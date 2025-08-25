Best & Worst 2025: News & Personalities

× Expand Photo via Getty Images

Best Richmond-Related Social Media Account

The Richmond Experience (@therichmondexperience on Instagram)

“We are so psyched our audience finds The Richmond Experience as helpful a lifestyle resource as we did when we first landed in the River City,” say owners Kelsey Heintz and Paige Poprocky. “It’s especially heartwarming that — after replanting the business’ roots in Richmond with a change in ownership last fall — we’re continuing to impact our community for the best.”

2. Megan Ariail (@thewestendmom on Instagram)

3. Elaine Digges (@miss_elaine_neous on Instagram)

Expand Donnie Glass (Photo by Justin Chesney)

Best Business Owner or Top Entrepreneur

Donnie Glass of Beaucoup, Grisette and Jardin

When he’s asked how things are going, restaurateur Donnie Glass of Beaucoup, Grisette and Jardin often replies, “The restaurants are busy, and my children are healthy. That’s about as good as it gets.” He emphasizes his success is thanks to his operating partners and an excellent team. “I do my best to hire smart people and stay out of their way,” he says.

2. Tie: Dave Dobbins, Mugshot Coffee; Mitchell Trak, The Grapevine

3. Tie: Robert Granados, Richmond Olive Oil Co.; Anna Luke, Maiden Motion

Best Sports Anchor or Reporter

Lane Casadonte, CBS 6

Expand Lane Casadonte (Photo by Jay Paul)

Lane Casadonte’s been with WTVR for 31 years (27 as sports director), and yet the start of a new sports season still excites him. “It’s the best part of the job,” Casadonte says, adding that he is now covering the children of players he first reported on. “[Winning Best & Worst] is always humbling, and hopefully it’s a reflection of how all of us at WTVR try to cover our community every day.”

2. Sean Robertson, CBS 6

3. Zach Joachim, Richmond Times-Dispatch

Elected Official We Never Want to See Again

Levar Stoney

Richmond drove the defeat of their former mayor, Levar Stoney, in June’s primary for lieutenant governor. Nearly 11,000 more city voters chose state Sen. Ghazala Hashmi over Stoney, and the Chesterfield representative won every county affected by Januarys water crisis, too. The Westover Hills precinct delivered the starkest results: 856 votes for Hashmi, 91 for state Sen. Aaron Rouse and just 68 for Stoney.

2. Glenn Youngkin

3. Joe Morrissey

Richmonder You’d Like to Grab a Meal With

Mayor Danny Avula

“Right back atcha, Richmond,” exclaims Mayor Danny Avula. “While our food scene is absolutely incredible … our people are even better! I’d love to grab a meal with all of you!” As for a venue? So many good places, so little time, he muses. “Probably needs to be something quick so I can get back to City Hall. Thanks, Richmond, this is seriously the coolest!”

2. Sen. Tim Kaine

3. Andrew Freiden, 12 On Your Side

Former Elected Official We Want Back

Tim Kaine

Being a consistent voice on the national political stage and the local scene has kept Tim Kaine in people’s minds. “I loved being mayor and governor — and it’s an honor people would want me back,” he says. “I’m proud to represent you in the Senate while keeping my home in Richmond, the first Virginia senator to do so since the 1830s.”

2. Doug Wilder

3. Abigail Spanberger

× Expand Photo courtesy Feed More

Best Nonprofit Leader, Volunteer or Organization

Feed More

Central Virginia has a growing need for food assistance, acknowledges Tammy Cummings, chief administrative officer at Feed More, and community support is more important than ever. “We’re humbled by this recognition,” she says, “and endlessly grateful for every neighbor who gives their time to help others. Thank you for choosing Feed More to share your time and talents.”

2. Richmond SPCA

3. Weinstein JCC

RVA Trend That Should End

Poor driving and driving conditions

“Why does everyone in Virginia drive like they are playing Mario Kart?” a TikToker asked in June. Good question. Who hasn’t wanted to use an invincibility star to zip through North Belvidere Street, Interstate 64 or Short Pump? But here’s one bright note for drivers: In June, the International Parking & Mobility Institute recognized the city as having an “accredited parking organization with distinction.”

2. Overdevelopment and gentrification

3. Rising cost of living

Worst Problem Right Now

Cost of Living

While Richmond’s high cost of living is a repeat “winner” in this category, the other nominees are making the perennial problem worse. “Housing is already at kind of unaffordable levels for a lot of people,” says Virginia Commonwealth University business professor Brett Massimino, and tariffs and higher material and labor costs aren’t “going to do any favors” for residents or businesses.

2. Current presidential administration

3. Infrastructure and city management

Proudest Sports Moment of the Past Year

VCU men’s basketball success

Rams Nation has been champing at the bit for victory ever since Virginia Commonwealth University men’s basketball made the Final Four in 2011, and March Madness 2025 only fueled the fandom further. After a 28-6 season and its third-ever Atlantic 10 championship, VCU’s run ended on a sour note as its NCAA Tournament bracket was busted in the first round and coach Ryan Odom left for the University of Virginia.

2. University of Richmond women’s basketball NCAA tournament run

3. Tie: Richmond Ivy debut season; announcement of a new stadium for Richmond Flying Squirrels

Multicategory Winner

Expand Illustration by Katie Pelikan

Water Issues

Long-simmering infrastructure concerns reached a literal breaking point in January as a snowstorm shut down Richmond’s water treatment plant, and a filtration failure in May caused a painful flashback. At the same time, the crises have forced Mayor Danny Avula to focus on fixing the city’s aging infrastructure, a usually quiet and thankless task that is too often put on the backburner.

“Even in the hardest moments, Richmond showed up,” Avula says. “From melting snow to hauling buckets, neighbors helped neighbors, and that kind of resilience is what makes this city so incredibly special. The crisis also created a huge opportunity for the region to lean in together, and I’m excited to see how we emerge stronger because of it.”

Most Creative Way of Dealing With the January 2025 Water Crisis

1. Melting snow for drinking water/to flush toilets

2. Leaving town

3. Using pool water

Best Moment of the Past Year

1. Water restored in Richmond

2. Tie: New stadium construction; general election results

3. The election of Richmond’s new mayor

Worst Moment of the Past Year

1. Water crisis

2. General election disappointment

3. Economic concerns

× Expand Curt Autry (Photo courtesy 12 On Your Side)

Multicategory Winner

12 On Your Side & Curt Autry

“12 On Your Side is once again very proud to have been selected as Richmond’s Best News Source,” says Kym D. Grinnage, regional vice president for Gray Television and general manager of WWBT/WUPV. “And we are equally proud [of] Curt Autry and Andrew Frieden. This is a team effort and these two represent the best of us.”

“Winning any reader’s survey is really about name recognition, and at this point I might be grandfathered in,” Autry adds. “Still, even after 30 years, not a week goes by someone doesn’t come up to me and say, ‘Hi, Gene.’ And whether you’ve mistaken me for my predecessor, Gene Cox, or the 1940s singing cowboy Gene Autry, please know I’m grateful for your trust and loyalty.”

Best News Source

1. 12 On Your Side

2. CBS 6

3. Richmond Times-Dispatch

Best Journalist or Reporter

1. Curt Autry, 12 On Your Side

2. Andrew Freiden, 12 On Your Side

3. Tie: Jeff Katz, WRVA; Michael Paul Williams, Richmond Times-Dispatch