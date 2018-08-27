Best & Worst 2018: News & Media

× Expand Levar Stoney (Photo by Kim Frost)

Person Who Embodies the Spirit of Richmond

Levar Stoney

Odds are you’ve spotted him around town, followed him on Twitter or have even snapped a selfie with the mayor. Whether a fan or critic of Stoney and his administration, folks can agree on one thing: He’s visible, engaged and offers a stark juxtaposition to the public face of his predecessor, interacting with his constituents on a daily basis over coffee downtown at Citizen (his favorite), sledding (for the first time ever!) at Forest Hill, shaking hands with each RPS middle school graduate or participating in the Monument Avenue 10K, to name a few.

2. Kelli Lemon

3. (TIE) Curt Autry; Andrew Freiden

The mayor has certainly set some milestones during his first two years in office at City Hall — through his status as the first millennial mayor, his numerous public appearances around town, spurring debate over an increased meals tax for school facilities funding, creating equal housing opportunities or making pothole filling a priority. “I’d like to consider myself just a regular guy trying to do my best,” Stoney says. “I feel so lucky to meet Richmonders who are positive, resilient and hardworking every day. To me, they’re the real superheroes.”

Our RVA ‘Black Panther’ Equivalent (Decisive Leader)

1. Levar Stoney

2. A.J. Brewer

Our RVA ‘Captain America’ Equivalent (Biggest Optimist)

1. Levar Stoney

2. Ralph Northam

Our RVA ‘Captain Marvel’ Equivalent (Idealistic Female Fighter)

Abigail Spanberger

A former CIA officer, Spanberger handily secured the Democratic nomination to compete against GOP incumbent Dave Brat in the 7th District congressional race this November. During her victory speech after the June 12 primary, she looked to her three elementary school-age daughters — Claire, Charlotte and Catherine — and said, “We will work to ensure that other girls and boys can have the same opportunities that you have.”

2. (TIE) Liz Doerr; Chelsea Higgs Wise

Our RVA ‘Spider-Man’ Equivalent (Teenage Do-Gooder)

Maxwell Nardi

This soon-to-be University of Virginia student founded “Never Again Virginia,” a grass-roots community of student, teacher and community activists committed to common-sense gun reforms, after the high-profile mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, earlier this year. “The biggest superhero is the Richmond community,” Nardi says. “They have stood by their beliefs, fought for what’s right, and been relentless in demanding action.”

Our RVA ‘Tony Stark’ Equivalent (Philanthropist)

Jim and Barbara Ukrop

Among a myriad of philanthropic efforts by their extended family, Jim and Barbara Ukrop travel across the state to represent Richmond in an effort to attract teaching talent. The couple also established a scholarship in 2003 for students pursuing a master’s degree at the William & Mary School of Education in exchange for two years of teaching in Richmond upon graduation.

2. Neil and SaraBelle November

3. Steve and Kathie Markel

The meals tax is …

A good idea/a necessary evil

After hundreds of public comments — both in favor of and opposed to a 1.5 percentage point increase in the prepared foods tax — the higher 7.5 percent rate took effect in July, with the intent of raising more than $9 million in revenue and freeing up an additional $150 million in debt capacity for funding school upgrades. “That doesn’t mean changing the names of a school or new decorations,” 8th District representative Reva Trammell said before the 7-2 City Council vote on the measure in February, “that means money going into thefacilities plan.” Trammell — who initially opposed the increase — flipped her position to vote in favor after seeing firsthand the state of facilities in her district.

2. A bad idea/unfair

3. Too high

The GRTC Pulse will …

Be great

The long-awaited GRTC Pulse — which runs from Rocketts Landing to Willow Lawn every 10 minutes during peak travel times — launched a week ahead of the contractual construction deadline in late June.

“GRTC Pulse links to many exciting destinations, businesses, services, jobs and restaurants along its 7.6-mile route through the city of Richmond and Henrico County,” says GRTC spokeswoman Carrie Rose Pace. “We are pleased to welcome riders aboard this premium service.”

In addition to the rapid transit bus line, a new map of GRTC bus routes and schedules took effect alongside the Pulse on June 24, and this fall, Richmond Public Schools students will be able to take advantage of free rides on city buses.

2. Be a bust

3. Never be done/take forever to be done

Richmonder Who Should be Honored With a Statue

Doug Wilder

America’s first elected black governor, the grandson of slaves, Wilder has a habit of making history. After his successful run for the Executive Mansion in 1989, he later assumed the top spot at City Hall in 2004. A decade later, he is still championing causes close to the hearts and minds of Richmond. “If you are speaking about spending millions of dollars at this time, Richmond schools need that money first,” Wilder said in an interview with C-SPAN about the fate of Monument Avenue statues in September 2017. “Then you can talk about other kinds of things like removing and getting rid of.”

2. Elizabeth Van Lew

Best Local Name Change

Quioccasin Middle School (from Harry Flood Byrd Middle School)

After a unanimous vote by the Henrico County School Board, the former Harry F. Byrd Middle School — named after the infamous Virginia governor who fought to keep schools segregated — adopted a new name.

Quioccasin is rooted in the Native American word for “gathering” place and was also the name of a historically black community once located at the site of the school.

2. Virginia Museum of History & Culture (from Virginia Historical Society)

3. Belle (from Belle & James)

Best Local Instagram Account

@therichmondexperience

No doubt, locals and out-of-towners alike can feast their eyes on the vibrant sights and sounds of River City with a quick scroll through @therichmondexperience’s Insta feed — or, for a $99 annual fee, members can enjoy exclusive online content.

2. @rvafitfoodie

3. @richmondgrid

Most Engaging Local Television Personality

Andrew Freiden

Way before his River City debut as WWBT-NBC12’s morning meteorologist in 2000, Freiden heard the wind calling his name when he completed a first- grade science project on — you guessed it — the weather. “One of the joys of my job is that I get to interact with the smart, funny and insightful viewers of NBC12,” says Freiden, who graduated from the University of Virginia with a degree in environmental science. “You teach me new things every day, and I love you for it.”

2. Curt Autry

3. Nikki-Dee Ray

Most Engaging Local Radio Personality or Duo

Melissa and Jack, 103.7 PLAY

Melissa Chase and Jack Lauterback, whose show starts at 6 a.m. on 103.7 Play every morning, first crossed paths in typical Richmond fashion: At a bar in Shockoe Slip, as Chase sought a new co-host, she was charmed by Lauterback’s wit and wordplay. “We knew our moms were going to vote for us — well, actually we weren't completely sure,” Lauterback says, jokingly. “But to everyone else who voted, wow, we can’t thank you enough.”

2. Bill and Shelly, Star 100.9

3. Lori and Billy D, K95

Most Embarrassing Moment of the Year

Monuments controversy (pro and con), rallies in RVA/Charlottesville

Only one month after the deadly “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, an out-of-state neo-Confederate group announced plans to demonstrate at the Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond last September. Ultimately, a handful of rifle- and rebel flag-toting demonstrators were met by hundreds of counter-protesters, and the event wrapped up hours ahead of schedule with a plea for donations online. The soon-deleted GoFundMe campaign titled “Please help us get out of Richmond” alleged that the neo-Confederates’ tires had been slashed, and they needed some extra scratch to scoot home.

2. Anything to do with Joe Morrissey

3. GRTC Pulse construction

The Worst Story to Come out of Local Government in the Past Year

Richmond meals tax

City Council passed Mayor Levar Stoney’s proposed 1.5 percentage point increase to the city’s prepared foods (“meals”) tax to fund school facilities on a 7-2 vote in February — to the applause of some education advocates and groans of some restaurateurs, who were perhaps still smarting from a 1 percent hike in 2003 that was supposed to disappear in 2005 but never went away. The new increase took effect in July and brings the city’s meals tax total to 7.5 percent.

2. Anything about Joe Morrissey

3. The state of Richmond Public Schools

“Fightin’ Joe” topped both these categories. He lost his most recent bout with the justice system when the Virginia State Bar revoked his license to practice law for the second time in his career, effective June 15. The three-judge panel’s decision ( which Morrissey has appealed) followed a weeklong disciplinary hearing in March examining what State Bar attorney Edward Davis called a “pattern of[professional] misconduct” spanning back to the 1980s by the former Richmond commonwealth’s attorney,state delegate and, most recently,mayoral candidate.

Central to the charges leveled against Morrissey was his 2014 Alford plea conviction for a single misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor for maintaining a sexual relationship with a then-underage receptionist at his law office. That receptionist became his wife in 2016.

Best ‘Hey, did you read …?’ Local News Story

1. Joe Morrissey

2. (TIE) Jason Mraz video in Richmond; anything by RTD’s Michael Paul Williams; Richmond meals tax.

Local Politician Who Should Not Run Again

1. Joe Morrissey

2. Dave Brat

3. Levar Stoney