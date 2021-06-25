The Curtain Rises Again

× Expand (From left) Danielle Wade as Cady Heron, Megan Masako Haley as Gretchen Wieners, Mariah Rose Faith as Regina George and Jonalyn Saxer as Karen Smith in the national touring company of "Mean Girls" (Photo by Joan Marcus courtesy Broadway in Richmond)

After going dark for a year, the lights will shine again on the Altria Theater stage when Broadway in Richmond returns for the 2021-22 season. The packed lineup includes three Richmond premieres, “Anastasia,” “Come From Away” and “Mean Girls”; two Broadway classics, “My Fair Lady” and “Jesus Christ Superstar”; and the return of a popular family favorite, “Disney’s The Lion King.”

“Families are going to find something that they love, adults are going to find something that they love, and our most seasoned patrons are going to really enjoy this season,” Broadway in Richmond spokesperson Cindy Creasy says, adding that the inclusion of three Richmond premieres “really says a lot about our efforts to bring new and exciting shows to the Altria Theater.”

The season opens with “Anastasia” in October. The Tony Award-winning play was inspired by the animated classic set in 1920s Russia and Paris and follows the young Anya, who sets out to discover her true home and family. The season concludes with “Mean Girls” in September 2022, the blockbuster musical created by actor and comedian Tina Fey that depicts complications for Cady Heron when she becomes entangled with a group of frenemies as she navigates her new life in suburban Illinois.

Plus, two shows postponed from the 2019-20 season of Broadway in Richmond have been rescheduled for next year, “Fiddler on the Roof” (April 5-10, 2022) and “The Band’s Visit” (July 26-31, 2022). These shows are not included with 2021-22 season tickets, but individual tickets are available for purchase. Tickets will also be honored from the original dates.

Season tickets go on sale Monday, June 28, at 10 a.m. and cost $215 and up. Purchases can be made at broadwayinrichmond.com and by calling the subscriber hotline at 804-592-3401. Individual tickets for each performance will go on sale closer to show dates.

Broadway in Richmond has also announced that the Tony Award-winning hit “Hamilton” will return to Richmond for the 2022-23 season, so Creasy says the best way to secure your seats to the musical is to purchase 2021-22 season tickets, as purchasers will automatically be given the option to renew for the following season.

After a year without live theater, Creasy says, “The extras are what are important to people. That's what makes life fulfilling. In other words, sports, arts and culture are all important, and we’re just excited to be able to contribute to that spice of life here in the Richmond community.

“We are elated to be able to turn the lights back on and raise the curtain for 'Anastasia' in October at the Altria Theater."

× Expand Aaron LaVigne and the company of the North American tour of "Jesus Christ Superstar" (Photo by Matthew Murphy courtesy Broadway in Richmond)

Here’s the full 2021-22 lineup: