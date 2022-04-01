The Fiddle Play

× Expand Photo courtesy Broadway in Richmond

After performances were postponed for two years due to the pandemic, “Fiddler on the Roof” comes to the Altria Theater April 5-10.

Set in 1905 in the Russian village of Anatevka, "Fiddler” follows the milkman Tevya, who must contend with marrying off his five strong-willed daughters while struggling to maintain his Jewish traditions in the face of outside influences that are infringing upon their daily lives. The musical features stirring choreography and beloved songs such as “If I Were a Rich Man,” “Tradition” and “To Life (L’Chaim!).”

Tickets ($39.50 to $98.50) from the original performance dates will be honored. Proof of vaccination and masks are required.

