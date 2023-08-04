Sommore Laughs

× Expand Comedian Sommore (Photo by Eve Harlow)

The Queen of Comedy, Sommore pays a visit to Richmond’s Funny Bone Comedy Club, Aug. 11-13. Fresh off the release of her first Netflix special, “Sommore: Queen Chandelier,” the stand-up comic is known for her frank and witty approach to a broad range of topics from everyday life to issues impacting society. Sommore has earned her crown from her work in multiple comedy specials and various film and television appearances, and rose to prominence upon joining “The Queens of Comedy” tour in 2000.

Tickets are $42 to $52.

richmond.funnybone.com