Best & Worst 2025: Services & Community

NEIGHBORHOODS

Best Community Playground

PARK365

3600 Saunders Ave.

PARK365 isn’t just a playground, it’s a play space for “people of all ages and abilities,” says spokesperson Nate Wise. Features include a “wheelchair-accessible treehouse, rubber surfaces [and] lots of different greenery, which makes it a beautiful space where people can learn about nature,” Wise adds. Apart from event space rentals, PARK365 is free and open to everyone.

2. Mary Munford Elementary School

3. Taylor Farm Park

Best Neighborhood for 20-Somethings

Scott’s Addition

Neighborhood board President Jeremy Hoffman highlights Scott’s Addition’s breweries, restaurants and ease of exploration as definitive traits that have earned Scott’s Addition major recognition. “You know you’re in Scott’s Addition when you get here,” Hoffman says. “And you can visit all of your favorite spots in our neighborhood within a few minutes’ walk, bike or drive.”

2. The Fan

3. Manchester

Best Neighborhood Tradition

Bellevue’s Porchella

A community-focused mindset is at the heart of Richmond’s Bellevue neighborhood, and its music festival has grown into one of the city’s most popular music-maker celebrations. “Community is the key,” says Rob McAdams, co-organizer of Porchella. “Music is a great connector, and everybody seems to be benefiting.”

2. Halloween on Hanover Avenue, The Fan

3. All the Saints Theater Company Halloween Parade, Oregon Hill

Best Neighborhood Pool

Kanawha Recreation Association

8100 Holmes Ave.

It’s not just the many pools, tennis and pickleball courts, and other amenities that make the Kanawha Recreation Association so beloved by its community. “You can come anytime, and you’re gonna find families to hang out with, and your kids are gonna find other kids to play with,” says Allie Carpenter, board president. “It’s like an instant playdate.”

2. Southhampton Recreation Association

3. Granite Swim & Tennis

Best New Neighborhood for Families

Magnolia Green

Chesterfield County

With a long list of amenities and big plans for future dining and entertainment, Magnolia Green is a lively, family-focused community southwest of Richmond. The community’s welcoming vibe and full calendar of annual events make it more than “just a ‘neighborhood,’” says spokesperson Michelle Atkins. “It is truly somewhere to plant roots and grow without ever leaving the community.”

2. Tie: River Mill; Hallsley

Best New Neighborhood or Development

Mosaic

Goochland County

Lisa Ertel, lifestyle director of HHHunt Communities, says Mosaic was born with a clear mission: “creating meaningful environments and experiences where people can come together, connect and enjoy the best possible version of their lives.” That mission gave this 55-and-up community a full range of amenities that Ertel says “encourage exploration, reflection and connection.”

2. Tie: Magnolia Green; River Mill

3. Tie: GreenGate; Hallsley

× Expand Photo courtesy Westminster Canterbury

Best Retirement or Continuing-Care Community

Westminster Canterbury Richmond

1600 Westbrook Ave.

Relationships are everything for the residents and staff of Westminster Canterbury. Spokesperson Stacey Nannery characterizes the community as “very collaborative,” which not only makes residents happy but keeps them busy. Nannery says the residents’ association is highly engaged with management and included in decision-making as much as possible. “It makes residents feel good if we can involve them,” she adds.

2. Lakewood

3. Avery Point

AUTO

Best Auto Body/Collision Repair Shop

Caliber Collision

With over 2,300 locations across the country and 15 in the Richmond region alone, Caliber Collision leverages its size to offer convenient locations, a large staff, and a deep inventory of auto parts and supplies for all makes and models of cars.

2. Koontz Paint & Body Works

3. Bruce’s Super Body Shop

Best Locally Owned Tire Shop

Vonderlehr Tire Pros

2526 Chamberlayne Ave.

“We’ve been serving Richmond since 1921 and pride ourselves on customer service,” says General Manager John Vonderlehr IV. The auto center has been owned by the same family for four generations, beginning as a gas and service station and growing into a tire and brake specialty center.

2. Allen Tire

3. Seredni Tire & Auto

Best New Car Dealership

West Broad Honda

7014 W. Broad St.

West Broad Honda General Manager Steve Prezioso says the dealership’s long-term team members and a focus on community support through sponsorships have made the shop a local favorite. “Ninety percent of my staff have been here at least 10 years,” he says.

2. Richmond Ford

3. Tie: Audi of Richmond; Mechanicsville Toyota

Best Place to Buy a Pre-Owned Car

Carmax

Known for haggle-free pricing and a robust trade-in program, local titan Carmax has established a nationwide presence in the world of pre-owned cars. Its network of dealers across the country connects car buyers to a massive inventory, delivering nearly any vehicle available on the market today.

2. Tie: Haley dealerships; Hyman Brothers dealerships; West Broad Honda

3. Tie: Dombrowski Motors; Mechanicsville Toyota

Best Local Mechanic

Wallace Automotive

607 Research Road, North Chesterfield; 7427 W. Broad Street, Henrico

After almost 30 years in business, owners Bruce and Janet Wallace have found the secret to customer retention: cleanliness, Janet says. “We strive for cleanliness inside and outside the shop.” The owners also aim to keep customer relations “open, honest and transparent.”

2. Ironwood Automotive

3. Axselle Auto

Best Car Wash

Flagstop Car Wash

Many of Flagstop’s 24 locations across Richmond are recent additions after a year marked by expansion. “We’re incredibly grateful to our guests for this recognition,” says COO Spencer Rakes. “Our team members work hard every day to deliver a fast, friendly and high-quality experience, and this award reflects their dedication and the trust our community places in us.”

2. Tommy’s Express Car Wash

3. Car Pool Car Wash

PERSONAL CARE

Best Place for Children’s Haircuts

Kidtopia

13106 Midlothian Turnpike, Midlothian

One of the things Ashley Wrobel loves best about owning Kidtopia is that she gets to see how kids grow, from their first haircut — which usually involves tears — to their middle school years. “It’s developing relationships with them through haircuts,” she says. “And as we know, cutting children’s hair is not easy.”

2. Pigtails & Crewcuts

3. Sports Clips

Best Nail Salon

Atir Natural Nail Clinic

2505 W. Cary St., 11649 W. Broad St.

In a crowded market, Atir Natural Nail Clinic owner Rita Lampkin says her business stands out because she takes a clinical approach with customers. “We want the nails to become healthy so that the beauty comes naturally. We don’t cover up problems or symptoms.” That approach has earned Atir more than 500 clients per week at both locations.

2. Carytown Nails & Spa

3. Fusion Nail Spa

Best Spa

Scents of Serenity Organic Spa

When it comes to offering an array of services, it’s never been about trends for Scents of Serenity owner Melanie Mueller. “We really do our research, and we really try to be mindful about bringing in things. We don’t just make a decision based on, ‘Oh, this is a popular brand.’ There’s a lot of intention that goes behind it.”

2. Vitality Float Spa 6

3. Hand & Stone

Best Barbershop or Men’s Haircut

High Point Barbershop

For more than 11 years, the team at High Point has nailed clients’ requests, co-owner David Foster says. “You know, there’s nothing better than doing a haircut for somebody, and they turn around and say, ‘Oh, my God, that is exactly what I was thinking. I didn’t know how to even explain that.’” Foster says it’s all about building trust.

2. Parkside Barbershop

3. Fadez and Bladez

Best Hair Salon

Mango Hair Salon

Spokesperson Cari Shannon knows why Mango has won Best Hair Salon multiple times: “100% it’s our team. The business has never been about the owners or one person or one talent. It’s always been about the investment that we make in the team and the experience delivered to guests.” Those investments include training, coaching and an apprenticeship program.

2. Karina’s Hair Salon

3. Katie Blue Salon

Best Tailor

George’s Alterations

1344 Gaskins Road

Keeping a business going for more than 45 years takes dedication. Owner George Livaniou, who’s been a tailor for over 60 years, is very familiar with being voted Best Tailor, a feat he’s achieved roughly 15 times. He only has a few words to pass along to his loyal customer base: “Thank you, thank you very much.”

2. Vincent’s Custom Tailors

3. Fashion Design

Best Lash and/or Brow Salon

Atelier

2307 W. Cary St.

You know customers love your business when they fall asleep in the chair, says co-owner Ivy Mazza, adding, “I think they really like the work that we do.” Fellow owner Savannah Sheely says that’s due to the trust built between clients and staff. “We do not have a high turnover rate. A lot of the people have been with us since the beginning,” Sheely says.

2. Tie: Blade and Lash; Sage and Vine Aesthetics

3. Tie: Curly Willow Spa; Habit Med Spa; Short Pump Threading; Sleepover Beauty

Best Dry Cleaner

Puritan Cleaners

For company President Gary Glover, the joy of Puritan Cleaners goes beyond laundry. Its strengths, he says, come from giving back to the community with efforts such as its Coats for Kids program. “That’s been running for over 34 years, and Richmonders have given over half a million coats,” he says. “We get to see our community give. That’s been a real joy for us.”

2. The Village Cleaners

3. Humming Cleaners

Best Locally Made Beauty Brand or Product

Maven Made

4028 Macarthur Ave., Suite A

Owner Bethany Frazier has come a long way since making skin care products in her kitchen in Shockoe Bottom and selling them on Etsy. It all started with her signature facial serum, which “has a cult following here in Richmond and beyond,” she says. “People use it as a moisturizer. I created the brand because it transformed my skin.”

2. Tie: Brandefy; Bright Body; Naked Goat Soap

PETS

Best Pet Grooming

Dogma

3501 W. Cary St.

This Carytown pet care store and multiyear winner gets lots of local love and puts it right back into its grooming services and other retail offerings. After winning its own version of “Best in Show,” co-owner Megan Dahmer says, “Thank you Richmond, for voting Dogma Grooming the No. 1 grooming shop [again].”

2. The Groom Room

3. Holiday Barn Pet Resorts

Best Pet Day Care or Boarding Facility

Toby Town RVA

2100 Maywill St.

Toby Town RVA offers doggie day care and stay care services, allowing pets to enjoy vacations while owners take theirs, too. The staff of this repeat winner takes strides to make accommodations that ensure dogs are comfortable for the length of their stay. “[Thank you] to all our loyal clients and their adorable pups for being a part of our story,” says owner Gloria Ruggeri.

2. Holiday Barn Pet Resorts

3. Diamond Doghouse

Best Pet-Friendly Destination

Hardywood Park Craft Brewery

820 Sanctuary Trail Drive, 2410 Ownby Lane

While it’s mostly known for its innovative beers on tap, Hardywood’s pet-friendly atmosphere is also popular with Richmonders. The locations offer distinct perks, but furry companions are always welcome in their spacious outdoor beer gardens, both of which offer shaded picnic tables, food trucks and live music.

2. Stony Point Fashion Park

3. River City Roll

Best Dog Training Company

Rachel Koehler Dog Training

Since its inception in 2017, Rachel Koehler Dog Training has helped dozens of pets and parents with its “balanced” training practices. Whether the pupil is a puppy or an older dog adjusting to new owners, the courses offer various methods to get them on track. “I started this business to help dogs live full, happy lives with their families,” Koehler says.

2. Holiday Barn Pet Resorts

3. Richmond SPCA

Best Place to Adopt a Pet

Richmond SPCA

2519 Hermitage Road

Whether it’s dogs, cats or small pets, the Richmond SPCA has helped thousands of rescue animals find forever homes. “The role of adopters is vital to everything we do because each adoption has a ripple effect, creating space that allows us to rescue the next animal in need,” says Tommy DeSanto, director of the adoption center.

2. Richmond Animal Care & Control

3. Richmond Animal League

Best Locally Owned Pet Store

Dog Krazy

Dog Krazy’s mix of diverse pet goods, friendly staff and passion for furry friends keeps patrons coming back for more. There are currently eight locations in Richmond, Fredericksburg and Stafford. “We do what we do because we love your pets like our own,” says Bri Milone, general manager of Dog Krazy Carytown.

2. Dogma

3. Red Ridge Pet Market

Best Veterinary Practice

River City Veterinary Hospital

5220 W. Broad St.

River City Veterinary Hospital’s win might not be a surprise to the pet parents of Richmond. Known for compassionate care, top-notch medical services and friendly, knowledgeable staff, the West End clinic aims to treat every furry patient like family.

2. Locke A. Taylor DVM & Associates

3. Bon Air Animal Hospital

HEALTH

Best Family Doctor or General Practice

Commonwealth Primary Care

1800 Glenside Drive

This group of physicians has seven regional practices that offer diverse services such as on-site imaging and diabetes education. “We also have great relationships with specialists. We are not limited to one hospital system or group,” says Human Resources Director Judy Tetlow.

2. Midlothian Family Practice

3. Tie: Dr. Richard Gergoudis; PartnerMD

Best Hospital

Bon Secours St. Mary’s

5801 Bremo Road

Patients describe the hospital as “the most ‘homey’ hospital they’ve ever visited,” says Bryan Lee, president of Bon Secours St. Mary’s. The storied building is working on a new $369 million critical care tower, estimated for completion by the end of 2027. With its dedicated pediatric emergency department and neonatal and pediatric intensive care units, the hospital serves as the pediatric hub for the region.

2. VCU Health

3. Henrico Doctors’ Hospital

Best Locally Owned Pharmacy

Buford Road Pharmacy

2608 Buford Road

With over 60 years of history, Buford offers more than just prescription services; swing by for travel immunizations, compounding services, pet medications, household items and even mailing services. “We are busy with mailing packages at Christmas,” says Kinsey Barnes, pharmacy manager.

2. Westbury Pharmacy

3. Midlothian Apothecary

Best Optometry/Ophthalmology Practice

Virginia Eye Institute

400 Westhampton Station

With eight locations and an ambulatory surgery center in the region, Virginia Eye Institute offers eye care, LASIK, aesthetics, hearing services and more. “We’re proud to be coming up on 50 years of putting patients first, and we’re just getting started,” says Melissa Casanova, marketing director.

2. Grove Eye Care

3. Patterson Eye Clinic

Best Chiropractic Practice

Atlee Chiropractic

9173 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville

Treatments for babies and pregnant moms are a specialty here. “Everything we do is very gentle,” says Dr. Anna Bender of the Mechanicsville-based practice. Atlee Chiropractic also treats people with issues such as headaches and back pain. “We always provide a free consultation to see if I can help and if we are a good fit,” Bender adds.

2. Rulli Chiropractic

3. Guarino Chiropractic

Multicategory Winner

Virginia Family Dentistry

Virginia Family Dentistry, comprising some 70 dedicated dentists and specialists in the region, has been conquering cavities for just over 50 years. The practice regularly sponsors community food drives, health fairs, charity events and youth sports programs in its commitment to inspiring wide smiles beyond the dental chair. With a recent Ashland addition, VFD now counts 17 locations in Central Virginia. “We pride ourselves in our ability to provide a variety of services to accommodate patients at every age and stage of life,” says Desiree Tunnell, marketing director. “We aim to be as convenient as possible to help with any dental need that arises.”

Best Place for Teeth Whitening

2. RVA Dental Care

3. River Run Dental

Best Orthodontic Practice

2. GLO (Gardener and La Rochelle Orthodontics)

3. Bates Orthodontics

Best Family Dentist or General Dentist Practice

2. River Run Dental

3. Tie: Brown, Reynolds, Snow, Lenoir Dentistry; Northside Dental

Best Concierge Medicine Practice

PartnerMD

7001 Forest Ave., Suite 302

With 24 physicians and multiple nurses and certified health coaches practicing across Richmond, PartnerMD practices health care as a team effort. The company leans into the benefits of concierge care, which aims to get to know patients “medically and personally to provide the best care and wellness,” says Chris Garnett, chief marketing and sales officer.

2. WellcomeMD

3. MDVIP

Best Alternative Medicine Practice

Richmond Integrative and Functional Medicine

1 Park West Circle, Suite 301, Midlothian

Blending conventional and alternative medicine, Richmond Integrative and Functional Medicine wants to help you take control of your health. The practice supplements traditional medical solutions with physical exercise, education on dietary changes and more. “It offers a way to engage functional medicine at a fraction of the cost of regular medicine,” says Chris Anderson, director of marketing.

2. GreenMind Health

3. Richmond Natural Medicine

Best Urgent Care

Patient First

Be it a Sunday morning or Christmas morning, Richmonders can head to one of Patient First’s nine regional locations to receive emergency care for minor illnesses and injuries. In addition to being easy to reach, many locations offer in-house testing and imaging, reducing the need for additional appointments.

2. Bon Secours

3. CareNow

Best Physical Therapy Practice

Center for Physical Therapy and Sports Medicine

3920 Springfield Road, Glen Allen; 1300 Alverser Plaza, Midlothian

Whether it’s an injury from gardening or from playing sports, the Center for Physical Therapy and Sports Medicine wants to get you back in action. The practice offers everything from general orthopedic physical therapy to women’s pelvic health. One of the most common problems they treat is low back pain, according to Jane Fitzgerald Schneider, director of the center.

2. Pivot Physical Therapy

3. OrthoVirginia

EDUCATION

Best Private School

Collegiate School

103 N. Mooreland Road

Collegiate School students have been able to start school in prekindergarten and matriculate through 12th grade on one campus since 1952. Along the way, they practice the school’s core values of honor, respect, excellence, community and love of learning. Further, says spokesperson Sarah Abubaker, “We have one of the best robotic programs in the entire world.”

2. The Steward School

3. Trinity Episcopal School

Multicategory Winner

Weinstein JCC

5403 Monument Ave.

Fun and inclusive activities define the Weinstein JCC for many Richmonders; biannual theatre productions, adult sports training, babysitting services and teen summer camps provide enrichment for the whole family and promote education and well-being in the community. Its ongoing capital campaign has raised $11.8 million and funded numerous transformative developments, including some opening later this year. “This fall, families will experience refreshed and updated after-school care areas,” Michael Blanchard, a spokesperson, says, “[as well as] a completely reimagined wellness wing, fully renovated fitness center and two new saltwater pools in our aquatics center.”

Best Day Care Provider

2. Chesterbrook Academy at Stony Point

3. The Goddard School

Best Preschool Education

2. Chesterbrook Academy at Stony Point

3. Westhampton Day School

Best After-School Care Program

2. Tie: ACAC; YMCA

3. The Goddard School

Best Children’s Summer Camp Program

2. The Steward School

3. SPARC

Best Children’s After-School or Weekend Enrichment Classes

2. SPARC

3. Thrive Creative Arts

FINANCIAL

Best Private Wealth Adviser/Financial Planning Firm

Salomon & Ludwin

1401 Gaskins Road

Salomon and Ludwin’s slogan, “Personally Invested,” alludes to the personalized approach the Richmond-based firm offers to help clients achieve their goals while centering the relationship between investor and manager. CEO and founding partner Dalal Salomon says the repeat win is “an honor.”

2. Davenport

3. Tie: Chesapeake Bank; Virginia Asset Management

Best Law Firm

Allen, Allen, Allen & Allen

The Richmond-founded Allen & Allen is the oldest personal injury law firm in Virginia as well as the largest, with seven locations across the commonwealth. Its 35 attorneys handle cases related to accidents, malpractice, workers’ compensation and more.

2. Williams Mullen

3. McGuireWoods

Best Bank

Truist

With 18 branches and 24 ATMs in Richmond, a Truist location is not hard to find. They offer comprehensive banking services, including checking and savings accounts, credit cards, investing, and retirement planning, and the Truist website offers a wealth of educational material on financial literacy.

2. Wells Fargo

3. Atlantic Union Bank

Best Accountant, CPA or Tax Advisor

Keiter

4401 Dominion Blvd., Glen Allen

Keiter provides accounting and advising services to companies headquartered across the nation and internationally, but the majority of its clients are Virginia businesses. “Our core values are innovation, relationships, accountability and collaboration,” Marketing Director Fonda Lang says. “If I had to pick a top one, it would be collaboration.”

2. Harris, Hardy & Johnstone PC

3. WellsColeman

Multicategory Winner

Virginia Credit Union

Virginia Credit Union has been serving the Richmond area since 1928. Now with over 20 branches, VACU strives to help its members with everyday banking, loans and more. This year, the credit union has contributed over $1.6 million and 3,100 volunteer hours to the local community. “Last year, we secured more than $1.2 million in down payment assistance for first-time homebuyers and issued closing cost credits of more than $500,000 to help members buy homes,” says Mitchell Jones, senior vice president of mortgage lending. “Our status as a top mortgage lender, combined with our competitive rates, local expertise and innovative programs, demonstrates how VACU membership provides value and support.”

Best Credit Union

2. Navy Federal Credit Union

3. Call Federal Credit Union

Best Mortgage Lender

2. Chesapeake Bank

3. CF Mortgage