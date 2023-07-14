‘What the hell are musicals?’

× Expand The cast of “Something Rotten!” (Photo by Emily Dandridge)

It’s difficult living in the shadow of anyone, but when two brothers have to contend with the popularity of a famous playwright — you may have heard of him: William Shakespeare — they are determined to pen a hit play of their own. Hear their story in the musical comedy “Something Rotten!” performed July 21-23 and July 28-30 during Dogwood Dell’s Festival of Arts.

Directed by Joe Pabst with musical direction by Leilani Fenick and choreography from Emily Berg-Poff Dandridge, the play follows 16th-century siblings Nick and Nigel Bottom as they heed the advice of Nostradamus, who foretells that the future of theater will include singing, dancing and acting at the same time, aka the first musical.

Bring a picnic blanket or lawn chair to enjoy the free performances at the Dogwood Dell amphitheater beginning at 8 p.m.

rva.gov/parks-recreation/dogwood-dell