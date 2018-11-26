Theater Review: ‘Sister Act’

× Expand Actress Felicia Curry and the cast of "Sister Act" (Photo by Aaron Sutten)

THE PLAY: After she witnesses a murder, an aspiring disco singer takes refuge in a convent, where she converts their pitiful choir into a rocking ensemble.

THE PRODUCTION: There's not a weak link in this talented cast. From the spunky leading performance by Felicia Curry to the numerous supporting characters who provide lots of mirth (especially Anthony Cosby, who has some gangly, goofy moments). Providing a counterpoint to the comedy are a sincere Andrea Rivette as the Mother Superior and Sincée J. Daniels as the lead gangster. With their eager attitudes and innocent charm, the nuns are tons of fun, with Kelsey Cordrey and Gwynne Wood getting the most appreciation.

This is a modern musical that furthers the plot with a few lines of snappy dialogue sandwiched between songs (actually, Act 2 could lose a song to maintain the plot's momentum). Luckily, the strong singers and superb orchestra, under the direction of Anthony Smith, bring out all of the best in this rock- and disco-based score.

Director Robin Arthur has squeezed laughs out of every situation and encouraged the actors to flourish with their characters. Her choreography is bouncy, while the overall staging is rousingly energetic.

Gothic-influenced arches and granite blocks form the basic elements of Ron Keller's attractive set, with BJ Wilkinson's lights adding lots of color (although they were a bit overactive at times). Thanks to Derek Dumais' sound design, almost every word is clear.

Running time: 2:30

THE POINT: A simply delightful ensemble turns this exuberant musical into a "spirited" joy.

The Virginia Repertory Theatre production of "Sister Act" runs through Jan. 6.

Read more reviews by Jerry Williams on SIFTER (TVJerry.com).