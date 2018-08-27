Best & Worst 2018

Sweet Christmas! With our online ballot box, you showed that "with great power comes great responsibility." You ranted but also raved. You were snarky but also sincere. And you dissed, but you also deemed worthy. From late March through early May, you made your selections. In mid-May, our editorial staff counted and reviewed the ballots,* and by June, we were finding out what made the winners tick. Check out your choices for Richmond’s versions of superheroes, along with 175 other choices in restaurants, shops, services, neighborhoods, events and more. Plus we offer some extras such as one shopkeeper’s favorite toys and our very own fried-chicken “Dredge Report.”

*The editorial department vetted the ballots and completed its reporting before results were shared with the advertising department.