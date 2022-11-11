Funny Business

× Expand Ali Siddiq (Photo by David Wright)

At age 19, comedian Ali Siddiq landed in a Texas prison, where he discovered a talent for mining laughs from his experiences — such as the awkwardness of standing in line naked “heel to toe” during the prison intake process. After his release, Siddiq began performing stand-up in Houston, and he was named Comedy Central’s No. 1 Comic to Watch in 2013. These days, he’s just as likely to joke about accompanying his daughter to swim meets or living in a gated community.

You can laugh along with Siddiq at the Altria Theater, where he’ll appear Nov. 18 in Royal Comedy 2022, along with Sommore, Bruce Bruce and Lavell Crawford at 8 p.m. Tickets are $62 to $128.

altriatheater.com