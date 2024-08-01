August 2024 Issue

Illustration by Bob Scott
In This Issue
76 / The New NASCAR Richmond Raceway showcases efforts by stock car racing’s governing body to broaden its fan base. By Adam Cheek
84 / Best & Worst 2024 We’re seeing out the dog days of summer by celebrating Richmond’s successes and sighing over the slipups.
UPFRONT
24 / FROM THE EDITOR
LOCAL
32 / POLITICS An election recount and a special session scramble
34 / BUSINESS Medical marijuana expands while retail sales are rejected.
36 / PARKS Proposals envision making downtown islands friendlier to families.
40 / BUSINESS The toll of predatory multilevel marketing pitches
44 / FLASHBACK One of America’s best generals was both revered and disliked.
224 / PARTING SHOT Bidding a fond farewell to a local culinary icon
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
48 / DATEBOOK Carytown Watermelon Festival, Chesterfield County Fair, The Oddities & Curiosities Expo, the comedy of Lavell Crawford, “Misery” at Virginia Repertory Theatre, and more
50 / SPECIAL EVENTS Celebrate National Dog Month.
51 / HAPPENINGS 21 things to do this month
52 / PROFILE A lifesaving Elton John tribute
54 / REMEMBRANCE Honoring sculptor Joe Seipel’s legacy at VCU
56 / SPOTLIGHT The 12th Richmond Jazz and Music Festival features a star-studded lineup.
LIVING
60 / SHOP TALK Charting the changes at One Rose Decor, plus local pet care pioneers
62 / GIVING BACK Volunteers at nonprofit farms feed those in need.
64 / HEALTH Introducing one-stop primary care for government employees
66 / FITNESS Exercise pros take ownership of regional rowing gyms.
68 / TRAVEL Asheville boasts big-city attractions but wild roots.
72 / FAMILY Having fun without the kids is important for parents’ well-being.
EAT & DRINK
206 / IN DEPTH A veteran fishmonger charts a new path.
208 / AROUND TOWN Best bites, events and a Greek staple in the Fan
210 / SPOTLIGHT The creator behind some well-known cocktail menus
212 / SPECIALS A longtime baker branches out with pretzel pop-up Butter Boys
214 / Q&A A beloved food cart remains a downtown fixture.
216 / 5 FAVES Juicy ways to enjoy watermelon
216 / OPEN TAB A cool, green oasis in the West End
217 / PURVEYOR A local baker supports fellow small businesses.
Private Schools Guide
161 / Explore the educational philosophies that undergird four specialty schools and learn how one high school achieves 100% college acceptance. Plus, the latest news and updated stats from area schools.
