Best & Worst 2025: Food & Drink

× Expand Joe LaJoie, owner of River City Wood Fire Pizza (Photo by Caroline Martin)

Best Food Truck

River City Wood Fire Pizza

“We love our pizza junkies,” says owner/pizzaiolo Joe Lajoie, shouting out the Fulton Hill, a white pizza with garlic, ricotta, olive oil, parmesan, mozzarella, Danish fontina, sausage, and cut and charred pepperoni. “It’s been almost 13 years of 900-degree ovens. Our next move is to open a prep kitchen.”

2. Christopher’s Runaway Gourmay

3. Tie: Kona Ice; Latin Quarter

Best Ramen

Expand Spicy miso ramen from Takara Ramen (Photo courtesy Takara Ramen)

Takara Ramen

9468 W. Broad St.

Takara serves Hakata-style ramen which hails from Fukuoka, a Japanese island prefecture famous for brilliant usages of pork — like tonkotsu, the rich pork broth everyone loves to slurp. Get the spicy miso ramen (it’s still a tonkotsu broth base) and add extra fried tofu at this West End izakaya-inspired pub.

2. Grace Noodle

3. Main Street Dragon

× Expand Photo courtesy Garnett's

Multicategory Winner

Garnett’s

2001 Park Ave.

A beloved neighborhood corner sandwich spot, Garnett’s has kept much of its essence — such as the menu and eclectic collection of art on the walls — the same in its 14 years of operation. It remains the perfect place for a lunch date where you can share a Scuffletown Chicken Salad Sandwich and a Haberdasher before splitting a slice of the shop’s legendary pie. But manager John Murden says there are some new things to note, specifically an upgraded AC system that makes August in the Fan more bearable; inclusion in the coveted Business Cats of Richmond map for its nearly 20-year-old neighbor cat, Toby; and the charming Garnett’s postcards that guests can grab from a stack by the front window.

Expand The Belle from Garnett's, with turkey, bacon, swiss and coleslaw on toasted rye bread (Photo courtesy Garnett's)

Best Sandwiches

2. Stanley’s

3. Taste

Best Lunch Spot

2. Shoreline Seafood Market

3. Union Market

Best Steakhouse

Buckhead’s

8510 Patterson Ave.

Setting the standards for a prime steakhouse, team members at Buckhead’s are aces in Old World wines and expert cuts. The Patterson Avenue stalwart opened in 1994, and owner Mark Herndon says, “We try our best every day to ensure an evening worthy of the occasion.” His ideal order: the scallop appetizer, decadent steak fromage, and sides of creamed spinach and sauteed mushrooms.

2. Ruth’s Chris Steak House

3. Bookbinder’s

× Expand Stella's on Lafayette St. (Photo by Megan Irwin)

Multicategory Winner

Stella’s

1012 Lafayette St.

A restaurant earns the title of “best” not just for creating memorable dishes but for doing so consistently for decades. The late Stella Dikos opened her namesake spot in 1983, and in the over 40 years since, the restaurant has established itself as an institution with reliable offerings like its fluffy moussaka with a brittle-crispy top, always-comforting braised lamb shank, and famously fun “Meze Ora,” aka happy hour. Constantine “Dean” Giavos, creative director and son of restaurateurs and market owners Katrina and Johnny Giavos, says the family is excited to unveil its newest restaurant, Lafayette Tavern, in the fall. In the meantime, he notes, “We’re just focused on consistency and happy to be on our block with all of the energy.”

Toughest Place to Snag a Reservation

2. L’Opossum

3. Restaurant Adarra

Best Restaurant

2. The Grapevine

3. L’Opossum

Best Mediterranean (Greek, Italian, etc.)

2. The Grapevine

3. Bell Greek

Best Breakfast or Brunch Restaurant

Expand Photo courtesy Moore Street Cafe

Moore Street Cafe

2904 W. Moore St.

All the a.m. staples populate Moore Street Cafe’s menu, and all are available until 2 p.m. on weekends. They make their sausage gravy from scratch, serve a bangin’ breakfast club and offer crispy-edged, perfectly griddled pancakes. A tip from co-owner Amy Quidley: Pop by for karaoke every other Saturday from 2:30-5:30 p.m., and grab a $2 hot dog after you belt one out.

2. Baltik’s Bagel

3. SB’s Lakeside Love Shack

Best Fried Chicken

Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken

2200 W. Broad St.

There is no chain in the city that gets as much love as Lee’s Chicken. Part of Richmond’s lore, it’s the sole outpost in the state, which means that we rep it loud and proud. Tenured employees, speedy service and consistent recipes make it a standout. Owner Henry Loving, who opened the location in 1991, says, “I believe our customers continue to support us because of our good food and nice people.”

2. Ukrop’s Market Hall

3. Publix

Best Seafood or Oyster Restaurant

Expand Pan seared scallops with confit fennel and sauce americaine from Beaucoup (Photo courtesy Beaucoup)

Beaucoup

111 N. Robinson St.

Part of the Grisette, Jardin and Petit Four fam, Beaucoup is the rustic, bivalve-driven one of the bunch, with a chalkboard listing daily oysters from waters near and far. At this bustling bistro, quarters are tight, and the kitchen is constantly cranking out refreshing plates like chilled seafood salad or ceviche du jour, along with amuse-bouche style gougères and first-rate frites.

2. Shoreline Seafood Market

3. Tie: Alewife; Rappahannock

Best Barbecue

ZZQ

3201 W. Moore St.

Follow the scent of burnt ends to this nationally recognized Scott’s Addition smokehouse channeling the Lonestar State and steered by Chris Fultz and his wife, Alex Graf. “One of the best parts of operating ZZQ is that we’ve become a destination,” Fultz says. “Every summer we’ve hundreds of repeat customers road-tripping from all over the Eastern Seaboard and beyond, many of whom have been coming for years.”

2. Deep Run Roadhouse

3. Buz and Ned’s Real Barbecue

× Expand Photo courtesy Joe's Inn

Multicategory Winner

Joe’s Inn

205 N. Shields Ave.

Around for 73 years, Joe’s Inn has built a legacy based on consistency. “We know who we are and what our customers expect from us,” says co-owner Matt McDonald. “We expect any dish we serve to look and taste the way it did one week ago, one year ago or really 10 years ago.” Open from 9 a.m. to midnight (and on snow days), Joe’s Inn prides itself on being a seminal Richmond restaurant. “The comment that always warms my heart is when someone from out of town says, ‘My first stop when I get back to town is coming to Joe’s,’” McDonald says.

Most Wallet-Friendly Spot

2. Moore Street Cafe

3. Garnett’s

Best Family-Friendly Restaurant

2. Lehja

3. The Grapevine

Best Tearoom or Tea Shop

Expand The Queen's Library Tea Room (Photo by LaLovely Photography)

The Queen’s Library Tea Room

221 W. Clay St.

Clarissa Luna and her husband, Daniel, opened their Monroe Ward tearoom in 2023, inviting individuals to delve into the rituals and customs of the steeped beverage — pinkies up. Reservations for tea flights and tiered tea tower experiences can be booked online. Clarissa says, “We now offer a unique book and tea gift shop as part of the tea experience.”

2. Floris at VMFA

3. The Jefferson Hotel

Best Coffee Shop

Expand Blanchard's Coffee on Broad Street (Photo courtesy Blanchard's Coffee)

Blanchard’s Coffee

Boasting three cafes, two decades of roasting and proven blends like Dark as Dark, Blanchard’s is a force on the coffee scene. Director of Sales Stephen Robertson says, “We’ve always wanted to share our coffee and our story with as many people as possible.” Big news: In August, Blanchard’s Coffee will hit the shelves of 41 Target stores throughout the region.

2. Perk! Coffee & Lunchbox

3. Mugshot Coffee

× Expand Beauvine Burger Concept's De Leon burger, with pepper jack cheese, avocado, pickled jalapeños, and arbol salsa (Photo courtesy Beauvine Burger Concept)

Multicategory Winner

Beauvine Burger Concept

1501 W. Main St.

“We know some spots offer one type of burger, with no modifications, but we really enjoy being able to play and switch up toppings and flavors,” says Beauvine co-owner Kelsey Aiken. Here, guests can craft their own dream burger, made with sustainable beef from local family farms. But it’s the combination of unexpected menu items, like handcrafted, agave-sweetened sodas, an ube milkshake or the new Patagonia Burger with fresh chimichurri and avocado that set Beauvine apart. Aiken urges guests to look out for the Couch Potatoes, a rotating special that crowns Beauvine’s beloved duck fat fries with pimento cheese, bacon, pickled onions and jalapenos, and a swizzle of green goddess ranch.

Best Burgers

2. Tie: Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint; Eazzy Burger

3. Cobra Burger

Best French fries

2. Burger Bach

3. Can Can Brasserie

Best Ice Cream Shop

Expand Photo courtesy Gelati Celesti

Gelati Celesti

With 10 area outposts and counting, paired with 40-plus years of scooping ice cream, Gelati Celesti is a tried-and-true Richmond brand beloved by generations. In 2023, siblings Suzy and Tom Rosser took over the reins from their father. Suzy says that their signature flavor Just Ask — white chocolate ice cream with chunks of frozen peanut butter and Oreo cookies — is so popular that it’s inspired a soon-to-come “Just Ask Day.”

2. Scoop

3. Ruby Scoops

Best Juice/Smoothie Place

North End Juice Co.

718 N. Cleveland St.

It’s common to spot a group of customers congregating at the casual Museum District walk-up window. Approaching a decade in business, the juice bar boasts a menu that rarely changes and a staff that has homed in on churning super fresh smoothies, pressing flavorful juices and building an awesome avocado toast. Never change, North End.

2. The Beet Box

3. Ginger Juice

× Expand Chef Sunny Baweja of Lehja in Short Pump (Photo by Jay Paul)

Multicategory Winner

Lehja

11800 W. Broad St., Suite 910

Restaurant guests with dietary restrictions often get the short end of the menu, with only a few dishes to choose from if they’re lucky. But Lehja’s vast menu of gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options is a welcome sight, whether it’s the seasonal chaat for which owner Sunny Baweja is so celebrated or the saag paneer that pays tribute to his mother. Then there’s the Dal Lehja, a combination of lentils that have been simmered for no less than 12 hours to unleash their charms, and the pahadi baingan, a smoky eggplant mash that earned Lehja attention for being one of the tastiest dishes in America. There’s no shortage of options if you find yourself on a date with a gluten-free vegetarian who appreciates both traditional and contemporary Indian food.

Best Gluten-Free options

2. Burtons Grill

3. Pinky’s

Best Vegan/Vegetarian Restaurant

2. Gold Lion Community Cafe

3. Devil’s Lettuce

Best Indian

2. Lemon Cuisine of India

3. Tulsi

Best Date-Night Destination

2. Blue Atlas

3. Tie: The Grapevine; Lost Letter

Best Pizza

Expand Photo courtesy Zorch

Zorch

2923 W. Cary St.; 7524 Forest Hill Ave.

Though Zorch Pizza delights with their New York-style slices and whole pies, owner Rob Zorch credits a regional offering for getting him into pizza-making. Their Almost Like a Pizza Pie, a flaky-crusted square with sweet red sauce, mozzarella, parmesan and pepperoni, is an homage to Jiolios in Zorch’s hometown of Ligonier, Pennsylvania. “It seems to have taken off here, and I’m glad people love it because it’s always been my favorite.”

2. Mary Angela’s

3. 8 ½

Best Tacos

En Su Boca

1001 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd.

Open since 2013, En Su Boca is a hipster hotspot for a tart classic marg, basket of chips and salsa, and of course, tacos. A fan favorite is the battered and fried Pacific cod tacos with cabbage slaw and zesty chipotle crema — a steal on Tuesdays at only $2.

2. Wong’s Tacos

3. TBT El Gallo

Best Sushi

Expand Photo courtesy Osaka Sushi & Steak

Osaka Sushi & Steak

5023 Huguenot Road

A bustling spot in the River Road neighborhood, Osaka turns 20 this year. “We’ve had a lot of staff from day one,” says Chris Tsui, founder of EAT Restaurant Partners. While keeping the menu fresh is part of the fun, remaining tuned into regulars is key. “We developed a sushi bible referencing the ingredients for the older rolls to satisfy our regulars who ask for them,” he adds.

2. Lucky AF

3. Fighting Fish

Best Vietnamese

Mekong

6004 W. Broad St.

On Aug. 11, 1995, owner An Bui opened Mekong’s doors, inviting the community into his humble abode. The type of place where you’ll likely run into a pal, Mekong is known for its jovial, unassuming atmosphere as much as its ode to Vietnamese cuisine and craft beer. Build-your-own spring rolls and crispy pork rolls are customary, while pho laden with tripe and grilled vermicelli bowls are popular go-tos.

2. Pho Thien Phat

3. Pho 1 Grill

Best Korean

Kogi

325 N. 2nd St.

Specializing in Korean street food with authentic flavors, this Jackson Ward spot co-owned by restaurateur Jay Ko is celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2025. Perennial favorites include the pajeon, lettuce wraps, bibimbap and the bulgogi quesadilla, a popular newcomer. If you’re dining in, don’t miss the Korean mojito that subs in soju for rum.

2. Yewon

3. Tie: Hot Pot 757; Korean Garden

Best Thai

Mom’s Siam

2811 W. Cary St.

This corner spot in Carytown is always bustling with patrons on the patio or cozied up in window seats. Helmed by owner Sukanya Pala-art, the longtime restaurateur also has influence in her children’s businesses, YaYa’s Cookbook, My Noodle & Bar and MPM Tiki & Sports Bar. She says their green curry is a crowd-pleaser.

2. Sabai

3. Patio Thai

× Expand Photo courtesy Peter Chang's

Best Chinese

Peter Chang’s

11408 W. Broad St.; 2816 W. Broad St., Suite A

Peter Chang serves up quite a few dishes that diners can’t score elsewhere, and its creamy, crispy, dry-fried eggplant with numbing Sichuan peppers is the tingly sensation you need in your life. Co-owner and general manager Mark Ibias says, “Some very popular dishes from our past will be making it back on the menu, like the scallion bubble pancake.”

2. Yen Ching

3. Beijing on Grove

Best Mexican/Latin American

Mexico Restaurant

Open since 1990, and with six regional locations, family-owned Mexico Restaurant has evolved into a local mini chain. Serving generations of families, pop in for sizzling fajitas and refreshing margs. Bonus: patios at almost every outpost.

2. Conejo

3. Mi Jalisco

Best Global Cuisine Not Mentioned Above

Expand Photo courtesy Addis Ethiopian

Addis Ethiopian

9 N. 17th St.

In the heart of Shockoe Bottom, Addis Ethiopian has been serving the community a taste of Africa since 2008. Helmed by owner Dilnessaw Bitew, a native of Ethiopia, the restaurant is often fragrant with rich, warm aromatics, and spongy, housemade injera can be spotted on every table. Plus, nearly the entire menu is naturally vegan.

2. The Mantu

3. Tie: Balkan Restaurant; Osaka Steak & Sushi

Best New Restaurant (open since May 2024)

Expand The Brookgreen from Baltik's Bagels, with garlic herb cream cheese, sprouts, pickled onions, cucumber, avocado and tomato on a sesame bagel (Photo courtesy Baltik's Bagel)

Baltik’s Bagel

6801 Forest Hill Ave.

Owner Yero Rudzinskas formerly worked for Michelin-starred restaurants and now kettle-boils bagels while filling a lunch niche — drive-thru included. Ingredients such as massaged kale and hot honey offer a modern spin, but conventional fillings, like cream cheese and lox, are also embraced. Rudzinskas says, “Our mission is to serve amazing bagels to great people.”

2. Mugshot Coffee

3. Shoreline Seafood Market

Best Restaurant to Take Out-of-Towners

L’Opossum

626 China St.

Now in its 11th year in Oregon Hill, L’Opossum has dazzled guests from near and far with a French-inspired menu and seasonal specials, racking up accolades including “Best Chef in Virginia” by The Local Palate. L’O excels in every way, and chef-owner David Shannon says, “I consider all awards to be the result of my talented and dedicated team that makes L’Opossum everything I strive for it to be.”

2. Tie: Lehja, Stella’s

3. Edo’s Squid

Best Hidden Gem Restaurant

Expand Hobnob's crab cake benedict (Photo courtesy Hobnob)

Hobnob

6010 Hermitage Road

A lucky find in Lakeside, Hobnob has been humbly serving up everyday fare that flows with the seasons, such as Cobb salad and crab cakes, since 2017. “We never envisioned that Hobnob would be so popular and supported. It’s a little restaurant in the middle of a neighborhood that’s hard to find,” says chef-owner Tracey Thoroman. “My favorite book as a kid was ‘The Little Engine That Could.’ I feel like I am living that.”

2. Deep Run Roadhouse

3. The Stables

Best Caterer

Mosaic

3001 Cutshaw Ave.

An expert in the field, Mosaic is approaching 30 years of special moments, complete with thousands of passed skewers, champagne towers and business lunches — all handled with white glove service. “Mosaic is humbled by our partnerships with the amazing individuals, companies, foundations and governments of central Virginia,” says Steven Niketas, managing partner. “We look forward to many more years of service in the community.”

2. Deep Run Roadhouse

3. The Grapevine

Best Fine Dining

Expand Beef tenderloin from Lemaire (Photo courtesy The Jefferson Hotel)

Lemaire

101 W. Franklin St.

Elegance drips from the downtown restaurant located inside The Jefferson Hotel, a historic Richmond landmark and stunning must-see. Lemaire remains an ideal reservation for a special night, the ambiance exemplified by white tablecloths, fine-tuned service and the local musings of executive chef Patrick Willis, who has been an integral part of Lemaire since 2009.

2. L’Opossum

3. Buckhead’s

Best Late-Night Spot

Cobra Cabana

901 W. Marshall St.

Veg-friendly junk food, shot and beer specials, and a closing time of 2 a.m. check all the boxes for a primo late-night lair. This Carver hangout is helmed by punk rockers who know how to be both respectable and raucous. Owner Herbie Abernathy says, “At first, we didn’t know what [Cobra] was going to be, but it’s turned out to be a neighborhood bar.”

2. The Jasper

3. Tie: Galaxy Diner; Helen’s

Best Outdoor Drinking or Dining

Brambly Park

1708 Belleville St.

Drive past rows of towering apartments and shimmy to the cozy back corner of Scott’s Addition to discover this 2-acre urban oasis and winery in the city. On any given day, the spacious lawn is dotted with friends catching up over cocktails, families sharing pizza and wings, pups and kids aplenty, and undoubtedly a local act on stage. Pull up and stay a while.

2. Jardin

3. Portico

× Expand Strawberries from Agriberry (Photo by Jay Paul)

Multicategory Winner

Agriberry Farms

6289 River Road

Through its community-supported agriculture program, Agriberry supplies fruit-lovers across the region, who receive weekly shares from the family-owned farm over its 13-week or 26-week season. Agriberry also sells products at local markets, invites guests to pick their own berries and offers educational tours. By the end of 2025, Pierson Geyer, son of Anne and Chuck Geyer, will take ownership of the farm. “There’s been a wonderful increase in farmers markets around the Richmond area,” says founder Anne Geyer. “But the beauty with the CSA is we also can collaborate with local businesses so that we can be in communities that may not have a farmer’s market.”

Best Local Farm, Farm Stand/Stall or Orchard

2. Pole Green Produce

3. Berry’s Produce

Best CSA (community-supported agriculture) or “Farm Share” Program

2. Farm to Family/FarmBus

3. Shalom Farms

Best Bakery: Savory (bread and bagels)

Sub Rosa Bakery

After a fire last year shuttered the sibling-led bakery, folks have been faithfully flocking to Birdhouse Farmers Market to score Sub Rosa’s treats. Co-owner Evin Dogu, who encourages patrons to try the labor-intensive greens and feta tart, says, “We have been so excited and energized by the community support.” Dedicated to using local ingredients and milling Virginia grains, Sub Rosa plans to make a triumphant return this November.

2. Baltik’s Bagel

3. Nate’s Bagels

Best Bakery: Sweet (cakes, cupcakes, pastries and other desserts)

Expand Photo courtesy Shyndigz

Shyndigz

1912 W. Cary St.

“In a world committed to cutting corners, we’re committed to quality,” says William Thompson, director of baking operations. Fans are certainly committed to Shyndigz’s piled-high layer cakes and palm-sized bars, and the banana pudding has been “extremely popular” since TikTok’s @LoveByLee sang its praises earlier this summer. Fall will see the glorious comeback of its pumpkin cake, studded with candied pecans, housemade caramel and cream cheese icing.

2. Westhampton Pastry Shop

3. Pearl’s Bake Shoppe

Best Chocolate or Candy Store

For the Love of Chocolate

3136 W. Cary St.

Need to stoke your sugar rush? This warren-like Carytown landmark features a world’s worth of sweets, from standard M&Ms to the viral Dubai chocolate bar. Co-owner Elizabeth Vranas says that two employees make the latter through their company Firdaus. The store has recently brought in the cotton-candy-stuffed Angel Hair bar and always have a flotilla of macarons, marzipan and Jelly Belly beans.

2. Gearharts Fine Chocolates

3. Kilwins

Best Specialty Market

Expand Yellow Umbrella Provisions (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Yellow Umbrella Provisions

Originally a small seafood stand, this pro-local, multi-location market has experienced major growth since being purchased by brothers Tucker and Thomas Brown in 2020. New additions: a breakfast menu at the OG location, a coastal restaurant helmed by chef Caleb Shriver called Slack Tide Fish Co. and momentum that can’t be denied. “We are fortunate to have a team who really cares about what we are all building and the impact we are able to have in the community,” says co-owner Tucker Brown.

2. Stella’s Grocery

3. Libbie Market

Best Farmers Market

RVA Big Market

4308 Hermitage Road

Live folk music sets the buzzing scene for Richmond’s largest year-round farmers market, held every Saturday morning at Bryan Park. Only Virginia-made goods are featured here, ranging from produce grown on area farms to work by local artisans. Keep an eye out for Vietnamese coffee, breakfast sammies, cronuts and RVA-focused finds, plus a picnic’s worth of bread, pickles and cheese.

2. The Farmers Market at St. Stephen’s

3. Lakeside Farmers Market

Best Locally Made Food Product (packaged)

Expand Ukrop's rainbow cookie (Photo courtesy Ukrop's)

Ukrop’s

This local, family-owned, company known for everything from its colorful Rainbow Cookies to chunky chicken salads and cushiony rolls, has been operating since 1937. While their products can be spotted in grocery stores and local markets, the food hall that opened in 2020 is a new way to serve its staples. “We strive to create a friendly and neighborhood atmosphere where folks can easily find their Ukrop’s favorites,” says Bobby Ukrop.

2. Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches

3. Keya’s Snacks

Best Grocery Store Customer Service

Publix

Shopping is essential, but that doesn’t mean the experience has to be rigid. Peruse the shelves, saunter down the wide aisles and if you don’t see something, say something. Jared Glover, a Publix spokesperson, says, “If a customer can’t find a product they’re looking for in our store, they can check with an associate and we will do our best to get that item.”

2. Wegmans

3. Trader Joe’s

Best Grocery Store

Wegmans

Wegmans is a mega monster of grocery stores in the Mid-Atlantic complete with a bakery, olive bar, and cheese and international selection. Wegmans’ spokesperson Marcie Rivera says, “Our goal is to provide our customers with a one-stop shopping experience, offering hundreds of organic items throughout the store, local products and a wide selection of items to meet every dietary need.”

2. Publix

3. Kroger

Best Local Cidery or Meadery

Expand Blue Bee Cider owners Taylor Benson and Mackenzie Smith (Photo by Fred Turko)

Blue Bee Cider

4811 Bethlehem Road, Suite A

Two years ago, longtime employees Mackenzie Smith and Taylor Benson took a chance and purchased Blue Bee. Since then, they have created a strong sense of community at their cozy taproom, hosting frequent events while remaining focused on showcasing Virginia’s heirloom apples. Smith says, “Nearly everything you see — from fermentation and wholesale to admin, farmers markets, and tasting room service is handled entirely by just the two of us ... it puts the scale of our micro-business into perspective.”

2. Buskey Cider

3. Black Heath Meadery

Best Neighborhood or Dive Bar

Bamboo Cafe

1 S. Mulberry St.

There are few places as quintessential to Richmond culture as Bamboo Cafe. Built to last, it has remained practically unchanged since 1974, serving stiff drinks, killer onion rings and a loyal cast of regulars. Longtime server and familiar face Elizabeth Evans says, “When you come in, even if you’re by yourself, you know somebody.”

2. Tie: Joe’s Inn; Patrick Henry’s Pub & Grille

3. Sidewalk Café

Best Place to Watch a Game

Wood & Iron

According to Ayren Brown, assistant manager of the Midlothian flagship, Wood & Iron offers a “really good atmosphere, where everyone is welcome and there’s a TV in every corner — you can’t go wrong.” She adds that watch parties for VCU basketball “always go hard,” and creative pub fare like cheesesteak egg rolls are a must-order, as is their number one summer stunner, a refreshing Limoncello Spritz made with prosecco and mint.

2. Home Team Grill

3. Gus’s Bar & Grill

Best Cocktail Bar

Expand The Jasper (Photo by James Loving)

The Jasper

3113 W. Cary St.

Innovation plus fine-tuned classics plus nonstop fun is the winning equation of Carytown bar The Jasper. Co-owner Brandon Peck says, “In the last few months, we workshopped drinks for five separate menus, including a full menu overhaul, plus our Shooters and Steely Dan pop-ups, a monthlong Pride menu and a rescue dog menu in which we remixed our drinks in new and interesting ways.”

2. The Emerald Lounge

3. Tie: Fanboy; Sidecar Cocktail Lounge

Best Local Brewery

Expand Photo courtesy Hardywood Park Craft Brewery

Hardywood Park Craft Brewery

2410 Ownby Lane; 820 Sanctuary Trail Drive

An OG on the beer scene, Hardywood remains a dominant force, crafting delectable, seasonal brews with local ingredients, as well as easy sippers like their Richmond lager. In June, the brewery announced a partnership with Starr Hill Brewery to combine production under one roof in Richmond. “By working together, we can forge a new apex for Virginia brewing quality, better utilize our capacity and deliver greater value to our customers,” says owner Eric Mckay.

2. Triple Crossing Beer (all locations)

3. The Veil Brewing Co. (both Richmond locations)

Best Wine Bar or Shop

Jardin

1520 W. Main St., Basement Suite 1

Chef, sommelier and proprietor Donnie Glass says he happily runs “a wine bar for the people.” Chenin Blanc and Lambrusco have been top pours on the lively (and blessedly shaded) Jardin patio this year, but look out for more Rieslings this fall, following a staff trip to Germany’s Mosel region. Meanwhile, swing by on weekend mornings for fresh breads and pastries from their bakery, Petit Four.

2. Second Bottle

3. Tie: Celladora Wines; Penny’s Wine Shop

Best Martini

Expand The Sparrow martini from Birdie's (Photo courtesy Birdie's)

Birdie’s

305 W. Broad St.

According to beverage director Parker Girard, this shiny oyster bar and cafe operated by Common House has “been laser-focused on the perfect martini” since it opened in 2021. The long-beloved and oh-so-cold house martini is the Sparrow, featuring gin, dry vermouth, sherry and celery bitters. Girard’s “most recent monstrosity,” the Albatross — an anchovy-infused dirty vodka martini with olive brine and MSG — is also making a splash.

2. Tie: Beaucoup; The Jasper

3. Tie: Buckhead’s; Pink Room

Best Local Distillery

Belle Isle Moonshine

615 Maury St.

Rocket Pop, Lemon-Lavender, Mango-Tangerine, Prickly Pear — Belle Isle Moonshine makes it easy to mix a unique drink by slaying with its flavor lineup. Pro-tip: Visit its website to find a catalog of fun cocktail recipes, along with tips from the many local bar pros who created them.

2. Cirrus Vodka

3. Virago Spirits

Best Happy Hour

Expand Photo courtesy Revel Market + Bar

Revel Market + Bar

6223 Lakeside Drive

Happy hour is Monday through Saturday at this lively Lakeside hangout, which is popular for its friendly service, wrap-around bar, sprawling patio and chef-driven food menu. “Everything’s from scratch daily, from pastas to breads, sauces and desserts,” says owner Amy Cabiness (also of Julep’s). Elevated bar bites include lump crab fritters and burrata tartine, and the creative cocktail menu changes seasonally.

2. Wood & Iron

3. Tie: 3 Monkeys; The Jasper; Joe’s Inn; Tarrant’s

Best Local Winery

Upper Shirley Vineyards

600 Shirley Plantation Road, Charles City

With 22 acres of grapes under vine, Upper Shirley’s wines include a crowd-pleasing Viognier, sparkling rosé and flavorful Petit Verdot. A mile off the Virginia Capital Trail, this is a popular destination for brunches and drinking wine cocktails by the carafe paired with dreamy river views. General Manager Abigail Cooper notes an upcoming fall wine dinner on Nov. 15, with tickets going on sale this month.

2. Brambly Park

3. New Kent Winery

Best Place for Nonalcoholic Options

Expand Photo courtesy Point 5

Point 5

3435 W. Cary St.

Enjoying sans-booze sips has become a common social calling and Point 5 is the local plug for all things NA. Opening the shop in 2022, owner Jody Sidle — who enjoys options with adaptogens, kava or 2mg-THC — notes that Point 5 has expanded its reach with events, operating a booth at the Live Loud concert series this summer. “Concertgoers are so appreciative of having NA options,” she says.

2. Laura Lee’s