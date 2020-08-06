Twentysomething

× Expand Aint Misbehavin Swimming costumes from the 1920s (Photo courtesy The Valentine)

Through artifacts, art and fashion, The Valentine’s latest exhibition, “Ain’t Misbehavin’: 1920s Richmond,” explores a decade of social change and conflict in Richmond, including a sudden rise in youth culture and an increase in women joining the workforce.

Named after a 1920s song made popular by pianist Fats Waller and also recorded by Richmond native Bill “Bojangles” Robinson, the exhibition also examines the height of the Jim Crow era and its inequality and racial injustice.

This is the museum’s first exhibition since its closure in March due to the pandemic, and it runs through March 21, 2021. Protective face coverings are required, and The Valentine is limiting the number of visitors allowed in the museum.

Admission is free, but tickets must be reserved at thevalentine.org.