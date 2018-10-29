Theater Review: ‘Mr. Popper’s Penguins’

× Expand Renée McGowan and Derrick Jaques of "Mr. Popper's Penguins," along with puppeteers Eve Marie Tuck, Keaton Hillman and Emma-Claire Polich. (Photo by Aaron Sutten)

THE PLAY: Based on the book (and the later movie starring Jim Carrey) about the titular Mister and his wife. His obsession with the South Pole is rewarded when a penguin is delivered to their home. Soon, they find themselves with a family of penguins and a new career.

THE PRODUCTION: With a winning smile and strong voice, Derrick Jacques creates an exuberant title character (so exuberant that his face is continually covered in perspiration). Renee McGowan also sounds great and is appealing as his supportive and loving wife.

Emma-Claire Polich and Keaton Hillman have fun with their multiple characters. As the primary puppet operator (designed by Kylie Clark), Hillman also brings delightful life to the first penguin. When the babies are born, the entire audience was audibly and gleefully enthralled.

Director Josh Chenard keeps the pace brisk, full of fun moments and sweet, simple sentiment. Choreographer Wes Seals has filled the stage with easy, enjoyable movement. As musical director, Jason Marks brings the most from the cast's able vocal skills (singing to a track).

The back wall of Chris Raintree's set is lined with big books, and excerpts are painted on the floor. Several tomes unfold to reveal line-drawn pop-out rooms. Even though the costumes are mostly variations on black and white to echo the penguins, Jeanne Nugent has created attractive, interesting period ensembles.

Running time: 1:00 (no intermission)

THE POINT: Whether play-goers are familiar with the book or not, this musical presents a sweet story and an entertaining experience for younger audiences.

×

Virginia Rep's production of "Mr. Popper's Penguins" is onstage at The Children's Theatre at Willow Lawn through Dec. 30.

Read more reviews by Jerry Williams on SIFTER (TVJerry.com).