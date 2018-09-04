Theater Review: ‘Invalid’

× Expand Kirk Morton, Andrew Firda and Donna Marie Miller are among the cast of "Invalid." (Photo by Bill Sigafoos)

THE PLAY: This is an adaptation of the Moliere classic about a rich hypochondriac, his sassy maid, gold-digging wife and determined daughter.

THE PRODUCTION: Before he started directing this play, Josh Chenard worked with Jane Mattingly to rework the original script. It's still in rhyming couplets, but they added a layer of modern references and slang for more humor. There's also some conceptual stuff surrounding the production (pretend physicals in the lobby, warm-up performer Slash Coleman, a special drink at the bar). Unfortunately, the script is more clever than all of this.

Nobody in the cast is bad, it's just that their comic abilities aren't consistent. As the titular character, Andrew Frida brings a puckish approach that's amusing. Donna Marie Miller's maid is appropriately saucy, but their interchanges don't generate the mirthful tension that's expected. Allison Paige Gilman, the daughter, is an energetic bright spot, and Kenneth W. Putnam, as Thomas Diaforus, is the only truly hilarious member of the cast.

Chenard has added energetic comic bits all over the place, but they aren't often elevated to genuine laughter (the enema scene is an outrageous highlight). One weird touch: Instead of having traditional seating, like a settee, there is a line of stools that don't make historical sense and present awkward moments for the actors.

The set by Chris Raintree is a simple yet effective cross between forced perspective and expressionism. Nia Safarr Banks has added some fun flourishes to the costumes, but the long dresses seem to be a constant challenge.

Running time: 2:00

THE POINT: This broad, bawdy farce is chock-full of comic attempts, but the result is uneven and not consistently funny.

"Invalid" is onstage at Firehouse Theatre through Sept. 29.

Read more reviews by Jerry Williams on SIFTER (TVJerry.com).