Best & Worst 2024: Food & Drink

Multicategory Winner

Stella’s

1012 Lafayette St.

This summer, the Richmond community experienced the tragic, yet peaceful loss of the heart and soul of Stella’s restaurant and market, 82-year-old chef and matriarch Stella Dikos. With four Best & Worst wins, and decades of previous recognition, there’s no doubt that her impact extended beyond the walls of her family-owned institution on Lafayette Street, and her famed Greek specialties. The legacy of its humble leader will live on through her two namesake restaurants (one of which is in Charleston), seven regional markets and devoted family.

The next time you’re visiting Stella’s for rustic comfort food with friends or family, or grabbing a pick-me-up from the market, be sure to walk by Homme Shop. Neighbors of Stella’s restaurant, and one of the only businesses on the block not owned by the Dikos-Giavos family, the clothing store has adorned their storefront with words “Stella Forever,” a sentiment felt by all.

Best Restaurant

2. L’Opossum

3. Edo’s Squid

Most Difficult Place to Make Reservations

2. L’Opossum

3. The Jefferson Hotel (brunch, tea, Lemaire)

Best Mediterranean

2. Bell Greek

3. Greek on Cary

Best Specialty Market

2. Yellow Umbrella Provisions

3. The Fresh Market

Best Place to Take Out-of-towners

Can Can Brasserie

3120 W. Cary St.

Squiring visitors? Show them something special, but offer a taste of the familiar. This Beaux Arts-style French brasserie in Carytown bedecks its ceiling with lights, has the longest zinc bar in Virginia, serves homemade pastries in the morning, and if you land a window seat, a prime chance to people watch. Onion soup gratinée, frites and bistro burgers are everyday comforts.

2. Stella’s

3. Blue Atlas

Best Food Truck

River City Wood Fire Pizza

Owner and pizzaiolo Joe Lajoie debuted his first pizza truck in 2013, after years of experimenting with grilling sourdough pies at home. His two mobile ventures, and recently opened Powhatan brick-and-mortar, River City Wood Fire West, churn through a cord of oak biweekly (about 600 to 800 logs). Lajoie says his purest joy comes from "cooking with fire.”

2. Christopher’s Runaway Gourmay

3. 1115 Mobile Kitchen

Best Place to Watch a Game

Wood & Iron

A local mini chain, this buzzing, modern sports bar has spread the love — and its big screens — around the region with outposts in Midlothian, Short Pump and Scott’s Addition. Plot game-watching wisely; Monday happy hour boasts half-price wings, while Wednesdays bring burger deals.

2. Hometeam Grill

3. Gus’s Bar & Grill

× Expand Jason “Tank” Walker, kitchen manager of Joe’s Inn (Photo by Jay Paul)

Multicategory Winner

Joe’s Inn

205 N. Shields Ave.

A seminal restaurant with a sibling spot in Bon Air, Joe’s Inn is a Richmond classic. The Fan neighborhood spot is built on family and traditions, and carried by Country Greek salads, gargantuan pasta dishes, and veteran, follow-the-recipe employees like kitchen manager Jason "Tank" Walker, who has been there for 25-plus years. Co-owner Matt McDonald says, “There is not a wrong or right way, there is the Joe’s way. The stories I love to hear the most are the ones who leave Richmond, then come into town and say I must go by Joe’s. Our customers have a comfort feeling at Joe's, you see the same servers and managers working year in, year out.”

Most Wallet-friendly Spot

2. Moore Street Cafe

3. El Pope

Best Family-friendly Restaurant

2. Smashed RVA

3. TIE: The Continental; Mexico Restaurant

Best Fine Dining

Lemaire

101 W. Franklin St.

General manager Greg McGeehee says that Lemaire remains trustworthy to diners seeking an elevated experience for several reasons, the first being, "Lemaire has a significant number of tenured employees within our front of house and back of house positions.” One of them is Chef Patrick Willis, a sorcerer of sourcing local who has been working for Lemaire since 2009. His menu suggestion: The red snapper.

2. L'Opossum

3. Buckhead's

Expand Fanboy (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Best Late-night Spot

Fanboy

2713 W. Broad St.

Vibes on vibes on vibes. A listening lounge meets glowing wood-lined cocktail bar and restaurant, Fanboy is the ultimate nightcap. Spinning until midnight during the week and 2 a.m. on weekends, the sign-less spot from Sabai co-owners, Brandon Pearson and Sara Saifnijad, was named one of the best bars in America by Esquire magazine earlier this year.

2. TIE: Bamboo Cafe; Galaxy Diner; Patrick Henry’s Pub & Grille

3. TIE: Beauvine Burger Concept; Cobra Cabana; New York Deli

Best Coffee Shop

Blanchard’s Coffee Roasting Co.

Designed by the team at Fultz & Singh Architects, Blanchard’s coffee shops are meticulously considered spaces. Stephen Robertson, director of sales and communications for the longstanding Richmond roaster, encourages visitors to check out their recently opened Broad Street outpost add-on, The Classroom, which hosts educational programming, weekly coffee cuppings and presents an extra place to post-up.

2. Perk! Coffee & Lunchbox

3. TIE: Afterglow Coffee Cooperative; Lamplighter Coffee Roasters

Expand Floris at VMFA (Photo by Monica Escamilla)

Best Tearoom or Tea Shop

Floris at VMFA

215 N. Sheppard St.

Nestled in the museum’s Pauley Center, Floris is the addition guests didn’t know they needed. Pinkies are up in the parlor as three-tier tea stands and porcelain cups dot the dining room. Executive chef Chainey Kuykendall’s menus embody what’s in season locally, and what’s on exhibit. “We hope to continue to have art-inspired menus that are also influenced by the seasons and local farmers,” says VMFA’s Cody Dickey.

2. The Jefferson Hotel

3. Carytown Teas

Best Burgers

Beauvine Burger Concept

1501 W. Main St.

“We’re not trying to do super crazy things,” says Kelsey Aiken, co-owner of the Fan burger joint known for boozy shakes, duck fat fries and other-than-beef options. “We serve young families, travelers, the middle-aged artist and beyond; and serving a multitude of people, especially regulars, makes us want to be the place where you can get the same exact fresh, high-quality burger over and over again.”

2. Burger Bach

3. Cobra Burger

Best French Fries

Five Guys

Pouring double-cooked boardwalk-style fries into a cup and then dumping a heavy heap of more directly into the bag, Five Guys has earned a nod as top-fry contender for a reason. While we typically don’t highlight chain restaurants, the four locations around the region are locally owned franchises.

2. Smashed RVA

3. Beauvine Burger Concept

× Expand Garnett’s (Photo courtesy Garnett’s)

Multicategory Winner

Garnett's

2001 Park Ave.

In its 15 years on Park Avenue, Garnett’s has seen a lot of love. The bright, cheery cafe with killer sandwiches, like its croque monsieur or the Point Guard, is the perfect date spot. Manager John Murden says many couples end up making a return trip there to shoot their engagement photos with the neighborhood destination as the backdrop. “We’re not promising anything though,” he says. It’s not just romantic love — there’s also the undying love for Garnett’s banana pudding, which graces the menu from Memorial Day to Labor Day, but, Murden says, “People ask [for it] all year. I love whoever is looking for banana pudding in February, they're our people.”

Best Lunch Spot

2. Union Market

3. Smashed RVA

Best Sandwiches

2. Coppola’s Deli

3. Secret Sandwich Society

Best Juice/Smoothie Spot

Expand North End Juice Co. (Photo courtesy North End Juice Co.)

North End Juice

718 N. Cleveland St.; 2400 Jefferson Ave.

Whether your North End fix is a Blue Suede Shoes smoothie, a Fuego wellness shot or their bombtastic tuna avocado toast, you can always expect consistency and kindness at Richmond’s favorite walk-up turned multi-location juice bar. Noteworthy: Owner Channing Miller turned the juice bar into a nonprofit in 2021 and launched La Rama Project, a reforestation initiative in Panama.

2. The Pit and the Peel

3. TIE: The Beet Box; Ginger Juice

Best Vegetarian/Vegan Restaurant

Ipanema Cafe

917 W. Grace St.

It’s been more than four years since Ipanema changed ownership following decades under the leadership of founder Kendra Feather, but the beloved “vegan dungeon” still delivers, especially on the thoughtful, not-just-vegan-junk-food front. Think truffle gnocchi with fennel gremolata, sweet pea puree and pickled ramps. And do not skip the fruit pies or vegan cheesecakes. They are legendary.

2. Fresca on Addison

3. Philly Vegan

Expand Photo by Justin Vaughan

Best Pizza

Zorch Pizza

2923 W. Cary St.

Since making its Carytown debut in 2021, Zorch’s crew of day one staffers remain on the job and have become as synonymous at the shop as their weekly specials (try the falafel), Grandma-style slices and vegan pepperoni pies. The video game-loving squad recently introduced a new dine-in pizza parlor across the river in Forest Hill. “I think just having the same super great staff in place the whole time we’ve been open has really helped us grow,” says owner Rob Zorch.

2. 8 1/2

3. TIE: Bottoms Up Pizza; Mary Angela’s Pizzeria

× Expand Smashed RVA owner Michael Marshall (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Multicategory Winner

Smashed RVA

1600 Brook Road Suite A

Call it a come up. After years of hustling patties — like the wildly popular double OG Smash — at pop-ups while building a following, Michael Marshall can officially tell diners to pull up to his Smashed RVA brick-and-mortar. Celebrating one year in his Northside building on Aug. 30, Marshall says they’ll be throwing a party. “I love the fact that we can host a bunch of different events and small business like Jiji Frozen Custard, All Dis Puddin, Le Petit Morceau, Davvero Gelato, etc. So many businesses helped us by having us set up at their place, so I love that we can do the same for others.”

Best New Restaurant

2. Lillian

3. TIE: Beaucoup; Fanboy

Most Underrated Restaurant

2. The Stables at Belmont

3. TIE: Bacchus; Blue Atlas

Expand Alewife (Photo by Justin Chesney)

Best Seafood

Alewife

3120 E. Marshall St.

A champion of sustainable, mid-Atlantic seafood, Alewife’s chalkboard specials celebrate lesser-known fish and off-cuts in unexpected ways, but now the Church Hill restaurant also has access to fresh Japanese fish, care of Sam Rust Seafood. Owner Lee Gregory says, “It’s such a great product that it's hard not to jump at the chance to use it." Don’t forget to also check out its sister restaurant, Odyssey.

2. Yellow Umbrella Provisions

3. TIE: The Hard Shell; Rappahannock

Expand Photo courtesy Wong’s Tacos

Best Tacos

Wong’s Tacos

1106 Winterfield Crossing, Midlothian, 201 A Maltby Blvd., Henrico

With two area locations, and one more debuting this winter (what's up, Raleigh?), Wong’s Tacos is defying what defines a taco through fun, Asian-influenced riffs. Regularly ordered faves include the jerk chicken, tuna poke, a monthly special dubbed W.T.F., along with a crispy Brussels taco which features a housemade spicy cilantro cream that general manager Hope Baker claims, “If we could sell it by the gallon, people would love it.”

2. TBT El Gallo

3. Don’t Look Back

Best Sushi

Lucky AF

3103 W. Leigh St.

The mastermind behind the sushi at Lucky AF, Chef Hai Troung is also responsible for the sushi menus at fellow EAT Restaurant Partner concepts Osaka Sushi and Red Salt & Chophouse. During a busy night of service, he’s joined by a team of up to 16, and the Scott’s Addition spot rolls over 10,000 rolls a month.

2. Osaka Sushi & Steak

3. Akida

Best Place For Oysters

Expand Photo by Eileen Mellon

Rappahannock

320 E. Grace St.

When the Croxton family set out to revive their grandfather’s oyster beds in 2001, most bivalves served in Richmond were coming from the Gulf of Mexico. Rappahannock Oyster Co. started a second revival in 2013, that of a Grace Street restaurant. Here, you’ll find the goods, from mellow Rochambeau to briny Olde Salts. Whether fried, on the half shell or with a chef’s kiss of caviar, Rappahannock knows bivalves.

2. Lillian

3. Beaucoup

Best Fried Chicken

Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken

2200 W. Broad St.

Richmond will happily stake a claim as Lee’s only Virginia outpost; the West Broad Street fried chicken outlet has been drawing lines to its drive-thru since 1991. Franchise owner Henry Loving says Lee's success lies in its ultra-seasoned crew, with most clocking in for at least a decade. “Our longest serving employee is Nickole [Cary] with 28 years in August,” Loving says.

2. Ukrop’s

3. Publix

Expand Slurp! Ramen (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Best Ramen

Slurp! Ramen

2416 Jefferson Ave. Unit C1

Slurp! is Church Hill date night heaven. Cool, cozy and hip, it packs a one-two punch of luscious ramen and refreshing drinks. Co-owner Brandon Peck, also of The Emerald Lounge and The Jasper, says, “I really like the tonkatsu with the Tokyo Collins; the lemon, coriander and shiso in the collins is fresh and tart enough to cut through the richness of the pork broth.”

2. Takara Ramen

3. Ramen Spot

Best Breakfast or Brunch

Moore Street Cafe

2904 W. Moore St.

Charlie Hughes and Amy Quidley, co-owners of Moore Street Cafe, have made no-frills breakfast classics, homemade corned beef hash and 32-ounce personal pitchers of flavored mimosas, dubbed “Moore-Mosas,” their thing. Though health-conscious dining doesn’t come to mind when ordering — breakfast clubs and crispy-edged pancakes do — Hughes has bowed to temperance and introduced a “Mock-Mosa” so you can “Cheers with no fears.”

2. SB’s Lakeside Love Shack

3. Perly’s

Best Barbecue

ZZQ

3201 W. Moore St.

With exquisitely smoked brisket and meaty beef ribs, ZZQ brings a bit of the Lonestar State to the commonwealth, Wednesday through Sunday, until sold out. Soon, ‘cue lovers will be able to bring ZZQ’s magic to their home-smoked barbecue thanks to a forthcoming line of barbecue sauces and rubs, which will debut at the Scott's Addition smokehouse and on grocery store shelves this fall.

2. Deep Run Roadhouse

3. Buz and Ned’s Real Barbecue

Expand Photo by Jordan Hanna

Best Pop-up

Horne Dogs

Frank fantasies are alive and well at Horne Dogs. A pop-up dedicated to hot dogs and helmed by owner Bomar Horne, you’ll find traditional offerings such as the Hot Dog King (chili, cheese, mustard and onion), alongside eccentric riffs like a wedge salad-inspired iteration. Horne says, “I love my chili and I love a chili dog, but I think a true sleeper is the 'FD' or Fennel Dog, it’s so classic it hurts.”

2. TIE: Nam Prik Pao; Sunday Bagel

3. TIE: Susie’s; TBT El Gallo

Best Ice Cream Shop

Gelati Celesti

With 10 area outposts and counting, Gelati Celesti is a Richmond brand beloved by generations. “Our first location opened in 1984, the original, on West Broad Street, so this will be a big year,” Suzy Roser, who operates the business with her brother, Tom Roser, says. “We plan on doing some fun throwbacks.” P.S.: We’ll keep the many, many, many different spellings we saw voters submit for Gelati Celesti, between us.

2. Scoop

3. Spotty Dog Ice Cream Co.

Expand Photo by Eileen Mellon

Best Gluten-free Options

Pinky’s

3015 Norfolk St.

Pinky’s chef-owner Stephen DeRaffele is gluten-free, and he gets it. “We know — and we train the staff to know — everything about gluten allergies so there’s no cross-contamination or risk of getting sick," he says. "What you get here is reliably gluten-free.” Standout hits include lemon and caper-studded fried chicken piccata, meatballs and lamb papas.

2. Burton’s Bar & Grill

3. The Daily Kitchen & Bar

Best Caterer

Mosaic Catering + Events

3100 Cutshaw Ave.

Steven Niketas, managing partner, is a perfectionist; some might say a workaholic. He took our call informing him of Mosaic’s win, at the beach, on an event, with a smile in his voice. It’s this level of unflappability that makes a stellar caterer. Of course, creative food, gracious staff and gorgeous decor contribute, all of which Mosaic offers in abundance.

2. Groovin’ Gourmets

3. Garnish Catering

Expand Sommelier and Wine Director Sam Stronach in Buckhead’s new 1,100-bottle reserve wine cellar (Photo by Amanda Anthony)

Best Steakhouse

Buckhead’s

8510 Patterson Ave.

Every city needs an A+ steakhouse, a dining archetype where tablecloths, Old World wines and expert service are gold star standards. Enter Buckhead’s, a Patterson Avenue stalwart owned by Mark Herndon (also of The Roosevelt) that has been serving prime cuts flawlessly for 30 years.

2. Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse

3. Bookbinder's Seafood & Steakhouse

Noisiest Restaurant

Edo’s Squid

411 N. Harrison St.

Ascending the iconic staircase to Edo’s, each step brings you closer to the garlic-tinged Italian specialties of owner Ed Vasaio. Edo’s delivers Manhattan charm thanks to its impeccable, consistent menu, the tightly packed tables and the fact that you must raise your voice to outdoor concert levels to say to your fellow dinner companions, “pass the pasta.”

2. Can Can Brasserie

3. Latitude Seafood Co.

Expand Photo by Justin Chesney

Multicategory Winner

Hardywood Park Craft Brewery

2410 Ownby Lane; 820 Sanctuary Trail Drive

Little-known fact: Hardywood isn’t just for beer lovers! Hardywood’s new and expanding beverage program highlights local distilleries and specializes in artisanal cocktails. “To date, we've created over 25 cocktails in our taproom, with my personal favorites being The Cozy Flannel, an original creation based on a Manhattan, and The Pineapple Breeze, a rum-based cocktail curated with Virago rum,” says Hardywood Richmond General Manager Matt Baldwin.

Best Outdoor Drinking or Dining

2. Portico

3. Brambly Park

Best Local Brewery

2. The Veil Brewing Co.

3. Triple Crossing Beer

Best Local Distillery

Virago Spirits

1727 Rhoadmiller St.

Family-led Virago Spirits not only boasts a boozy roster that includes flagship rums, a gin with oolong tea, Portuguese cherry liqueur and more, but their tasting room is an off-the-path, cozy gem. Co-owner Barry Haneberg says to stay tuned for the release of “an amazing apricot cardamon liqueur” and a “very special” something this fall. Pro-tip: Reach for their Kali Hibiscus Gin the next time you make a Negroni.

2. Reservoir Distillery

3. Cirrus Vodka

Best Local Cidery or Meadery

Blue Bee Cider

4811 Bethlehem Road Suite A

After working for Blue Bee Cider for a nearly a decade, couple and music lovers Taylor Benson and Mackenzie Smith purchased Virginia’s first urban cidery in 2023. At their new taproom, expect to hear anything from Phish to Anderson .Paak playing, and stay tuned for the special fall release of Fanfare. "Fans collect mulberries and bring them to us, and we freeze them until we’re ready to use them,” Smith says. “Contributors always enjoy drinking something they had a significant part in.”

2. Buskey Cider

3. Black Heath Meadery

Expand Photo courtesy Jardin

Best Wine Bar or Shop

Jardin

1520 W. Main St.

With its airy Main Street patio (formerly Baja Bean’s), killer bottle selection and constant flurry of classes and pop-ups, Jardin is a wine shop for folks who want to have a good time. Owner Donnie Glass attributes the shop’s success to the people — the folks pouring wine, the winemakers, and the guests, noting, “The staff’s infectious enthusiasm for wine’s human connection is front and center.”

2. Celladora

3. Second Bottle

× Expand The Jasper (Photo by James Loving)

Multicategory Winner

The Jasper

3113 W. Cary St.

The Jasper’s reputation as a game-changer in the bar community is well-deserved, as they hold themselves to perfectionist-level standards of service and involve each member of their staff in the nitty-gritty processes, from drink-making to customer interactions. “Everyone who works at Jasper also bartends, and they’re trained on everything we make, the glasses we use, all the fine details,” says co-owner Brandon Peck. “We want everyone to have creative input.” The result: a well-oiled watering hole where you can expect a painstakingly-made cocktail every time. Early drinkers get the deal — happy hour (5 to 7 p.m. daily) is a showcase of classics from daiquiris to mint juleps, as well as their weekly soup du jour.

Best Happy Hour

2. 3 Monkeys Bar & Grill

3. Latitude Seafood Co.

Best Cocktail Bar

2. The Emerald Lounge

3. The Verdant Lady

Best Winery Within 60 Miles of Richmond

Upper Shirley Vineyards

600 Shirley Plantation Road, Charles City

A 30-minute drive from Richmond, Upper Shirley thrives in offering a scenic James River waterside escape where sparkling rosé — which earned them a silver in the 2024 Virginia’s Governor Cup — and a lobster roll help set the mood. For imbibers looking to dive deeper, sign up for a private tasting (for groups of four or more).

2. James River Cellars Winery

3. New Kent Winery

Best Neighborhood or Dive Bar

Bamboo Cafe

1 S. Mulberry St.

For 50 years, Bamboo Cafe has been an anchor on the corner of Main and Mulberry streets, drawing nightly crowds and loyal regulars due to its unpretentious vibe, classic cocktails, and crave-worthy club and fries. But don’t sleep on Bamboo’s brunch, available Saturday and Sunday until 4 p.m. for all you sleepy heads.

2. Joe’s Inn

3. Patrick Henry’s Pub & Grille

Best Bakery: Sweet

Shyndigz

1912 W. Cary St.

“We've created a new level of magic,” says co-owner Nicole Jessee, of relocating their Cary Street bakery across the street last December. In operation since 2010, Shyndigz is bigger, sweeter and saltier than ever, and its fresh digs are complete with a travel trailer minibar, a well-stocked grab-and-go and loads of buttery, chocolatey treats. Jessee says, “When we opened [on Patterson Avenue in 2010], there were naysayers to opening a late night [dessert] cafe.”

2. Westhampton Pastry Shop

3. TIE: Pearl’s Bake Shoppe; Sub Rosa Bakery

× Expand Sub Rosa Bakery (Photo by Kate Thompson)

Best Bakery: Savory

Sub Rosa Bakery

620 N. 25th St.

No stroll through Church Hill is complete without snagging one of Sub Rosa’s butter-laden pastries, like the sour cherry and pistachio croissant or their wood-oven baked breads. Co-owner Evin Dogu says they take pride in making each loaf with flour that is milled in-house and sourced from grain growers in Virginia and Pennsylvania.

2. Nate’s Bagels

3. Idle Hands Bread Company

Best Chocolate or Candy Store

For the Love of Chocolate

3136 W. Cary St.

Elizabeth Vranas purchased the chocolate shop from her friend and former owner, James Kinard, in 2020. Since, she’s completed renovations, adding new lighting and cases to the sugary candyland and family business (her daughter is the general manager). Vranas says, “We’ve already ordered for Christmas. This is one of few places in town you can find unique European chocolates for the holidays.”

2. Gearhart’s Fine Chocolates

Best Farmers Market

RVA Big Market

4308 Hermitage Road

The Virginia Farmers Market Association recently announced its inaugural list of Gold Certified Farmers Markets (those that exceed industry best practices), and this bustling, year-round Saturday Lakeside favorite made the list. Fill up a basket with top-notch local produce and fresh flowers, and snag coffee, cronuts or pierogis for shopping fuel.

2. Farmers Market at St. Stephen’s

3. South of the James Market

Expand Photo by Eileen Mellon

Best Farm or Orchard within 60 Miles of Richmond

Agriberry Farm

6289 River Road, Hanover

Carving out a juicy niche, Agriberry Farms is one of the few fruit purveyors in the region, growing everything from rare Chickasaw blackberries to muscadine grapes, Royalty purple raspberries and plump strawberries. “We try to pick flavor-forward rather than shelf life-forward and that enhances the customer experience,” says Pierson Geyer, whose parents started the farm in 2008.

2. TIE: Ashland Berry Farm; Hanover Vegetable Farm

3. TIE: Broadfork Farm; Hanover Peach Orchard; Shine Farms

Best Locally Made Food Product (Packaged)

Ukrop’s

Ukrop’s venture into the prepared food business began in 1989, and many of those original items, such as lasagna and spoon bread, are still offered. Last year, executive chef Tom Pearce added a cranberry chicken salad to the case; but don’t worry, he won’t be messing with Richmond’s beloved rainbow cookies or birthday cakes — recipes hailing from Dot’s Pastry Shop that were purchased in 1976 — EVER!

2. Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches

3. Dayum That’s My Jam

Multicategory Winner

Publix

I have a friend who swears by Publix; her biggest pros to shopping there are spacious aisles and big carts. Turns out, it's intentional. “Everything about the Publix brand is done with the customer’s experience in mind,” says Jared Glover, a Publix spokesperson. “Our carts are also considerably larger as well … even our parking spaces are a little wider and designed for customers to be able to get in and out of their cars without issue.” P.S.: Virginia Local products (grown, harvested or manufactured in the state) are tagged throughout the store, simply look for the icons.

Best Grocery Store

2. Wegmans

3. Kroger

Best Grocery Store Customer Service

2. Wegmans

3. Trader Joe’s

Best Korean

Kogi RVA

325 N. 2nd St.

First thing to know about Jackson Ward’s Kogi: The sticky braised short ribs have a devoted following. It’s a tough dish to find, and they nail the falling-off-the-bone tender meat with a sweet and tangy glaze. Its accompaniment of Korean slaw cuts through the richness with a fresh crunch and balance.

2. Yewon

3. TIE: Hot Pot 757; Korean Garden

Best Thai

Sabai

2727 W. Broad St.

Bangkok-inspired dishes are the focus, but Sabai also boasts a reputation for cocktails. Its recently introduced outside patio bar, Sidepiece, opened even more ways to enjoy the favorite Thai spot. Sara Saifnijad, co-owner and general manager, says, “People can bring their dogs because it’s outside … it’s a refreshing drink bar.”

2. Mom’s Siam

3. My Noodle & Bar

Expand Peter Chang (at top right) and family (Photo courtesy Lydia Chang)

Best Chinese

Peter Chang

11408 W. Broad St.; 2816 W. Broad St., Suite A

Mark Ivias, general manager of Peter Changs Scott’s Addition outpost, says, “It’s been two years since we’ve added a dish, but this year we put out a special menu.” Describing it as Cantonese-style with Sichuan flair, he says must-try dishes are black pepper mushrooms and steamed prawns with vermicelli served over Sichuan and pickled peppers.

2. Chen’s Chinese Restaurant

3. Yen Ching

Best Indian

Lemon Cuisine of India

3215 W. Broad St.

There’s something about securing a to-go bag of spice-laden Indian food and hopping in the car to head home that equals instant comfort. That’s where the team at Lemon, the tenured West Broad Street restaurant, are legends, churning out saag lunch specials with ease.

2. Lehja

3. Tulsi

Best Mexican/Latin Restaurant

Mexico Restaurant

Open since 1990 and with six area locations, Mexico Restaurant may be one of the most recognizable names in RVAdine. At their Mechanicsville outpost, owner Maria Garcia-Lara is paying homage to the eateries of her hometown through the introduction of a patio oasis complete with canopies of foliage, waterfalls and a garden. Order a marg — they have over 40 types of tequila — along with a sizzling platter of fajitas and stay awhile.

2. Los Panchos

3. Conejo

Expand Photo by Eileen Mellon

Best Vietnamese

Mekong

6004 W. Broad St.

A restaurant, beer den and community stomping ground, Mekong has the noodles diners crave, and owner An Bui can confirm. “I eat the grilled rice noodle bowl with grilled pork and crispy spring roll, and I haven’t gotten sick of it after 30 years. I have an Allagash White with it, always that beer — it goes so well with the noodle bowl.”

2. Pho Tay Do

3. Vietnam 1

Best Global Cuisine Not Mentioned Above

Addis Ethiopian Restaurant

9 N. 17th St

Vegans, take note: “All of our vegetarian dishes are also vegan, so lots of vegans come here for gomen, yekik alicha, fasolia, those dishes,” says owner Dilnessaw Bitew, who opened the Ethiopian restaurant in 2008. “The injera is also vegan. We have Ethiopian beer, a lager and honey wine here, too; the wine is sweet, people love it.”

2. Carena’s Jamaican Grille

3. Auntie Ning’s