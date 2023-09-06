An Explosive Opening

× Expand Photo courtesy Swift Creek Mill Theatre

Swift Creek Mill Theatre opens its 2023-24 Mainstage Performances season with a bang. Onstage Sept. 9-30, “Tick, Tick … Boom!” is an autobiographical musical from famed “Rent” playwright Jonathan Larson. It centers around Larson’s life up to the debut of his Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning rock musical about a group of young artists struggling to survive in New York’s East Village amidst the backdrop of addiction, poverty, and the HIV and AIDS epidemic, but also love. Larson never saw his creation’s success, as he died of a brain aneurysm before its opening night. “Tick, Tick … Boom!” visits Larson on the eve of his 30th birthday as he questions his life choices and the sacrifices he’s made in hopes of achieving a big break in theater.

Tickets are $49.

swiftcreekmill.com