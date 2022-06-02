Sisters Act

× Expand (From left) Melissa Johnston Price as Claire and Jan Guarino as Bonnie in Virginia Rep's “Bonnie and Claire” (Photo by Aaron Sutten)

Estranged siblings Bonnie and Claire have been that way for 40 years. Now that both need help navigating the autumn of their lives, they turn to the same person — their niece, Zoe, who has her own life to live.

Written by local playwright Bo Wilson, “Bonnie and Claire” was set to open in 2020, but the pandemic kept theater stages dark. The Virginia Repertory Theatre production features Jan Guarino (Bonnie), whom you might remember from her work in local furniture commercials; Melissa Johnston Price (Claire), an actress who received a Theresa Pollak Prize for Excellence in the Performing Arts from this magazine in 2014; and Sydnee S. Graves (Zoe), who’s making her Hanover Tavern theater debut.

“Bonnie and Claire” runs through June 12. Tickets are $48.

va-rep.org