Best & Worst 2025: Recreation

GENERAL

Best Way to Spend Time on the James River

Boating/Tubing

Areas including the Huguenot Flatwater and Ancarrow’s Landing are popular James River spots for boating and tubing. Explore the river by renting a boat from companies such as Kingfish Boat Rentals in Henrico County. Riverside Outfitters is a one-stop shop for water entertainment, including tubing instruction and rentals. For a guided boat tour, check out seasonal options like Riverfront Canal Cruises.

2. Hiking/walking

3. Enjoying Pony Pasture

Multicategory Winner

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts

200 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd.

This fall, the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts will start its biggest renovation project to date. The McGlothlin Wing II will add 173,000 square feet of new gallery spaces, special event rooms and a new dining area. “Upon completion, the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts will be the fourth largest comprehensive art museum in the United States and will have the second largest space for African art, the fourth largest for American art, and the fourth largest suite of galleries devoted to photography in the U.S.,” says Amy Peck, senior public relations manager.

Best Place to Take a First-Time Richmond Visitor

2. Belle Isle/James River

3. Maymont

Best Place for a First Date

2. Maymont

3. Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden

Best Rainy Day Activity

2. Science Museum of Virginia

3. The Byrd Theatre

Best Gallery or Museum (nonprofit)

2. Gallery5

3. Science Museum of Virginia

Best Hiking or Biking Trail Within 30 Miles of Richmond

Virginia Capital Trail

2803 Dock St. (Richmond trailhead)

The Virginia Capital Trail is “a community hub” says Cyndee Dragoo, Virginia Capital Trail Foundation development manager, with everyone from walkers and bikers to unicyclists engaging in active transportation. She notes Richmonders are particularly drawn to the stretch between Rocketts Landing and the floodwall, making it one of the more bustling trail segments.

2. Buttermilk and North Bank trails, James River Park System

3. Pocahontas State Park trails

Best Movie Theater

BTM Movieland at Boulevard Square

1301 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd.

After recently completing a $5 million renovation, BTM Movieland at Boulevard Square has a new look. Updates include two new large format auditoriums under the name BTX: Bow Tie Extreme that feature 50-foot-wide screens and Dolby Atmos surround sound; electric reclining seats and wall-to-wall screens in all auditoriums; the Playland Arcade offering video games and duckpin bowling; and a new concession stand, bar and lounge area.

2. The Byrd Theatre

3. CMX CinéBistro

Best Local Walk or Run

Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K

Nan Callahan, a spokesperson for the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K organizer Sports Backers, says this year’s goal was “having as many spirit groups and community partners as possible to make it super lively.” She attributes the race’s longevity (marking its 27th year in 2026) to the volunteers, sponsors and run clubs who make the event accessible to everyone. “[It] feels like a huge Richmond holiday,” she says.

2. Richmond Marathon, Half and 8K

3. Richmond SPCA Dog Jog, 5K and Block Party

Best Local Comedy Show

Funny Bone Comedy Club

11800 W. Broad St., Suite 1090

Richmond’s Funny Bone Comedy Club has been bringing the laughs and earning a top spot within this annual Best & Worst survey for years. “Every week we bring in different national touring talent,” says Vice President Todd Leinenbach. The diversity of performers means there’s always a new act to experience, including Jay Pharoah, Aug. 15-16; D.L. Hughley, Oct. 10-11; and David Koechner, Nov. 28-29.

2. Coalition Theater

3. CSz Richmond Theater

Best Extreme Sports Venue

Best Extreme Sports Venue

Peak Experiences

1375 Overbrook Road; 11421 Polo Circle, Midlothian

As the longest operating rock climbing gym in the area, Peak Experiences “brought Richmond’s outdoor climbing community indoors,” says Casey Hitchcock, director of climbing center operations. The two locations offer climbing lessons, yoga classes, an adult bouldering league and more, including special events such as the quarterly member competitions that appeal to both climbers and spectators.

2. Triangle Rock Club

3. Shield N Sheath

Best Family Entertainment

River City Roll

939 Myers St.

In addition to 20 bowling lanes, the Tommie’s Patio area within River City Roll is great for family fun (and it’s dog-friendly, too). When the weather is fair, the staff often opens the garage doors between the interior and patio so patrons can dine and hear the live music hosted on select nights. But note that the venue is age 21 and up after 8 p.m..

2. Ravenchase Adventures’ escape rooms (Escape Room RVA, Gnome & Raven)

3. Tie: Peak Experiences; Uptown Alley

× Expand Photo by Bill Draper courtesy Hollywood Cemetery

Most Underrated Attraction or Hidden Gem

Hollywood Cemetery

412 S. Cherry St.

Designed in 1847, Hollywood Cemetery blends natural beauty with architectural splendor across 135 acres. It’s the resting place of two U.S. presidents, six Virginia governors and many other notable individuals. Tours traverse the sites and share stories of the cemetery such as The Iron Dog monument that watches over the grave of a 2-year-old who died in 1862 from scarlet fever.

2. Maymont

3. James River/James River Park System

Best Volunteer Opportunity for Families or Groups

Feed More

8020 Villa Park Drive

Volunteering with friends and family at Feed More is not only an opportunity to serve the Richmond community, but to build stronger bonds together. According to Chief Administrative Officer Tammy Cummings, the hunger relief nonprofit’s volunteers donated more than 126,000 hours in 2024, with over 400 volunteer groups participating. If the open road is more appealing, Feed More is seeking Meals on Wheels volunteers in Richmond, Manchester and Highland Springs.

2. Richmond SPCA

3. Richmond Metropolitan Habitat for Humanity

Best Pickleball Court

Pouncey Tract Park

4747 Pouncey Tract Road, Glen Allen

After first installing four pickleball courts in 2018, more were added in 2019 and 2024 for 24 total at Pouncey Tract Park. Henrico County Recreation & Parks spokesperson Pam Kempf says it’s set to become a hub for pickleball enthusiasts in Central Virginia. “Our primary motivation in building these world-class courts is to provide the community with more opportunities and greater access to pickleball,” she says.

2. Forest Hill Park

3. Padel Plant

Best Charity Fundraising Event or Gala

Richmond SPCA Fur Ball

2519 Hermitage Road

This pet-inclusive event takes place at The Jefferson Hotel every year on the first weekend of November (Nov. 1 in 2025). Manager of Events Laurie Mavica says the Parade of Pets, where humans and their fur babies make a dramatic entrance, is “everyone’s fan favorite.” Plus, there’s an online and live auction, cocktail hour, and dinner. The black-tie affair raises funds for veterinary care for animals in need.

2. Bon Secours Children’s Hope Gala

3. SOAR365 Ladybug Fund Winetasting & Silent Auction

Multicategory Winner

Maymont

1700 Hampton St.

Maymont’s 100 acres are home to a gorgeous mansion, unique gardens and a variety of farm animals, making it a fan favorite in Richmond. Along with being a fun day activity, it is also a beautiful space for photo sessions, weddings and birthday parties. “We like to say Maymont belongs to all of us,” says Heather Phibbs, vice president of advancement and engagement. “That’s as true today as it was nearly 100 years ago when the city first opened it as a public green space and museum. Maymont wouldn’t be able to offer all that free of charge without generous community support in the form of memberships, donations and the purchase of tickets to our fundraising and cultural events.”

Best Place to Picnic

2. Virginia Museum of Fine Arts

3. Libby Hill Park

Best Free Fun

2. Belle Isle/James River

3. Virginia Museum of Fine Arts

Best Attraction for Kids

2. Tie: Children’s Museum of Richmond; Science Museum of Virginia

3. Metro Richmond Zoo

Best Local Sports Team

Richmond Flying Squirrels

3001 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd.

“I don’t think Richmonders could imagine Richmond without the Flying Squirrels,” says Anthony Oppermann, general manager. With themed games, giveaways, fireworks, happy hour deals and the kids club, there’s something for almost everyone. The team plans to offer even more when CarMax Park opens in April 2026. “It’s going to be so much beyond what fans have experienced at The Diamond in a really positive way,” he says.

2. Richmond Kickers

3. Richmond Ivy

Best Public Tennis Court or Club

Byrd Park

600 S. Arthur Ashe Blvd.

Byrd Park’s 12 lighted and recently resurfaced tennis courts are a community staple. Free to use, they’re the site of Tennis Under the Lights events, which take place July through August and feature round-robin tournaments, clinics, music and food. The Aug. 7 experience is dedicated to the Black Tennis Hall of Fame and the Aug. 28 clinics honor Arthur Ashe Jr.’s 1968 U.S. Open title.

2. Belmont Recreation Center

Best Public Golf Course

Independence Golf Club

600 Founders Bridge Blvd., Midlothian

Director of Golf Cal Williams says Independence Golf Club is committed to creating a welcoming, top-tier experience. That includes a championship course and a short course, dining, events like their spring and fall concert series, and tournaments. “We hope we’re known for the quality of our team and the world-class experience they work so hard to deliver across everything we do,” he says.

2. Belmont Golf Course

3. Providence Golf Club

CULTURE

Best Local Artist

Melissa Casanova

Inspired by her Dominican roots and love of storytelling, Melissa Casanova blends dreamy, stylized realism with bold, abstract colors. “My work invites people to dream big, connect, and bring a little more beauty and joy into their space,” Casanova says. Deeply connected to her heritage, Casanova directs a portion of all sales to Students International, supporting transformative educational initiatives in the Dominican Republic.

2. Matt Lively

3. Hamilton Glass

Best Historical or History-Related Attraction

Virginia Museum of History & Culture

428 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd.

Dedicated to sharing the story of all Virginians, the Virginia Museum of History & Culture is well-positioned to present the commonwealth’s pivotal role during the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution. “[We have] planned one of the largest commemorative programs in the nation,” says President and CEO Jamie Bosket, “including the first major exhibition in the country, ‘Give Me Liberty: Virginia & the Forging of a Nation.’”

2. Tie: The Poe Museum; The Valentine

3. Hollywood Cemetery

Best Theater Event or Series

Broadway in Richmond

6 N. Laurel St. (Altria Theater)

RVA has become a prime tour stop when Broadway shows hit the road. “We’re fortunate to be so centrally located with a wonderful venue that can hold 3,000 people,” says Broadway in Richmond spokesperson Cindy Creasy. “Central Virginia loves arts and culture, and there is something magical about live interaction.” The upcoming 17th season includes four area premieres and two popular family shows.

2. The Richmond Forum

3. SPARC New Voices for the Theater

Best Concert Series

Friday Cheers

Brown’s Island

Recently wrapping its 40th season, Friday Cheers is a musical kickstart for spring weekends. “Few series like this last so long,” says organizer Venture Richmond’s Director of Events Stephen Lecky. “We’ve built trust with our patrons. They may not have heard of the bands but know they may be playing big theaters and arenas in a few years.” The riverside location is picturesque, featuring the occasional passing train.

2. Richmond Symphony

3. After Hours Innsbrook

Best Live Music Venue in the City

The National

708 E. Broad St.

Making history on Broad Street for over a century, the vaudeville-turned-movie-theater-turned-derelict-venue was resurrected and restored 17 years ago, reopening as The National. The concert hall has hosted artists such as Lady Gaga and GWAR, an epochal, crowd-funded appearance from The Foo Fighters, and much more. “We hit every genre, with a welcoming and open environment,” says manager Zach Hanbury.

2. The Broadberry

3. The Camel

Best Live Music Venue in the Counties

The Tin Pan

8982 Quioccasin Road

Attentive silence is the unique charm of this West End listening room. “People come for the music,” says co-owner and director Patrick Zampetti. “We work hard to attract artists who may feel like they are too big for the room and an audience appreciative enough that you could hear a pin drop.” Upcoming performers include Take 6 on Aug. 31 and David Cook on Sept. 11.

2. The Meadow Event Park

3. Hanover Vegetable Farm

Best Music Festival

Richmond Folk Festival

Downtown riverfront and Brown’s Island

The Richmond Folk Festival is a free, world-class, globe-spanning event held annually in the fall. “You can go in with no knowledge of a performer’s genre and leave with them being your favorite,” says organizer Venture Richmond’s Director of Events Stephen Lecky. “It’s a true representation of the community pride, for all ages, all ethnicities. There are no ... VIP sections, just an event for every human to enjoy.”

2. Iron Blossom Music Festival

3. Richmond Jazz and Music Festival

Multicategory Winner

Junior Assembly Cotillion

The Junior Assembly Cotillion curtsies into a fourth year of top honors in this survey. For more than 80 years, the JAC has instilled social confidence in youths through dance instruction and etiquette training. Their traditional, partner and line dancing lessons offer sixth through ninth graders weekends away from screens. “Last year, we developed an affirmation wall. It’s a wall of stickers with encouraging messages on them. The kids get to choose [a sticker] that resonates with them before each dance,” says owner Liz Stanko. “This is one of the many ways we pour into them. We are constantly looking to remind them of how valued they are.”

Best Dance or Event Series

2. Richmond Ballet’s “The Nutcracker”

3. Richmond Ballet’s Moving Art Series (formerly Studio Series)

Best Youth Dance Instruction

2. Bella Ballerina

3. Tie: Regency Dance Academy; West End Academy of Dance

Best Non-Music Festival or Event

Arts in the Park

The Carillon in Byrd Park

An over half-century-old neighborhood event, Arts in the Park raises funds for the Carillon Civic Association. “What makes it special is the around 400 wonderful artists who participate, the people who attend and the volunteers who make it happen,” says Gene “Butch” Walter, a lifelong resident and association treasurer. Proceeds support the Carillon Tot Lot playground and Dogwood Dell shows, among other worthy causes.

2. Richmond Greek Festival

3. Lebanese Food Festival

Best Local Band or Musician

KOS Band

Originally the Kings of Swing, the KOS Band played their first gig the day Kings Dominion opened in 1975 and has adapted to decades of change — from Tommy Dorsey to Earth, Wind & Fire. “If it makes you happy, we play it,” says founding member Bruce Swartz. “We have been making memories for 50 years.” The group has played for countless audiences, governors and more than one president.

2. Tie: Susan Greenbaum; No BS! Brass

3. Tie: Bart Chucker Band; Lucy Dacus; Pat O’Brien

ACTIVITIES & CLASSES

Multicategory Winner

SoulShine Studios

9200 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 111

Despite opening nine months prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and spending months of its inaugural year online, SoulShine Studios has worked hard to become a favorite in Richmond. The studio, offering yoga, dance, strength and Qi Gong classes, strives to encapsulate inclusivity and fun through movement. Members range in age from 28 to 85, proving there is something for everyone. “We also host private lessons, sound baths, Reiki, birthday parties, corporate team building and retreats — both local and international,” says co-founder Mare Grinnan, noting that the next international retreats head to Costa Rica and Peru in 2026. “This isn’t just a studio, it’s a vibrant, inclusive community where teachers thrive, clients grow and dreams come to life.”

Best Boutique Fitness Center

2. Fit4Mom Richmond

3. Burn Boot Camp

Best Adult Dance Classes

2. Richmond Ballet

3. Regency Dance Academy

Multicategory Winner

Visual Arts Center of Richmond

1812 W. Main St.

The Visual Arts Center of Richmond has functioned as a hub for artistic exploration since 1963. The nonprofit’s mission to “celebrate and support the creative life of all people through art-making, exhibitions and community programs” is carried out within its 17 fully equipped, communal studios. Staffed by more than 220 skilled instructors, VisArts promotes cultivated expression for both adults and youth via courses in printmaking, creative writing, pottery, painting, photography and even flameworking. In the coming year, the gallery will feature works by a diverse group of regional artists including Eleanor Anderson, Kei Ito and Vincent Frimpong.

Best Adult Art Classes

2. Virginia Museum of Fine Arts

3. Art Factory

Best Youth Art Instruction

2. Thrive Creative Arts

3. Virginia Museum of Fine Arts

Best Membership Gym

ACAC

2201 Old Brick Road, Glen Allen; 11621 Robious Road, Midlothian

According to Jill Bunn, general manager of ACAC’s Short Pump location, their facilities are much more than just gyms thanks to the variety of amenities and events offered. The Short Pump site is known for its rooftop workout classes, while members love the Midlothian location for its waterpark. “We create a community for our members outside of coming and getting on a treadmill,” Bunn says.

2. Weinstein JCC

3. YMCA

Best Youth Music Instruction

Best Youth Music Instruction

The Music Tree

3046 Stony Point Road

The Music Tree has been providing young people with one-on-one lessons from top local players for the past decade. “Richmond is a musical town,” says founder and classical pianist Laura Floyd. “It’s thrilling watching the students grow. Some go on to top schools like Julliard, Oberlin and Berklee.” There are public recitals on the last Friday of each month at Stony Point Shopping Center.

2. Thrive Creative Arts

3. Mosley Music

TRAVEL

Best Travel Agent

Covington Travel

Covington Travel helps every client build a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Whether you’re looking to plan a business trip, relaxing European river cruise, adventurous safari or arctic expedition, the agents bring travel visions to life. Director of Marketing Beverly McLean says, “Our goal is simple: to craft travel experiences that are as meaningful as they are memorable.”

2. Journeys Inc.

3. AAA

Best Summer Vacation Spot or Weekend Getaway Within Virginia

Virginia Beach

Whether you’re planning a day trip or an extended getaway, soak in some summer rays on the sandy shores of Virginia Beach. Go on a whale watch, kayak with dolphins, rent paddle boards or start your day with Oceanfront Yoga. Cool off by visiting the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center or the Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art.

2. Cape Charles

3. Tie: Williamsburg; Wintergreen Resort

Best Day Trip Destination From Richmond

Charlottesville

Just an hour northwest of Richmond, Charlottesville is brimming with activities for the whole family. Enjoy the wineries and breweries, discover the historic sites, play at the Virginia Discovery Museum, and indulge in local shops and restaurants on the Downtown Mall. For extra incentive to embark on a day trip, the fifth annual Soul of Cville Festival, Aug. 16, celebrates local Black artisans.

2. Williamsburg

3. Washington, D.C.

Multicategory Winner

The Jefferson Hotel

101 W. Franklin St.

Along with gorgeous architecture and interior design, The Jefferson Hotel features 181 spacious rooms and suites outfitted with custom furnishings and hand-crafted bedding. But The Jefferson is more than just a hotel. It also offers elegant seasonal dinners, Sunday brunches and afternoon teas, and the site is a popular destination for weddings. Jennifer Crisp, director of sales and communications, says current renovations to the onsite fine dining restaurant will further elevate the experience. “The Lemaire team has been serving dinner in the TJ’s Restaurant space since early July while new furnishings, carpets and window treatments are installed in Lemaire for a new look to be revealed later this summer,” she says.

Best Hotel

2. Quirk Hotel

3. Linden Row Inn

Best Staycation Spot

2. Quirk Hotel

3. Home

Best Winter Vacation Spot or Weekend Getaway Within Virginia

Wintergreen Resort

39 Wintergreen Drive, Roseland

Get ready to hit the slopes, tube down the Plunge and make unforgettable memories with loved ones. Celebrating its 50th year, Wintergreen Resort offers exceptional “amenities, activities and attractions on a year-round basis,” says Director of Marketing Lori Zaloga. She adds that the site’s natural beauty offers “majestic, captivating and awe-inspiring views of the Blue Ridge Mountains.”

2. Massanutten

3. The Omni Homestead Resort & Spa

Best Local Bed-and-Breakfast or Vacation Rental Property

Best Local Bed-and-Breakfast or Vacation Rental Property

The Boulevard Inn

1 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd.

Located in a charming 1914 townhouse, The Boulevard Inn aesthetically combines the history and culture of Richmond while providing guests with luxurious and modern lodging. “Guests are always telling us that our attention to detail is unparalleled,” says co-owner Mitchell Dorsey. “We are constantly trying to anticipate guests’ needs and pamper them with first-class personalized hospitality.”

2. The Virginia Cliffe Inn

3. Eileen RVA