August 2026 Issue

× Expand Illustration by Victoria Borges

In This Issue

74 / The Middle Ground In a rapidly gentrifying city, one majority-Black school in North Side is facing something unexpected: a sudden influx of white students. By Scott Bass

82 / Best & Worst 2026 More than 400 of the Richmond region’s best shops, restaurants, services, attractions and activities, as voted by our readers

UPFRONT

22 / FROM THE EDITOR

LOCAL

32 / CATCH UP Virginia goes all in on cannabis, and a vibe check.

34 / CRIMINAL JUSTICE Prison education provides incarcerated individuals with second chances.

36 / ENVIRONMENT Chesterfield grapples with the pollution problem at Shoosmith Landfill.

40 / FLASHBACK The intertwining histories of the JCC and McGuire’s University School

224 / PARTING SHOT The city plans a new park at Mayo Island.

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

46 / DATEBOOK The Chesterfield County Fair, a musical at Dogwood Dell, “Envisioning Revolution” at the Library of Virginia, jazz and watermelon festivals, NASCAR weekend, and Marlon Wayans at the Funny Bone

48 / SPECIAL EVENTS Chuckles, giggles and guffaws abound for National Tell a Joke Day.

49 / HAPPENINGS 22 things to do this month

50 / SPOTLIGHT The Children’s Museum of Richmond begins its first-ever major overhaul.

52 / SPOTLIGHT A new film series showcases stories created in the commonwealth.

54 / SPOTLIGHT Sunsetting ART 180 with a final youth art exhibition

LIVING

60 / SHOP TALK A Brookland Park bookstore with a creative, kid-focused spin

62 / HEALTH Bringing menstrual hygiene products to those in need

64 / TRY THIS Cyclists’ spin on polo births a brand-new sport.

66 / TRAVEL The underrated river town of Charleston, West Virginia

70 / FAMILY Kids find unstructured outdoor adventure on Belle Isle.

EAT & DRINK

206 / IN DEPTH Your guide to the region’s best tomato offerings

208 / AROUND TOWN Revisiting Melito’s and Best Bites

210 / SPOTLIGHT Favorites and go-to picks from the chef behind pop-up Hem and Her

212 / Q&A Getting to know farmer and food justice advocate Duron Chavis

214 / SPECIALS How to craft an enviable snack table

216 / SHORT ORDER Haymaker Collective’s hemp-infused sips, and five refreshing spritzes

218 / OPEN TAB Bartender Anja Reyes is making a name for herself.

Private Schools Guide

161 / In our annual guide, we explore Richmond’s microschools trend and learn about the challenges of incorporating AI in the classroom. Plus, the latest news and updates from area schools By Mia Debelevich, Claire Fortier, Skye Hathaway, Audrey Polverari, Kelsey Robinson and Chris Suarez

This is just a sneak peek of all the content packed into this month’s issue; don’t miss out, SUBSCRIBE NOW!