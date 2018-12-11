Theater Review: ‘A Doll’s House’

× Expand Katrinah Carol Lewis and Landon Nagel of "A Doll's House" (Photo by Tom Topinka)

THE PLAY: What seems to be a love-filled marriage shows cracks as the sheltered wife becomes her own woman.

THE PRODUCTION: When Henrik Ibsen wrote this play in the late 1800s, it was highly controversial, espousing independent thinking for women. Interestingly, the themes still resonate today.

Katrinah Carol Lewis takes on the role of the wife with an almost manic energy and expressive gestures. While compelling, she's the only cast member who's this embellished. Landon Nagel effectively creates a loving husband with an undercurrent of period-appropriate sternness.

Todd Patterson's portrayal of their sincere best friend is nicely realized, while Amber Marie Martinez movingly creates her distressed character. Axle Burtness and Jocelyn Honoré are solid. Faris Alexander Martinez is remarkably genuine and enchanting as the young son (despite his glances at the audience).

For an operatic drama like this, director Josh Chenard has chosen to ground the play in genuine interactions. Even with the antiquated attitudes, this keeps the writing from feeling creaky. He's staged it effectively, with some of his signature dramatic visual moments. Even with the stolid dialogue, the pace only ever drags during the final conflict.

Chris Raintree has made the most of the limited space (and an artistic reflection of the play's theme) by using architectural drawings to cover the walls and floors. Ruth Hedberg's period frocks and well-cut suits are enlivened with colorful patterns and rich brocades. Erin Barclay's lights are subtle, but effective.

Running time: 2:50

THE POINT: It's Ibsen, so it's definitely a gloomy drama, but this fervent production makes for an affecting examination into the dynamics of sexual politics.

The Basement at TheatreLAB's production of "A Doll's House" is onstage through Dec. 22.

Read more reviews by Jerry Williams on SIFTER (TVJerry.com).