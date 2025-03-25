To the Wizard

× Expand Photo courtesy ASM Global

The yellow brick road will be a bit chillier when “The Wizard of Oz: On Ice!” skates into the Dominion Energy Center’s Carpenter Theatre on March 30. More than 85 years after the release of the original classic film, the tale of Dorothy, the Wicked Witch of the West and their compatriots — and Toto, too — has received a skating-based update from Ice Creative Entertainment Group.

The immersive production for all ages includes on-set effects, vibrant lighting and interactive elements. Plus, the theater will get an icy makeover to accommodate the show’s cast of professional skaters.

The event begins at 2 p.m., and tickets start at $39.50.

dominionenergycenter.com