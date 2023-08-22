Fact or Fiction?

× Expand Leading a street art tour of Monroe Ward, George Tisdale points out the Mending Walls project mural “African American Gothic” by Sone-Seeré and Andre Shank, which features local sustainable agriculture advocates Nikiya Ellis and Duron Chavis. (Photo by Nicole Cohen)

Spend any time moving around the city of Richmond, and you’ll find murals. They’re tucked in out-of-the-way alleys or emblazoned loud and proud on walls facing major thoroughfares. Though I’ve often thought about dedicating an afternoon to mural-gazing, it was only when I learned of Would I Lie to You? Mural Walks that I finally made the effort, drawn by the promise of spoken entertainment alongside visual creations.

You see, founder George Tisdale draws on his advertising background and knowledge of art — not to mention plenty of research — to tell the stories behind the creations included on his tours. The catch? Tisdale is a self-proclaimed unreliable narrator, advising participants at the outset that they should listen carefully, as his explanations could be 100% truthful, partially true or complete fiction.

My group of 10 moved slowly through a recent Sunday afternoon tour, hindered by heat as we traversed Monroe and Jackson wards as well as a chunk of the city’s center. While encouraging us to seek shade when possible, Tisdale guided us to nearly two dozen artworks, making claims along the way about a Bolivian legend, a Polish painter’s view of the United States, an artist’s tribute to his sisters, a warning about the dangers of technology and a nod to a past exhibition at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. At each stop, participants voted on Tisdale’s story, offering a thumbs-up if they thought he was telling the truth or a thumbs-down if they believed his story to be a fabrication. After one vote, Tisdale rewarded those who answered correctly with chocolate. (He also offered one attendee a consolation prize.)

The fun of the excursion is twofold: Tisdale’s tales are creative and largely believable, and he encourages listeners to think through what he says, which adds a welcome twist to what could otherwise be a straightforward tour. For those interested in mural mechanics, he takes time to explain the ways artists create their pieces — whether via freehand, using a grid developed from a drawing or outlined from an image projected onto the surface — and explains the likely causes of a mural peeling off a wall. Additionally, he points out how a viewer can differentiate between street art applied with rollers and brushes versus spray paint. (Hint: Check the shading.)

Tisdale has done his homework, too. He’s able to provide history of the city’s murals, referencing the RVA Street Art Festival — which began in 2012 and returned last year, following a pandemic pause — and the Mending Walls project, which originated in 2020 and has spawned both a book and documentary. He’s also respectful of the artists, noting their dedication to their craft. It seemed clear that as much as he was sharing, he had more to tell, which means a repeat visit is definitely worthwhile.

With four distinct tours that shift often, and given how murals come and go, the Would I Lie to You? Mural Walks are an unexpected way to see the city — and think about what you might create, if given the chance.