× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Humphreys

Close your eyes: Imagine the sizzle of Italian sausage on hot grills, and smell their savory aroma wafting in the fresh breeze. Envision kids chattering as they flit between games, rides and animal petting stalls, lowing cows and bleating hogs punctuating live music thrumming in the background. You’re picturing yourself at the State Fair of Virginia, a favorite pastime for generations of Virginia families, open again this year Sept. 28 through Oct. 7 at Meadow Event Park.

If you anticipate exciting entertainment, you won’t be disappointed. And the featured attractions might teach you a thing or two, too. This year, the fair welcomes country singers Craig Campbell and Dylan Scott, plus Christian music star Natalie Grant and "American Idol" 2011 winner Scotty McCreery. In addition to other live music performances, there will be chainsaw woodcarving, a demolition derby, racing pigs and a Firefighter Combat Challenge featuring firefighters from across the commonwealth.

“We’re really excited to include our local firemen this year,” says Sarah Hallett, marketing manager at the State Fair of Virginia. “It’s an opportunity for us to showcase their talent, their skills and their athleticism, and it will be a lot of fun.”

Photo courtesy State Fair of Virginia

“Pirates” will duel on a high wire 30 feet above ground, and master craftspeople — a basket weaver, salt maker and a wool spinner with 50 years’ experience, to name a few — will demonstrate live history lessons on Virginia’s past industries. Areas dedicated to teaching students about Virginia wildlife and natural resources round out the educational offerings. The Midway and Kidway offer thrilling rides for kids young and old, and little ones will also enjoy the Cowboy Circus, juggling giants and a life-size robot named Max Power.

During the second weekend of the State Fair of Virginia, students entered in beef, lamb, hog and other livestock competitions will compete for college scholarships. Point out to your youngster the pigs, goats and hatching chicks at Young MacDonald's Farm, or watch a hand-milking demonstration at SouthLand Dairy Farmer Center. Watch 300 breeds of birds flutter in the Pigeon and Dove Tent, and learn about the feathery friends’ homing abilities and habitat.

New this year are Virginia’s Finest Sundays on Sept. 30 and Oct. 7, where peanuts and coffee will be offered for sale by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. “This is a great chance to sample gourmet treats made by artisans and vendors from across the commonwealth,” says Hallett. Of course, no State Fair of Virginia would be complete without delicious food, and cravings for sausages, funnel cake and fried Oreos will be sated by dozens of sellers.

Tickets are available at Caroline County Visitor Center starting Sept. 4. Season passes are $35, and admission prices vary. Kids 4 and younger are admitted free. 804-994-2800 or statefairva.org