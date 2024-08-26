Best & Worst 2024: Services & Community

AUTO

Best Local Mechanic

Wallace Automotive

7427 W. Broad St.; 607 Research Road

The repeat winners attribute their popularity to their employee-friendly business practices and a strong interest in getting to know the people — and cars — they service. “We give our customers the dealership experience, but our employees don’t have to work nights or weekends to provide that,” says Bruce Wallace. The shop’s sustained support has Bruce and co-owner Janet Wallace considering expansion of some kind “to handle the customer overflow.”

2. Ironwood Automotive

3. Paradise Garage

Best Auto Body/Collision Repair Shop

Bruce’s Super Body Shops

2551 Homeview Drive; 11200 Midlothian Turnpike

Bruce Hutchins’ chain of body shops (two in the Richmond region, one in Williamsburg) are impressive to locals partially for their eye-catching size and look, but also for the service quality they’ve delivered since 1978. The shops offer structural, cosmetic and glass repairs, as well as a specialty paint-matching system.

2. Koontz Paint & Body Works

3. Caliber Collision

Best Place to Buy a Pre-Owned Car

CarMax

“What an honor to be recognized by our hometown community again this year, thanks to the hard work of our incredible associates,” says Mike Evans, general manager of CarMax’s West Broad Street retail location. The Richmond-based car resellers celebrated their 30th anniversary last year and, despite their nationwide footprint, continue to leave a mark locally.

2. Pearson Signature Dealerships

3. Carter Myers Automotive

× Expand Photo courtesy Flagstop

Best Car Wash

Flagstop

For Flagstop Car Wash CEO Jamie Nester, being well-regarded locally has always been a major goal. “We like to be known as one of those Richmond companies,” Nester says. Since 1994, Nester’s gone from washer to owner and expanded the Richmond-based chain to 21 locations under his leadership. “The power of the brand in the area is important to us; the name Flagstop has been around for so long ... I think people tend to support us more for that,” he says.

2. Tommy’s Express Car Wash

3. Car Pool Car Wash

Best New Car Dealership

Pearson Signature Dealerships

With three locations in Richmond and two in Midlothian, Pearson dealerships have been providing new cars locally for more than 50 years. The chain emphasizes its family-owned origins, with a third generation of the Pearson family still involved in daily operations. All dealership locations provide service shops specializing in Japanese and American cars.

2. Haley Automotive Group

3. Carter Myers Automotive

Best Locally Owned Tire Shop

Allen Tires

Founded 46 years ago, the family-run tire chain has gone from one location to five in the Richmond region, all while staying in the family; multiple generations of Allens head operations. “We try to treat everyone the way we want to be treated, and we’re humbled to get great customers every day,” says co-owner Gary Allen.

2. Vonderlehr Tire Pros

3. Dyke Tire Discounters

× Expand Photo courtesy Virginia Credit Union

FINANCIAL

Multicategory Winner

Virginia Credit Union

Virginia Credit Union’s presence in Richmond is well established, but it hasn’t slowed down the expansion and investment the years-long winner of “Best Credit Union” puts into new branches, community outreach and improved services for Richmond-area members. Their new first-time homebuyer grant helps cover down payments for qualified members, continuing their philanthropic streak. “We take an all-in approach to helping members, with knowledgeable mortgage professionals with local expertise, a comprehensive suite of mortgage-related products with competitive rates, and a personal approach with every borrower,” says corporate communications vice president Lewis Wood.

Best Credit Union

2. Navy Federal Credit Union

3. Henrico Federal Credit Union

Best Mortgage Lender

2. TIE: CapCenter; Wells Fargo

3. Truist

Best Bank

Wells Fargo

Gwen Faw, a regional branch executive for Wells Fargo, knows that caring for customers is a key part of making the nationwide bank a local favorite. “One customer even told an employee she felt like she’d known her all her life,” she says. Community-minded offerings include financial education opportunities for bank members and more than $1.5 million given to Richmond-area philanthropic efforts.

2. Truist

3. Atlantic Union Bank

Best Law Firm

Allen, Allen, Allen & Allen

Jason Konvicka, the firm’s new president, joined the long-standing personal injury practice in 2000 and has since seen the firm grow from 12 attorneys to 43. “This firm is larger than any one of us; it’s a family firm,” Konvicka notes, as the firm continues with involvement from generations of Allens. “It’s an institution. It’s been around for 115 years, and our goal is for it to be here for another 115.”

2. Williams Mullen

3. McGuireWoods

× Expand Photo courtesy Salomon & Ludwin

Best Private Wealth Advisor/Financial Planning Firm

Salomon & Ludwin

1401 Gaskins Road

Co-founder Dalal Salomon built the wealth advisory firm, established in 2009, into a nationally recognized practice with careful planning and by sticking to the human-focused principles reflected in the city around them. “Richmond is a great place to raise a family, build a business, and give back to the community,” Salomon says. “S&L is personally invested in helping our clients achieve all these goals, plus those unique to them.”

2. Davenport & Company LLC

3. Edward Jones

Best Accountant, CPA or Tax Advisor

Keiter

4401 Dominion Boulevard, Glen Allen

With 45 years of Richmond-based service for tax prep, audits and more, Keiter’s CPA pros are ingrained in our community. On top of the firm’s efforts to give back to educational foundations, museums and other nonprofits, “our team members also participate in leadership roles for professional and civic organizations that focus on issues that they are passionate about,” says marketing and practice development director Fonda Lang.

2. WellsColeman

3. Pilc & Moseley

× Expand Photo courtesy Weinstein JCC

EDUCATION

Multicategory Winner

Weinstein JCC

5403 Monument Ave.

“Our passion for community drives us to strive for excellence in everything we do,” says Michael Blanchard, senior director of marketing and member experience at Weinstein JCC. “Rooted in Jewish values, we provide a space where students and campers can embrace these values in their own way irrespective of background or belief,” breaking down what they call “walls of apprehension”. Weinstein JCC is a multipurpose community organization, offering “a fitness center, arts and cultural programming, preschool, after-school activities, aquatics and programs for active adults,” Blanchard says. The institution serves nearly 7,000 children, families and seniors. In June, the JCC launched a multimillion-dollar capital campaign to expand its facilities, which marks an “exciting new chapter for the community,” Blanchard notes.

Best Preschool Education

2. The Goddard School

3. Westhampton Day School

Best Children’s Summer Camp Program

2. The Steward School Summer Experience

3. Greater Richmond School of Music

Best After-School Care Program

2. The Goddard School

3. YMCA

× Expand Photo courtesy Greater Richmond School of Music

Best Children’s After-School or Weekend Enrichment Classes

Greater Richmond School of Music

Hayes and Rebecca Cummings, Greater Richmond School of Music owners, center their mission around quality and community while emphasizing the transformative power of music for all ages and experience levels. With an “amazing faculty” and a “contemporary” direction, the Cummings hope to “grow [their] community” and encourage a collaborative spirit, says Hayes.

2. TIE: Weinstein JCC; Visual Arts Center of Richmond

3. Thrive Music Academy

Best Private School

Collegiate School

103 N. Mooreland Road

Since 1915, Collegiate School has catered to students with innovative programs, encouraging “responsible citizenship, global education, STEAM subjects, sports and the arts,” says Sarah Abubaker, director of strategic communications. “Collegiate is a community of learners with minds that seek and hearts that serve our local and global community.”

2. The Steward School

3. St. Christopher’s School

Best Day Care Provider

The Goddard School

The Goddard School fosters a warm and nurturing environment for children, constantly looking for ways to “better their education system,” says Richmond franchisee Kendra Hudson. “When our staff is happy, an environment where teachers want to work with families and children is created,” ultimately advancing student learning.

2. Primrose School

3. Skipwith Academy

× Expand Photo courtesy Virginia Family Dentistry

HEALTH

Multicategory Winner

Virginia Family Dentistry

A perennial presence on this list, Virginia Family Dentistry celebrates a half-century of servicing Richmonders’ smiles this year. Virginia Family Dentistry seems omnipresent across the metro area, with 16 locations and 70 dentists in the practice and a workforce of 480 dental professionals. Work is underway on a 17th building, the Atlee Specialty Center, which will be home to its orthodontics and pediatric dentistry departments and will also host its current Atlee practice. It all started with founder W. Baxter Perkinson Jr., a benefactor of local arts (Chesterfield County’s arts center is named after him) and a talented artist in his own right. Community involvement is a hallmark of the practice, which regularly participates in health fairs and events, is a sponsor for various activities, and donates dental supplies to nonprofits. “Giving back, actively participating in our communities and supporting our patients in their endeavors is important to us,” says Desiree Tunnell, marketing director for the practice.

Best Family Dental Practice

2. River Run Dental

3. Grove Avenue Family & Cosmetic Dentistry

Best Orthodontics Practice

2. Gardner & La Rochelle Orthodontics

3. James River Orthodontics

Best Place for Teeth Whitening

2. Commonwealth Dentistry

3. River Run Dental

Best Family Doctor or General Practice

Commonwealth Primary Care

A repeat winner in this category, Commonwealth Primary Care seeks to provide patient-centered, whole-person care. Their eight offices across metro Richmond are staffed with 41 doctors and 15 physician assistants and nurse practitioners. The privately owned practice was founded in 2002 and represents a merger of six formerly separate practices.

2. Seven Hills Family Medicine

3. Midlothian Family Practice

Best Concierge Medicine Practice

PartnerMD

PartnerMD seeks to provide value to its patients with services including OpenDNA, a new genetic test to assess cardiovascular risk. “A better patient experience isn’t just about more time with your physician. It’s about more proactive care, more advanced clinical tools and more wellness resources to help pursue longevity, performance and increased health span,” says Jim Mumper, chief medical officer and co-founder.

2. WellcomeMD

3. MDVIP

Best Alternative Medicine Practice

Richmond Integrative & Functional Medicine

1 Park West Circle, Suite 301, Midlothian

Whole-person health is the goal of this practice, a repeat winner in this category. In the past year, Richmond Integrative & Functional Medicine added new services, including a new functional primary care membership level. The fall will bring an additional membership level, Connected Health, that features practice founder Dr. Aaron Hartman’s Triangle of Health concept, which focuses on the impact of the gut, stress and sleep on healing.

2. GreenMind Health

3. Richmond Natural Medicine

× Expand Photo courtesy Bon Secours

Best Hospital

Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital

5801 Bremo Road

Since 1966, St. Mary’s Hospital has been adapting to the changing health needs of Richmond residents. Recent additions to its offerings include a partial hospitalization program for adolescents dealing with mental health disorders. “We continually seek ways to enhance our facilities and services to better meet the community need and improve the patient experience,” says hospital president Bryan Lee.

2. VCU Medical Center

3. Henrico Doctors’ Hospital

Best Locally Owned Pharmacy

Buford Road Pharmacy

2608 Buford Road

A Bon Air staple since its opening in 1957, Buford Road Pharmacy is a one-stop-shop for its customer base, offering additional services including a florist, a post office and gifts. “We’ve been around for over 60 years; we don’t have our arms tied behind our back,” says manager Andrew Price. “We basically do everything we can to help our patients.”

2. Westbury Apothecary

3. Westwood Pharmacy

Best Urgent Care

Patient First

Urgent care pioneer Patient First opened its first facility in 1981 and now has about 78 locations providing urgent and primary care in the mid-Atlantic, including nine in metro Richmond. They see patients from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, 365 days of the year, with no appointments needed.

2. CareNow Urgent Care

3. Bon Secours Urgent Care

Best Optometry/Ophthalmology Practice

Virginia Eye Institute

Virginia Eye Institute has its sights set on providing quality care to everyone, from newborns to people over 100 years old, says practice ophthalmologist Theodore Wu. VEI was founded in 1976 and has eight locations across metro Richmond, with an additional location under consideration, according to Wu. “We try to put every patient first, and we try to do everything possible to help each person see at his or her best,” he says.

2. Grove Eye Care

3. Patterson Eye Clinic

Best Physical Therapy Practice

Center for Physical Therapy & Sports Medicine

3920 Springfield Road, Glen Allen

A husband-and-wife team, Janie Fitzgerald Schneider and Vincent Schneider have helmed this 20-plus-year-old practice since 2022. Orthopedic specialists, they also offer dry needling, vestibular and balance therapy and performance and sports therapy. Their goal is to offer the latest and most effective treatments to patients in a “comfortable and encouraging environment.”

2. OrthoVirginia

3. Tie: Pivot Physical Therapy; RVA Holistic PT

Best Chiropractic Practice

The Joint Chiropractic

There are three locations in metro Richmond of this 950-office national chain, offering an array of services in its membership plans and packages. The Joint practices are open nights and weekends and offer membership plans and a no-appointment policy.

2. Ariya Family Chiropractic Centers

3. Holland Family Chiropractic

× Expand Photo courtesy Mango Salon

PERSONAL CARE

Best Hair Salon

Mango Salon

Mango has helped Richmonders look their best for just over 20 years. Owners Pat and Bobbi Heaney offer services including haircuts and barber cuts, Aveda Full Spectrum Permanent Vegan Treatment Hair Color, Cezanne smoothing treatment and Vomor hair extensions. “It’s a wonderful place to work, just to be part of this organization,” Bobbi says.

2. CocoLemon Hair Salon

3. Luminary Hair Co.

Best Nail Salon

Atir Natural Nail Care Clinic

2505 W. Cary St.; 11649 W. Broad St.

Atir’s owner and founder Rita Lampkin says she wanted to help her clients to attain long-term skin and nail health, not just through the treatments created with all-natural products, but also through education, maintenance and relaxation. She brings more than 30 years’ experience in the medical aesthetic industry to her clinics.

2. Carytown Nails and Spa

3. Fusion Nail Spa

Best Spa

Scents of Serenity Organic Spa

With locations on Grove Avenue and in Glen Allen, Midlothian and Short Pump, the experts at Scents of Serenity have been pampering customers with organic products in a luxury atmosphere since 2010. “Our guests appreciate that we offer a resort style atmosphere without having to travel to experience it,” says the spa’s owner, Melanie Mueller.

2. Vitality Float Spa

3. Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa

× Expand Photo courtesy Atelier

Best Lash and/or Brow Salon

Atelier

2307 W. Cary St.

Studio Atelier’s services range beyond lash and brow grooming to include hyperrealistic cosmetic tattooing, tooth gems and, since June, permanent jewelry. The studio’s skilled artisans take their time with each client. “We know the importance of slowing down, and it reflects greatly on our services,” says co-owner Savannah Sheely. “We’ve been open since 2017, and we’ve always been a different kind of beauty studio.”

2. Blade + Lash

3. Sage & Vine Aesthetics

× Expand Photo courtesy Kidtopia Salon

Best Place for Children’s Haircuts

Kidtopia Salon

13106 Midlothian Turnpike, Midlothian

They know kids’ cuts (and parents’, too) at this perennial reader favorite in this category. Owner Ashley Wrobel has been a kids’ hair stylist for more than 15 years. It’s the little touches that set them apart, such as providing parents with a keepsake card and before- and-after photos of their offspring to commemorate a first haircut.

2. Pigtails & Crewcuts

3. Great Clips

Best Tailor

George’s Alterations

1344 Gaskins Road, 804-741-0992

George Livaniou does alterations for a living, but his attention to details and sterling customer service remain unchanged at his shop on Gaskins Road. He’s logged more than 60 years as a tailor, working in Baltimore, then as a contract tailor for Jos A. Bank in Richmond before opening his own shop.

2. Vincent’s Custom Tailor Shop

3. RVA Tailors

Best Locally Made Beauty Brand or Product

Maven Made

This line of locally crafted beauty products from Bethany Frazier, founded in 2014, is set for a brick-and-mortar home at 4028 MacArthur Ave. come fall. It’s part of a new business, Maven Theory, founded last year by Frazier and Meg Althoff of Sun Theory and specializing in luxury fragrances and candles.

2. TIE: Bright Body; La Lyra

3. Atir

× Expand Photo courtesy High Point Barbershop & Shave Parlor

Best Barber Shop or Men’s Haircut

High Point Barbershop & Shave Parlor

Many a hair has been parted from faces and heads at High Point since its first shop opened 10 years ago this September. Changes are afoot: High Point has plans for an academy for potential barber stylists to learn the business, hone their skills and “elevate them to professionals in 12 months,” says co-owner David Foster.

2. Cutz for Guys

3. Fadez & Bladez Barber Shop

Expand Photo courtesy Puritan Cleaners

Best Dry Cleaner

Puritan Cleaners

Richmonders have been coming clean with Puritan since 1937. It has a baker’s dozen locations across metro Richmond, and more than 5,000 customers each week take advantage of Puritan’s home delivery service. “We are pleased that a majority of Richmonders enjoy our quality service and involvement in our community,” says Gary Glover, Puritan’s president.

2. Village Cleaners

3. Humming Cleaners

× Expand Photo courtesy Libbie Mill

NEIGHBORHOODS

Best New Development in Henrico County

Libbie Mill

4901 Libbie Mill East Blvd.

Inspired by Richmond’s historic neighborhoods such as the Fan District, Libbie Mill incorporates a suburban lifestyle in an inviting urban environment, says Laurenso Williams, marketing manager for Libbie Mill. In addition to apartments and homes for sale, the mixed-use community features a lake, nature trails, a library, shops, restaurants and businesses.

2. River Mill

3. Rocketts Landing

× Expand Photo courtesy Giles

Best New Development in Hanover County

Giles

2939 Dentons Tavern Way, Mechanicsville

Although homes are still being built, Giles sold out of lots years earlier than anticipated, says Connie Pollard, senior vice president of marketing for East West Communities. “The highly rated public schools and amenities, such as fitness and nature trails, fishing ponds and protected woodlands, are among the reasons why families have made Giles their home.”

2. Chickahominy Falls

3. Rutland

× Expand Photo courtesy Magnolia Green

Best New Development in Chesterfield County

Magnolia Green

6700 Otterdale Road, Moseley

Top schools, home styles for all life stages, the bucolic landscape and amenities are some of the reasons why residents voted Magnolia Green as a great place to call home. With only six or seven parcels remaining to be developed and sold, it’s the last chance to get into the community in a new home, according to Tom Page, general manager.

2. Harper’s Mill

3. RounTrey

× Expand Photo courtesy Summer Gentry

Best Neighborhood Tradition

Porchella

Porchella, the Bellevue Civic Association’s annual afternoon of music, was birthed during the pandemic as a way for neighborhood musicians to share their music while social distancing, notes Summer Gentry, who organizes the performances. The free family-friendly event in April 2024 featured 34 local and out-of-town bands, which performed on porches throughout the neighborhood.

2. Halloween on Hanover, the Fan

3. All the Saints Halloween Parade, Oregon Hill

× Expand Photo courtesy Park365

Best Community Playground

Park365

3600 Saunders Ave.

“[Park365] is a beautiful park where people of all ages and abilities can come be themselves and be able to play and have a wonderful time,” says Nate Wise of Soar365, an organization that helps individuals with disabilities. With creative and sensory play areas and an accessible tree house, Park365 is the perfect place for a playdate or birthday party.

2. Tie: Deep Run Park; Mary Munford Playground

3. Huguenot Park

Best Neighborhood Pool

Granite Swim and Tennis

6432 Glyndon Lane

It might not be the fanciest pool in Richmond and doesn’t have all the bells and whistles that some swimming clubs have, shares shares board member Jennifer Gray, who spent summers at Granite Swim and Tennis when growing up. It’s the people — the multigenerational membership, low-key vibe and year-round social events — that make Granite such a great place.

2. Tie: Kanawha Recreation Association; Southampton Recreation Association

3. Three Chopt Recreation Club

Best Retirement or Continuing-care Community

Lakewood

1900 Lauderdale Drive

“Outside of the fact that it’s an absolutely beautiful campus, I think Lakewood has always been known as a really welcoming and friendly place,” says Hillary Winkelmann, director of sales and marketing. Residents (ages 62+) enjoy a range of programing and events, as well as maintenance-free living in a variety of housing types.

2. Westminster Canterbury

3. Avery Point

PETS

Best Dog Training Company

Rachel Koehler Dog Training

Richmond native Rachel Koehler established her dog training business in 2019, specializing in separation anxiety cases. She sees her popularity as connected to the city’s expansion as a dog-friendly destination in recent years. “It’s a huge pet community. Everybody you know wants to take their dogs places,” Koehler says. “Training really helps get everyone on the same page.”

2. Holiday Barn Pet Resorts

3. Richmond SPCA School for Dogs

Expand Photo courtesy Dogma Grooming

Best Pet Grooming

Dogma Grooming + Pet Needs

3501 W. Cary St.

Groomer Megan Solomon became a co-owner of the Carytown staple in 2022, continuing the nearly 30-year legacy of pet care the shop’s famous for. “Our employees support everyone who walks in the door; we want to answer every question you have,” Solomon says. “My focus is really saying thank you to the customers and the community in Carytown.”

2. The Groom Room

3. TIE: Holiday Barn Pet Resorts; Thedoggielama Salons

Expand Photo courtesy Richmond SPCA

Best Place to Adopt a Pet

Richmond SPCA

2519 Hermitage Road

The Hermitage Road outpost for Richmond’s SPCA branch is the largest in the state, something RSPCA adoption center director Tommy DeSanto notes allows them to offer a wide variety of dogs, cats and other animals for adoption. In an effort to get more Richmonders paired with a pet, the organization waives adoption fees for animals who’ve been in their care long term.

2. Richmond Animal Care & Control

3. Richmond Animal League

Best Locally Owned Pet Store

Dog Krazy

The Fredericksburg-founded pet store is ubiquitous across the Richmond region, selling essentials for new owners and specialties like CBD chews from their “APAWthecary.” Owner Nancy Guinn attributes their success to locals and their furry friends, too. “The love Richmonders have for their pets is truly heartwarming, and their dedication to shopping locally helps us continue to grow and serve this amazing city,” Guinn says.

2. Fin & Feather Pet Center (Lakeside)

3. Dogma Grooming + Pet Needs

× Expand Photo courtesy River City Veterinary Clinic

Best Veterinary Practice

River City Veterinary Clinic

5220 W. Broad St.

In its tenth year of caring for Richmond’s animal friends, River City Veterinary Hospital celebrates its milestone with appreciation for the patients that keep its doctors and staff passionate. “Every team member is here for one reason: true love for our patients and the desire to do our best to help our clients receive the best care possible,” says Dr. Anthony O’Sullivan.

2. Locke A. Taylor Veterinary Hospital

3. Bon Air Animal Hospital

Best Pet-friendly People Destination

Stony Point Fashion Park

9200 Stony Point Parkway

The shopping complex excels at attracting people and pets with dog-friendly stores, restaurants and a dog park, but goes above and beyond with annual animal-friendly days like June’s Summer Fur Fest and October’s Howl-O-Ween. Stony Point Fashion Park’s Alexis Cheesman touts the events as “a tail-wagging good time, where pets and owners can relax and have fun together!”

2. Hardywood Park Craft Brewery (either location)

3. Brambly Park

Best Pet Day Care or Boarding Facility

Toby Town RVA

2100 Maywill St.

Owner Gloria Ruggeri opened Toby Town in 2019, offering single day and longer stay care for Richmond’s dogs. Located in a 6,700 square-foot space east of Willow Lawn, the staff provides close care and bonuses like multi-dog discounts, half-priced grooming, dog massages and story time before bed.

2. Holiday Barn Pet Resorts

3. Diamond Dog House