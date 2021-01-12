Streaming Gala

× Expand A scene from Virginia Rep’s past production of “The Color Purple” (Photo courtesy Virginia Repertory Theatre)

Normally, you might break out a nice suit or a sparkly dress and head to The Jefferson Hotel for dining, fundraising and highlights from past productions for Virginia Repertory Theatre’s annual Anything Goes Gala. This year, the gala is virtual, and you can watch from anywhere — fancy attire optional — on Jan. 23. It’s free, but registration is required by Jan. 21.

As COVID-19 concerns continue to limit performances, funds raised through the gala are especially important, says event planner Jennings Whiteway. Entertainment will include a montage from the cast of Virginia Rep’s 2014 production of “The Color Purple.” Bidding for auction items — such as dinner for eight onstage at the November Theatre or a getaway to Mexico — begins Jan. 18. Pre-show highlights start at 7 p.m., followed by the main event at 7:30.

va-rep.org