all ages and frequently hosts trunk shows with designers of clothes, eyewear and jewelry.

2. Quinn

3. Tie: HoneyBloom Co.; Levy’s

Best Locally Owned Place to Buy Eyewear

Brooks Optical

5520-B Lakeside Ave., Henrico

Brooks Optical offers a wide selection of prescription lenses, sunglasses and contact lenses. They also take care of fittings, adjustments and repairs. This August, the family-owned and -operated business celebrates its 26th anniversary. Owner and optician J. Clifford Brooks says, “We’re happy to be here. We love helping the community.”

2. Virginia Eye Institute

3. Carytown Optical

Best Fine Jewelry Store

Fink’s Jewelers

12130 W. Broad St.

Founded in Roanoke in 1930, Fink’s now supplies fine jewelry, watches and diamonds to Virginia, North Carolina and Tennessee. Engagement ring offerings include both designer brands and their own studio collection. They also repair jewelry and watches.

2. Lustre by Adolf

3. Carreras Jewelers

Best Place to Buy Dancewear

Ellman’s Dance Boutique

8524 Patterson Ave.

Owner Rosemary Liberto started working at Ellman’s when she was in high school. This year, the store’s annual back-to-school sale will run Sept. 1-14. Because public schools start in mid-August, the store will be open on Labor Day. Liberto says, “We felt it would be a service our customers would appreciate.”

Best Consignment Shop

Clementine

3118 W. Cary St.

Clementine is an affordable source for building or refreshing a work wardrobe. A destination for women’s secondhand designer fashion, Clementine’s Carytown store feels like a large and exceptionally well-curated walk-in closet. Its family of consignment shops also includes Clover and Ashby.

2. Indigo Avenue

3. Fit for a Queen

Best Vintage Clothing Shop

Bygones

2916 W. Cary St.

Bygones offers men’s and women’s styles from decades past. Renowned for its elaborate window displays, the inside of the store is filled with clothing, jewelry and accessories for glamor that the modern age can’t deliver. Owner Maynee Cayton says, “It’s coming up on my 46th year of selling Richmond treasures. I’d like to thank Bygones customers for appreciating me as much as I appreciate them!”

2. Halcyon Vintage

3. Rosewood Clothing Co.

Best Thrift Shop

Diversity Thrift

1407 Sherwood Ave.

Diversity Richmond’s thrift store is not only a great place to find a bargain on clothes, furniture, books and more, it’s a way to support an organization that provides artistic, social and wellness programing for LGBTQ+ individuals and other marginalized Richmonders. Diversity Richmond also organizes Pridefest, a free celebration open to all, which will be held this year on Sept. 27 at Midtown Green.

2. Hope Thrift

3. Furbish Thrift