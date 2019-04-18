South by Southeast

× Expand Photo by Joey Wharton

There are a handful of film festivals that call Richmond home. Most of them focus on a particular niche that appeals to film buffs and fans with similar interests. But the Richmond International Film & Music Festival, one of the largest in the region with more than 150 films and nearly 40 bands on tap, has movies and music for every taste.

Heather Waters (Photo courtesy Richmond International Film Festival)

“I think we have a quite a range,” says Heather Waters, founder and producer of the festival, noting that the 48 feature films the festival is showing are split between narratives and documentaries.

There’s also some star power at the six-day festival starting April 23. Veteran actors Eric Roberts (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “The Dark Knight”) and Linda Gray (“Dallas”) are scheduled to appear in support of “Prescience,” the opening film that features onetime Richmonder René Mena as an attorney confronting family secrets.

Several other films with local connections are on the docket as well, most notably “Spider Mites of Jesus,” a documentary about Richmond counterculture icon Dirt Woman.

“It’s provocative, of course; it’s not going to be for everyone,” Waters says. “There’s also lovability about it.”

Another feature filmed in the commonwealth is “Dakota,” starring singer Phoebe Ryan in a comedy about a musician going back to her roots for a fresh start. “Charlottesville: Our Streets,” is a documentary on the confrontation between hate groups and protesters in 2017.

One movie sounds like it has a tie to the state, but isn’t directly connected. “Dominion” uses hidden cameras and drones to create an unsettling look at animal agriculture, one that left an impression on Waters. “After we reviewed it, I don’t think I ate [meat] for a week,” she says.

× Expand Images courtesy Richmond International Film Festival

There’s a lot of music on the RIFF’s plate also, including a music video by K.O. that features actor Billy Bob Thornton; a documentary on a famous jazz record label titled “Blue Note Records: Beyond the Notes”; and “Rudy Love,” a documentary about a soul singer who chose his family over fame. Love and his band are scheduled to perform.

On April 26, there’s an outdoor concert at River City Roll, featuring jazz upstarts Butcher Brown and several other bands, that starts at noon. Richmond resident and jazz legend Lonnie Liston Smith is scheduled to take part in a panel discussion.

“I love working with other creatives. It’s equally as satisfying to me to be able to help bring those two groups — filmmakers and musicians — together, and give them a platform, where they can connect,” Waters says.

Bringing movie and music makers isn’t the only result Waters is looking for: “It’s about putting Richmond on the map.”

The Richmond International Film & Music Festival runs from April 23-28. For ticket prices and locations, visit rvafilmfestival.com.