Norse Code

× Expand Image courtesy Virginia Opera

If you like Nordic dramas with swords, violence, magic and incest, then this production from Virginia Opera is for you. “The Valkyrie,” written by Richard Wagner and first performed in 1870, is the second part of a cycle of operas known as “The Ring of the Nibelung.” In 2021, the Virginia Opera presented the first installment, “Das Rheingold,” at TopGolf, of all places. If you’re new to the opera, like some of those tipsy putters might’ve been last year, you should know that this one’s in German, and surtitles will be provided. If you’re wondering how it all ends, the third installment, “Siegfried,” will be performed next year, and the final part, “Twilight of the Gods,” is scheduled for 2024.

The show starts at 8 p.m. on Oct. 14 and 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 16 at the Carpenter Theatre. Tickets are $20 to $110.

vaopera.com