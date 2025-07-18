Heard Here First

× 1 of 2 Expand A scene from “At the End of Time,” a 2024 New Voices for the Theater finalist (Photo by Tom Topinka) × 2 of 2 Expand New Voices participants in 2024 (Photo by Lindsey Canale) Prev Next

They are young, their work is original, and you may see the first staged performances of some promising careers. The 35th New Voices for the Theater program from SPARC, is presented July 26 at the performing arts nonprofit’s headquarters at 2106 N. Hamilton St.

Performed in two sets of three one-act plays (2:30 to 5 p.m. and 6:30 to 9 p.m.) under the name “Festival of New Works,” these shows are the result of a statewide playwriting competition and a two-week workshop for the finalists. A 2024 participant, Molly, enthused about her experience, “This program is like cutting up watermelon. It might be slightly tough to complete, but it is amazing when you get the result!”

To attend, there’s a $5 suggested donation.

sparcrichmond.org