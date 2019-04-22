Window on the World

× Expand Two students from Virginia Commonwealth University engage in conversation with the Portal in Kigali, Rwanda, talking with Portal co-curator Eloi Mugabe and poet and actress Christelle Mwiseneza. (Photo by Harry Kollatz Jr.)

Last week I went to Monroe Park and spoke with a group of Rwandans, while they were in their homeland.

This excursion constituted my first visit to the park, now a public-private managed space, since its makeover, about which there was some controversy. The more than 150-year-old city park reopened in August.

I thought the tree canopy a bit less crowded and the place considerably neatened. I remember my college youth and the swing sets across from Benny’s and the foreign car shop. One afternoon I pumped so far skyward that a fellow came to the fence to inquire in a street-soft voice what I was “high on.” I got to respond, “This swing!”

The loveliness of the afternoon appreciated by the coffee drinkers and assorted idlers taking in the sun resembled the computer renderings of the makeover project. But parked near the old Checkers House, which is now fitted with a cafe, is a big yellow shipping container sprouting a small satellite dish. The box is outfitted with audiovisual gear and climate control and offers a window to the world.

The Portal is one in a wide-ranging project initiated by Brooklyn-based Shared Studios that is endeavoring to bring the world to people’s doorsteps, or at least their public spaces. Richmond got its own, which arrived in the remade Monroe Park earlier this year.

Our Portal is linked to other similar spaces — not all of them in shipping containers — on a rotating basis. You can check the Richmond link on the Shared Studios site to see times and where you’ll be looking into. There’s also a convenient map and list nearby in the park.

I arrived after a group of Rwandan musicians spoke with and performed for the host of a world music radio show, but before the scene shifted to Mexico City. I entered the dark room and found myself facing a large screen and speaking live with young man and woman sitting in their Portal in Kigali, Rwanda’s capital. They were Portal co-curator Eloi Mugabe and poet and actress Christelle Mwiseneza.

× Expand The Portal, an interactive experience housed in this shipping container, will be in Monroe Park until May 17. Afterward, it goes on a summer tour throughout the Richmond region. (Photo by Harry Kollatz Jr.)

The connection wasn’t always fluid. In a world where we enjoy instantaneous communication via Skype or Facetime, conversing with someone a world away might not seem that unusual. The novelty is that these are people you’ve never met, much less spoken with, and they are brought to their Portal by same kind of curiosity as you are.

Having learned about Mwiseneza’s background as a poet, I shared about our RVA LitCrawl, and also described our pleasant weather, and learned that Rwanda’s seasons can be “unpredictable.” They’d recently gone through several days of rain.

“You have to be prepared for almost anything,” Mugabe advised.

I should’ve mentioned the Lee’s Chicken Sign Weather Report, except I’m not sure how that would’ve translated without a visual aid.

The small talk veered into a more serious subject when I asked about the news of the day and what they were following. Turns out that Rwanda is amid its 100 days of mourning and remembrance of the period 25 years ago when the nation turned against itself for 100 days and slaughtered 800,000 of its own people. I made the mistake of describing this as a civil war and the two emphatically corrected me, “Not a civil war, it was genocide,” they stated in near unison.

Mwiseneza is working in the Generation 25 project, a combination of theater and poetry that delves into the experience of growing up in the aftermath of this most brutal time.

This was Day 11 of the commemoration time.

“We commemorate because all over the country, people were being killed,” Mwiseneza explained. “There are memorial sites almost everywhere. People go to their home places and where their loved ones are buried.”

Mugabe says that it is his profound hope that people attending the memory stations will learn of how the genocide occurred and prevent it from ever happening again, anywhere in the world. While education can be a powerful tool against such action, it also be subverted. “People had to be told how to hate,” he explained. “They were taught this. So we hope in this case that education will be part of the solution.”

I did not know quite what to discuss after this and so returned to the bright and cheerful day. The Rwandan genocide — or the recent church bombings in Sri Lanka — seem so distant from the cafe in Monroe Park. But, then again, this kind of murderous violence occurs here all too frequently — at least in more recent times, not on such a vast scale and in such a short period of time. This tendency to incite violence against “others” isn’t something we as a species have yet been able to educate ourselves out of. Until then, there is conversation, music and art.

Karen Manning, the local Portal project co-curator, says that the Monroe Park Portal's time has been extended through mid-May, after which it'll go on a summer tour of the city. "This is to make the Portal as accessible to as many parts of the city as we can," she explains. It will return to the park in the fall.

Beginning tomorrow, April 23, the Richmond International Film & Music Festival will be organizing connections for its participants and the public. The Portal will be connected to the Isle of Lesbos, Greece, at 11 a.m., when RIFF musicians will perform for refugees there, and at noon, the public may watch the Middle Eastern refugees return the musical introduction. During the run of the six-day festival, the Portal’s connections will include Mexico City, Milwaukee, and Stockholm. One can travel the world without leaving Monroe Park, but space is limited; see here for details.