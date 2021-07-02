Tell Me More

× Expand (Courtesy Venture Richmond)

This month, fans of the iconic movie “Grease” can be transported back to when jukeboxes, Studebakers and poodle skirts reigned. The hit 1978 musical stars leather-clad Danny Zuko (John Travolta) and Australian exchange student Sandy Olsson (Olivia Newton-John), who fall in summer love but find themselves in separate cliques at their high school. This showing is the first of Venture Richmond’s Movies on the Island, which will feature four films on Brown’s Island this year, beginning with “Grease” July 10.

Attendees can enjoy refreshments from several vendors. Gates open an hour before the 8:30 p.m. showtime, with blankets and chairs recommended. $5.

venturerichmond.com