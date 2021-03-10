Take a Spin

× Expand Photo by Sarah Ferguson

Whether in person or virtually, the Richmond Ballet’s Studio Series makes the beauty of movement accessible. The latest installment, performed March 16-28, includes “Paquita,” a classical one-act segment with choreography in the style of the celebrated 19th-century Franco-Russian master Marius Petipa, and the contemporary “Violin” by Val Caniparoli.

The Studio Series is intended to uplift with “extraordinary dancing for extraordinary times,” as Artistic Director Stoner Winslett says.

In-person tickets start at $25, and audience size is limited to accommodate social distancing. There will be no will call, playbills are emailed, and no drink service will be offered. Virtual tickets are $20, and performances can be streamed for one week.