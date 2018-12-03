Theater Review: ‘The Game’s Afoot: Holmes for the Holidays’

× Expand (From left) Audra Honaker, Joe Pabst, Catherine Shaffner, Lisa Kotula and Scott Wichmann of "The Game's Afoot: Holmes for the Holidays" (Photo by Aaron Sutten)

THE PLAY: A troupe of actors gathers for Christmas Eve at the home of the man who plays Sherlock Holmes in their touring production. Life imitates art when a murder occurs.

THE PRODUCTION: The show opens with a delightfully stylized play within a play, then proceeds to a more realistic slant that's still colored with an arch 1930s approach to make it even more fun.

Everyone in the cast is great. They embrace the elegance and wit of the period style with aplomb. In the Holmes role, Scott Wichmann is more the pivotal character and less the laugh-getter. As his partner, Joe Pabst hits the humor high points. Having fun with their exaggerated characters are Donna Marie Miller as the vampy writer and Audra Honaker as the quirky police detective.

A show with this much activity needs a director who can guide the onstage traffic, while amplifying the comic moments. Deb Clinton has succeeded on both levels, adding bits of business to boost the mirth, while allowing the actors to tweak their performances for just that perfect dab of flair.

The drawing room set by Terrie Powers is rich and attractive, although I didn't understand the mix of Deco and Nouveau decorations. BJ Wilkinson's lights and Derek Dumais' sound design accent the spooky elements. The tech standout has to be Sue Griffin's deliciously rich costumes. The men look dapper in their tuxes, but the women are all fabulous in their luxe dresses.

Running time: 2:00

THE POINT: What could have been a silly little comedy is turned into a richly entertaining romp, thanks to the bright comic skills of this all-around delightful cast.

The Virginia Repertory Theatre production of "The Game's Afoot: Holmes for the Holidays" runs through Jan. 6 at Hanover Tavern.

Read more reviews by Jerry Williams on SIFTER (TVJerry.com).