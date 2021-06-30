This Chris

Comic Chris Alan performs at Sandman Comedy Club July 1-3

Richmond’s newest comedy club, the Sandman, is still warming up when it comes to attracting big-name talent. The kind of top acts that were a weekly staple at the temporarily closed Funny Bone Comedy Club and Restaurant won’t be found on this club’s calendar yet. But they’ve got jokes and a corner on the market for a moment.

This month, comedian Chris Alan, who appeared on “Laugh on Fox” and has performed at the Kennedy Center, takes the stage July 1-3. He’s opened for stand-up all-stars like Hannibal Burress and Amy Schumer, and as part of a government mandate for comedians, he has his own podcast.

See the club’s website for showtimes and tickets. sandmancomedyclub.com

