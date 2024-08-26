Best & Worst 2024: Recreation

ACTIVITIES & CLASSES

Best Martial Arts Instruction

Grandmaster Dong’s Martial Arts

Every martial arts lesson builds toward a goal, according to Grandmaster Dong’s Martial Arts Instructor Mike Grossman. Students learn something new about the body or mind, whether they take the child, adult, family or before- and after-school classes, Grossman says. “All the while, they must have fun.”

2. Master Cho’s Martial Arts

3. Revolution BJJ

Best Youth Dance Instruction

Junior Assembly Cotillion

Though the Junior Assembly Cotillion was founded in the 1920s, owner Liz Stanko works to incorporate modern mannerisms and dance. She says she understands how much people want to interact with each other, which helps the cotillion grow. “When we listen to [students], it actually helps us continually improve our program,” Stanko says.

2. West End Academy of Dance

3. School of Richmond Ballet

× Expand Photo courtesy ACAC

Best Membership Gym

ACAC

2201 Old Brick Road, Glen Allen; 11621 Robious Road, Midlothian

ACAC’s key is community, according to Matthew Marable, manager of the Midlothian location. Being part of a collective is just as important as staying active, he says, and people can do both with a variety of fitness equipment and friendly staff. “It’s the ACAC community, and we want everybody to feel a part of that,” Marable says.

2. YMCA

3. Weinstein JCC

× Expand Photo courtesy SoulShine Studios

Multicategory Winner

SoulShine Studios

9200 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 111

Combining physical, mental and emotional exercises makes wellness more sustainable, according to Marybeth Grinnan, founder of SoulShine Studios. The organization offers yoga and nia (neuromuscular integrative action) classes, which encourage movement in different ways. According to Grinnan, yoga classes emphasize one’s philosophy and outlook on life in addition to physical movement, while nia classes use dance to energize emotions, the mind and the spirit. Both strengthen people through music. “Movement really unites people,” Grinnan says. And the best way to experience that unification? Trying it. “It is something that has to be experienced to understand,” she says.

Best Boutique Fitness Center

2. Orangetheory Fitness

3. Fit4Mom Richmond

Best Adult Dance Classes

2. Turn Cardio Jam Studio

3. Maiden Motion

Best Youth Music Instruction

The Music Tree

3046 Stony Point Road

Music Tree founder Laura Floyd has a goal for students of the school: “Come in and smile and feel good about themselves,” she says. People can learn to play piano, brass, strings, drums and more through private lessons. “To play expressively is to touch the hearts and souls of the people who are listening,” Floyd says.

2. Greater Richmond School of Music

3. Mosley Music

× Expand Photo courtesy Visual Arts Center of Richmond

Multicategory Winner

Visual Arts Center of Richmond

1812 W. Main St.

Teachers at the Visual Arts Center of Richmond help students gain self-confidence in art and develop their individual artistic expression, according to Executive Director Jordan Brown. During larger classes, instructors have the opportunity to work one-on-one with students. Art can help people find fulfillment and strengthen community, Brown says, and it’s easy to achieve at VisArts because cooperation benefits art. No matter the class type, size, difficulty or medium, kids and adults can gain artistic skills, confidence and social connection. “They’re getting this experience that I don’t think you can get anywhere else,” Brown says.

Best Adult Art Classes

2. Virginia Museum of Fine Arts

3. Mojo Glassworks

Best Youth Art Instruction

2. Virginia Museum of Fine Arts

3. Art Factory

TRAVEL

Best Local Bed-and-Breakfast or Vacation Rental Property

The Virginia Cliffe Inn

2900 Mountain Road, Glen Allen

For 26 years, the Virginia Cliffe Inn has been a Richmond-area staple for its “customer reputation, spacious grounds, large rooms and great breakfast,” says second-generation owner Janice Clifton. Located at a picturesque setting just outside the city, Clifton says the inn ensures visitors are treated like “they are the only guests there.”

2. The Boulevard Inn

3. The Mill at Fine Creek

Best Day Trip Destination from Richmond

Charlottesville

Known for historic sites, outdoor adventures, restaurants and vineyards, Charlottesville is a mere hour’s drive from Richmond, making it easily accessible for a day away. See a show at the John Paul Jones Arena, take the kids to the Virginia Discovery Museum or shop the Downtown Mall; something interesting always awaits.

2. Williamsburg

3. Shenandoah National Park/Skyline Drive

Best Travel Agent

Catherine Hopkins, Academy Travel

Everyone deserves a getaway, and Catherine Hopkins strives to make dream trips a reality. She helps families and individuals find the top deals and best places to travel. “There’s a vacation for everybody,” Hopkins says. “We can always work around budgets. Anyone can always go somewhere and do something.”

2. Kim Goldstein, Journeys Inc.

3. Covington Travel

× Expand Photo courtesy The Jefferson Hotel

Multicategory Winner

The Jefferson Hotel

101 W. Franklin St.

The Jefferson Hotel has been welcoming visitors to Richmond since 1895. “While the building is iconic, our accommodations, services and amenities are luxurious,” says Jennifer Crisp, director of sales and communications. “We believe that our talented team of hospitality professionals truly sets The Jefferson apart.” The Jefferson also consistently works to improve guest experience by undertaking projects and improvements to the venue. Crisp says this year’s addition of new fitness facility equipment has been a guest favorite.

Best Hotel

2. Quirk Hotel

3. Graduate Richmond

Best Staycation Spot

2. Home

3. Linden Row Inn

CULTURE

Best Historical or History-related Attraction

Virginia Museum of History & Culture

428 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd.

The Virginia Museum of History & Culture tells the commonwealth’s story with respect to its traditions, foods and industries, according to President Jamie Bosket. The museum partners with community organizations to bring authenticity to exhibits and tell more complete stories. “History is a very personal thing,” Bosket says.

2. The Poe Museum

3. Hollywood Cemetery

× Expand Photo by Justin Vaughan

Best Nontraditional Place to Take in Art

Canal Walk/street art around the city

Canal Walk access points between Fifth and 17th streets

Over the years, public art initiatives such as the Richmond Mural Project, RVA Street Art Festival and the Mending Walls Project have brought international and local artists to the area to use blank walls around the city as canvases. A visit to the Canal Walk shows off pieces from some of the region’s most renowned muralists.

2. Arts in the Park

3. Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden

× Expand Photo courtesy The National

Best Live Music Venue in the City

The National

708 E. Broad St.

The National is a repeat winner in this category for, fittingly, bringing nationwide touring acts to the city. With regular performances from bands, comedians and more booked into 2025, locals can look to the venue for a schedule of top-notch live acts.

2. The Broadberry

3. Brown’s Island

Best Concert Series

Friday Cheers

Brown’s Island

Friday Cheers brings “the bands of the future” to Richmond, says Stephen Lecky, Venture Richmond’s director of events. The outdoor concert series hosts up-and-coming bands from across the country to headline at Brown’s Island, with local performers often opening. “We’re just really proud of what the series has become,” Lecky says.

2. Richmond Symphony

3. After Hours

Best Live Music Venue in the Counties

The Tin Pan

8982 Quioccasin Road

The Tin Pan’s small size creates intimate experiences for both artists and audiences, says co-owner Patrick Zampetti. Guests can sit as close as 8 feet from the stage, while staff works to ensure the environment of the venue is quiet and respectful. “They’re performing their entire life’s work; everything they’ve done,” Zampetti says.

2. Meadow Event Park

3. The Beacon Theatre

× Expand Photo courtesy Richmond Ballet

Best Dance Event or Series

Richmond Ballet

407 E. Canal St.

Richmond Ballet’s team works to represent a spectrum of dance, says Artistic Director Ma Cong. The 2024-25 season lineup will include “Cinderella,” “The Nutcracker” and seven premiere productions. “When creating a new season, I set out to program a series of ballets that complement and challenge each other,” Ma says.

2. Junior Assembly Cotillion

3. Modlin Center for the Arts

Best Nonmusic Festival or Event

Richmond Greek Festival

30 Malvern Ave.

For 46 years, the city has embraced the Richmond Greek Festival’s “faith, dancing, music and food” and its mission of supporting numerous Richmond charities, says spokesperson Andrea Junes Baker of Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, host of the festival that takes place the first weekend of June each year. Baker notes that after 11 years of planning, the cathedral debuted a new iconography on the ceiling of the sanctuary resembling “heaven on Earth.”

2. Arts in the Park

3. Riverrock

Best Music Festival

Richmond Folk Festival

Downtown riverfront and Brown’s Island

For 20 years, the Richmond Folk Festival has brought together Virginia’s Southern-metro folk sounds with nationally recognized folk genres. Spokesperson Stephen Lecky says the combination brings Richmond together. “We have a sign that sits above one of our stages that says ‘Richmond at its best,’ and we truly feel that,” he says. The 20th anniversary festival is Sept. 27-29.

2. Iron Blossom Music Festival

3. Richmond Jazz and Music Festival

× Expand Photo courtesy Uptown Alley

Best Family Entertainment

Uptown Alley

6101 Brad McNeer Parkway, Midlothian

It’s apropos that a family-owned company receives top honors for family fun. Uptown Alley spokesperson Rachel Talley says, “We understand what we want to provide for our own families to enjoy, so that helps us develop and add new things into what we offer.” With a recent patio update and plans to expand the arcade, the venue provides much more than bowling.

2. River City Roll

3. Tie: Gnome & Raven; Hotel Greene

× Expand Photo courtesy Broadway in Richmond

Best Theater Event or Series

Broadway in Richmond

6 N. Laurel St.

Richmonders have a unique appreciation for Broadway, thanks to the cultural and artistic diversity of the city, according to Cindy Creasy, Broadway in Richmond spokesperson. That makes Richmond a special stop for Broadway tours “solely because of how wonderful the Richmond audiences are,” she says.

2. The Richmond Forum

3. Virginia Repertory Theatre

× Expand Photo courtesy Richmond Flying Squirrels

Best Local Sports Team

Richmond Flying Squirrels

3001 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd.

With fan-favorite mascots Nutzy and Nutasha, in-game promotions, and fantastic fireworks, Richmond Flying Squirrels games are much more than baseball. “Our ideal is to focus on the experiences: the fun and the entertainment,” says General Manager and COO Ben Rothrock. “We spend a lot of time on how to improve the entertainment, and we really focus on getting better and adding enhancements.”

2. VCU Rams

3. Richmond Kickers

× Expand Photo courtesy Sports Backers

Best Local Walk or Run

Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K

“Richmonders like to celebrate, and they particularly like to celebrate things that are uniquely Richmond,” says Nan Callahan, a spokesperson for Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K organizer Sports Backers. The race turned 25 this year, and it continues to draw spirited runners, walkers and spectators. Callahan adds, “It’s rare to find an event that’s accessible for every fitness level.”

2. Richmond Marathon

3. Richmond SPCA Dog Jog, 5K and Block Party

Best Extreme Sports Venue

Peak Experiences

1375 Overbrook Road; 11421 Polo Circle, Midlothian

“If you can climb a ladder, you can climb a wall,” says Peak Experiences spokesperson Molly Mason. “It’s really for all levels, all abilities and all ages.” And for those looking to dip their toes into a little of everything, the expanded sampler program includes instruction and access to top-rope rock climbing, belaying, bouldering and yoga.

2. Triangle Rock Club

3. Riverside Outfitters

Best Movie Theater

BTM Movieland at Boulevard Square

1301 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd.

Open for 15 years, BTM Movieland at Boulevard Square consistently receives top local honors for “Best Movie Theater.” With perks such as a lineup of independent film screenings, 17 and up admission after 7:30 p.m. (unless accompanied by an adult) and classic concession favorites, movie nights can become an elevated experience.

2. The Byrd Theatre

3. CMX CinéBistro Stony Point

Best Golf Course

Expand Photo via Getty Images

Independence Golf Club

600 Founders Bridge Blvd., Midlothian

People come to Independence for the golf — including three 2024 Virginia State Open Championships — but they stay for much more. “As cliched as it sounds, there’s really something for everybody,” says spokesperson Jocelyn McCool. Dining options, the Canopy Adventure Park, a concert series, foot golf (a soccer/golf hybrid), fishing, overnight accommodations, a pickleball court … the amenities go on and on.

2. Belmont Golf Course

3. Providence Golf Club

× Expand Photo courtesy Hotel Greene

Best Friends’-night-out Activity

Hotel Greene

508 E. Franklin St.

According to Hotel Greene co-owner Jim Gottier, miniature golf has universal appeal, and the fictional European hotel backstory of the Richmond course is part of the fun. “I think that people are really into the spirit,” Gottier says. “They get into the theatricality of the experience.” The recently redesigned 12th hole mimics a billiard room based on the fabricated story of a 1930s championship pool player.

2. Topgolf

3. Making the rounds in Scott’s Addition

Best Charity Fundraising Event or Gala

Richmond SPCA Fur Ball

2519 Hermitage Road

The SPCA’s Fur Ball (held Nov. 2 at The Jefferson Hotel this year) is a black-tie affair for pets and their humans with proceeds benefitting furry friends. Event chair Matthew Gray-Keeling says, “All of the money raised goes to veterinary care. Nearly 4,000 animals are helped annually, which generally, [is] not what is happening at every animal shelter around Virginia due to a lack of resources available.”

2. Bon Secours Children’s Hope Gala

3. Visual Arts Center of Richmond Collectors’ Night

Best Local Comedy Show

Funny Bone Comedy Club

11800 W. Broad St., Suite 1090

Funny Bone Comedy Club is a frequent Best & Worst survey winner “because of the talent,” says Vice President Todd Leinenbach. Whether it’s open mics or national acts, Richmonders love to laugh. In fact, Leinenbach says, “Richmond is one of the top five locations for comedy when compared to [other cities].” And the jokes will keep coming: Funny Bone has signed another 20-year lease at Short Pump Town Center.

2. Coalition Theater

3. CSz Richmond Theater

Worst Place to Look for Love in Richmond

Bars

You voted and declared that heading to the bar is an outmoded method of meeting a partner. Richmond offers plenty of alternatives for finding love. Into running? Join the Singles Mingle Run Club, which provides a monthly run and social meetup. Or check out IRL.RVA, where you can meet people in real life at local venues.

2. Helen’s

3. Anywhere in Richmond

Best Attraction for Kids

Children’s Museum of Richmond

2626 W. Broad St.; 6629 Lake Harbour Drive, Chesterfield

The Children’s Museum of Richmond is no ordinary museum. “The hands-on quality of everything at the Children’s Museum really just draws the kids in because they’re getting to touch everything,” says spokesperson Sarah Moseley. With popular experiences such as pretend play, a virtual interactive floor and an art studio, youngsters can participate in academic entertainment. “What’s unique about the [museum] is it’s focusing on engagement and education,” Moseley says.

2. Science Museum of Virginia

3. Maymont

Worst Myth or Misconception about the RVA Arts and Culture Scene

That it doesn’t exist

To be or not to be, that’s the question Richmonders have about the local culture scene. But this is a myth that’s easy to debunk, because the city boasts world-class museums, including the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, top-tier arts schools and expansive street murals.

2. That it’s exclusive

3. That it exists

Best Free Fun

Maymont

1700 Hampton St.

Celebrating 100 years and nearing completion of the Maymont 2025 improvement campaign, Maymont has big things on the horizon, and much of it is accessible for the $5 suggested admission. VP of Advancement and Engagement Tom Zydel says, “The fact that … people can have that deep, wonderful experience without the financial burden is testament to our supporters,” VP of Advancement and Engagement Tom Zydel says. “We’re so grateful for the community support.”

2. Belle Isle/James River/James River Park System

3. Virginia Museum of Fine Arts

Multicategory Winner

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts

200 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd.

Expand Photo courtesy Richmond Region Tourism

“With an ever-growing collection that includes more than 50,000 impressive works of art, the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts is a Top 10 major art museum in the nation,” says Amy Peck, senior public relations manager. Offering exhibitions, programs and events for all, “infant to infinity,” the VMFA is the only major U.S. art museum that is open every day and offering free general admission, according to Peck. The museum is opening two exhibitions in October: “A Long Arc: Photography and the American South Since 1845” and “American, Born Hungary: Kertész, Capa, and the Hungarian American Photographic Legacy.” In addition, the newly renovated Leslie Cheek Theater will debut in September.

Best Place to Take a First-time Richmond Visitor

2. Maymont

3. Carytown

Best Place to Meet Someone New

2. Carytown

3. Social Club RVA

Best Place for a First Date

2. Maymont

3. Hotel Greene

Best Gallery or Museum (nonprofit)

2. Science Museum of Virginia

3. Virginia Museum of History & Culture