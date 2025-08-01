August 2025 Issue

× Expand Illustrations by Katie Pelikan

In This Issue

76 / Leveling Up From Super Smash Bros. matches to arcade machine bouts, tournament gaming is on the rise in Richmond. By Nicole Cohen

84 / Best & Worst 2025 Presenting nearly 600 of Richmond’s best businesses, restaurants and destinations (plus a few pet peeves)

112 / Snack Attack Richmond is a hot spot for successful food brands. By Genevelyn Steele and Eileen Mellon

UPFRONT

24 / FROM THE EDITOR

LOCAL

32 / CATCH UP Quashing monument rumors and a vibe check

34 / POLITICS Ex-mayor loses his lieutenant governor bid.

34 / COMMUNITY Local groups offer hydration help.

36 / GOVERNMENT City and county leaders gather for water discussions.

38 / NONPROFITS A cancer care organization moves into Blanton House.

42 / FLASHBACK Richmond’s earliest video game arcades

224 / PARTING SHOT A historic fire station gets a face-lift.

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

48 / DATEBOOK Watermelons in Carytown, NASCAR thrills, movies in the outfield, a special exhibition at the Children’s Museum and more

50 / SPECIAL EVENTS Celebrate and relax on Labor Day.

51 / HAPPENINGS 23 things to do this month

52 / SPOTLIGHT A Caribbean-accented fable returns to the Dell.

54 / Q&A A local sax standout’s history with the Richmond Jazz and Music Festival

56 / SPOTLIGHT A new pottery studio provides space to throw clay.

LIVING

60 / SHOP TALK A cat cafe stretches out in the Fan.

62 / ENCORE The Span Center exhibits lives well lived.

64 / HEALTH Musicians on Call takes the stage to uplift patients.

66 / TRY THIS Pick up a paddle and play kayak polo.

68 / TRAVEL The town of Duck, North Caroline, is a throwback to a bygone Outer Banks.

72 / FAMILY Community centers offer family-friendly third spaces.

EAT & DRINK

206 / ROUNDUP Brookland Park in North Side is a dining destination.

208 / AROUND TOWN Best bites, food events, and Jerusalem Market & Deli

210 / SPOTLIGHT Meet the chef and co-founder of Richmond Restaurant Group.

212 / PERSPECTIVE A mobile matcha cart supports a larger mission.

214 / Q&A A tequila collab from local dining industry pros

216 / SHORT ORDER Summery handhelds, punch bowls and a staple Jamaican sauce

Private Schools Guide

161 / Learn the post-classroom impact of capstone projects, get acquainted with faculty and staff members who embody their schools’ spirit, and catch up on the latest news from area schools. By Claire Fortier, Anna Kiepke, Laura Anders Lee, Bailey Miller and Mark Newton

