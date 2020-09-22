Starting With the Truth

× Expand Monea Allen (Photo by Sara Hinterlong)

Monea Allen, a recent graduate of James River High School, is now enrolled at Longwood University, majoring in communications with a concentration in digital media. Like many others her age, she has graduated into a changed world, and she’s turned a camera toward people to explain how they’re adjusting. Allen, at 18 the youngest of four children in her family, is seeing some of her work presented through the PBS “American Portrait” series online. Participants share their stories using a series of prompts, including, “What keeps me up at night is …” and “Most days I feel …” and “I never expected …,” the latter added in response to COVID-19. Allen’s subjects include her father, who grew up in the foster care system; an inspiring teacher/musician; a single mother; and a classmate who is the son of Mexican immigrants. Allen talks about her inspiration, directing via Zoom and her future plans.

× Expand (From left) Jeff Doyle, Majolitta L. and Kiara Lewis are featured in Monea Allen’s videos, which are among those posted online at pbs.org/american-portrait. (Image courtesy PBS Television)

Richmond magazine: What got you into documentary filmmaking when so many young people are interested in getting in front of a camera?

Monea Allen: When I was younger, I wanted to become an actor. I’m really interested in movies and things like that, but I never thought I’d get that chance in the sense that I’m biracial, and I don’t see many people with my skin complexion, and on TV, who are my age. I was really interested in telling a story and getting my view of the world out there.

RM: How did this opportunity come along to get into “American Portrait”?

Allen: I was looking for film scholarships online. Something about the “American Portrait” thing at the bottom said that they were looking for people to get involved with it. I signed up and read what it was all about — I wanted to be involved. But I didn’t expect them to want my videos, not at all. When [PBS producer Rebecca Blumhagen] called me, I was confused because I didn’t even remember submitting.

RM: How did you conduct most of your interviews? And have any of the interviews aired on television?

Allen: Mostly through Zoom calls, which I don’t like to do. I really prefer being in person; I did one that was physically distant, but it was really difficult. It’ll be online for now, and they’re putting together a documentary, probably for 2021.

RM: Since you’re starting out on what may be a long and diverging path, what are your aspirations?

Allen: I was going to go to New York — I got accepted to Pace University, for film, too, but because of COVID, it’s safest to go to Longwood. I may try to transfer in my junior year, depending on what happens. I want to do something with journalism or maybe with my videos, with productions — or maybe do all of it.