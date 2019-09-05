Kites of Many Colors

× Expand Photo via Getty Images

The world is coming to Brown’s Island, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, when the Washington, D.C.-based Chic Events presents its World Heritage Festival, featuring food, crafts and performances. Representatives of 20 different nations are participating in this free, family-centered event.

Corina Serbanescu of Chic Events, who arranges the entertainment for the festival, explains that, beyond foods and flavors of other lands, there will be kites, too.

“Kites are one of the main attractions of the festival,” she says. “You are more than welcome to bring your own kite to fly, but we will also have a limited number of kites for sale at the event.”

Food vendors will offer ethnic dishes, fresh smoothies and traditional beverages. Some 60 artists are set to exhibit fine art, jewelry, ceramics and crafts for purchase. Performers representing nations from across the globe, including Bolivia, India, Japan, Lebanon, Romania and Turkey, will present traditional music and dance.

The World Heritage Festival & Festival of Kites takes place rain or shine at Brown's Island, 500 Tredegar St.