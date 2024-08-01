August 2024 Issue

× Expand Illustration by Bob Scott

In This Issue

76 / The New NASCAR Richmond Raceway showcases efforts by stock car racing’s governing body to broaden its fan base. By Adam Cheek

84 / Best & Worst 2024 We’re seeing out the dog days of summer by celebrating Richmond’s successes and sighing over the slipups.

UPFRONT

24 / FROM THE EDITOR

LOCAL

32 / POLITICS An election recount and a special session scramble

34 / BUSINESS Medical marijuana expands while retail sales are rejected.

36 / PARKS Proposals envision making downtown islands friendlier to families.

40 / BUSINESS The toll of predatory multilevel marketing pitches

44 / FLASHBACK One of America’s best generals was both revered and disliked.

224 / PARTING SHOT Bidding a fond farewell to a local culinary icon

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

48 / DATEBOOK Carytown Watermelon Festival, Chesterfield County Fair, The Oddities & Curiosities Expo, the comedy of Lavell Crawford, “Misery” at Virginia Repertory Theatre, and more

50 / SPECIAL EVENTS Celebrate National Dog Month.

51 / HAPPENINGS 21 things to do this month

52 / PROFILE A lifesaving Elton John tribute

54 / REMEMBRANCE Honoring sculptor Joe Seipel’s legacy at VCU

56 / SPOTLIGHT The 12th Richmond Jazz and Music Festival features a star-studded lineup.

LIVING

60 / SHOP TALK Charting the changes at One Rose Decor, plus local pet care pioneers

62 / GIVING BACK Volunteers at nonprofit farms feed those in need.

64 / HEALTH Introducing one-stop primary care for government employees

66 / FITNESS Exercise pros take ownership of regional rowing gyms.

68 / TRAVEL Asheville boasts big-city attractions but wild roots.

72 / FAMILY Having fun without the kids is important for parents’ well-being.

EAT & DRINK

206 / IN DEPTH A veteran fishmonger charts a new path.

208 / AROUND TOWN Best bites, events and a Greek staple in the Fan

210 / SPOTLIGHT The creator behind some well-known cocktail menus

212 / SPECIALS A longtime baker branches out with pretzel pop-up Butter Boys

214 / Q&A A beloved food cart remains a downtown fixture.

216 / 5 FAVES Juicy ways to enjoy watermelon

216 / OPEN TAB A cool, green oasis in the West End

217 / PURVEYOR A local baker supports fellow small businesses.

Private Schools Guide

161 / Explore the educational philosophies that undergird four specialty schools and learn how one high school achieves 100% college acceptance. Plus, the latest news and updated stats from area schools.

This is just a sneak peek of all the content packed into this month’s issue; don’t miss out, SUBSCRIBE NOW!