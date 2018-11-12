Theater Review: ‘Livin’ Fat’

× Expand Sharalyn Garrard, Andrea Shantell Dunnaville, Arthur Muhammad and Imani Banks of "Livin' Fat" (Photo by Pamela Archer-Shaw)

THE PLAY: A family struggling financially comes across an unexpected windfall. The moral dilemma is whether to enjoy it or give it back.

THE PRODUCTION: Playwright Judi Ann Mason has an extensive resume of writing for TV shows (including "Good Times," "Sanford and Son," "A Different World"). Before that, in 1974, she penned this play, which feels like it would have been better served in a 30-minute format. There are scant jokes and a lot more dialogue than is necessary to tell the story.

This cast is adequate. Sharalyn Garrard grabs the most laughs in the role of the sassy Big Mama. As the parents, Andrea "Shantell" Dunnaville is constantly at an annoying high level of distress, while Arthur Muhammad doesn't exhibit the authoritative presence the father should command.

Akiel Baldwin handles the pivotal role of David well, while the other young cast members (Marsalis "Money" McKeever and Imani Banks) are spunky, but sometimes hard to understand.

Director D.L. Hopkins keeps the energy up in Act 1, but just when the second act should be ramping up to a climax, the pace lags. The stereo providing music during one scene is too loud to allow the audience to hear the dialogue properly. The actors have created one-dimensional characters, but Hopkins could have helped them flesh out their roles.

After finally (and not logically) resolving the quandary, the action just stops … leaving the audience waiting for a gratifying resolution.

Running time: 1:48

THE POINT: This play shows its age (and the playwright's youth) with extended talk, while the production is uneven and not often funny.

×

The Heritage Ensemble Theatre Company's production of "Livin' Fat" at the Pine Camp Cultural Arts and Community Center runs through Nov. 17.

Read more reviews by Jerry Williams on SIFTER (TVJerry.com).