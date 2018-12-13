‘Nutcracker’ Curiosities

× Expand Richmond Ballet dancers in "The Nutcracker" (Photo by Sarah Ferguson)

The Richmond Ballet tradition "The Nutcracker" leaps back into the Dominion Energy Center Dec. 14-23 with the Richmond Symphony playing the marvelous Tchaikovsky score for the 14 performances. The Richmond rendition of the seasonal classic received praise from The New York Times as “one of the country’s most perfect” Nutcracker productions.

This year’s "Nutcracker" features the company’s full roster of professionals, 29 trainees, and more than 195 accomplished students from the School of Richmond Ballet and Minds in Motion.

We asked the Ballet’s Valerie Tellmann-Henning about some of the show’s more intriguing components.

Richmond magazine: The Snake Charmer is quite a scene and something to look forward to. How are dancers chosen for this scene?

Valerie Tellmann-Henning: As coveted a role as the Sugar Plum Fairy or Clara, the Snake and her charmer are chosen by artistic staff for their strength of presence, technique and mesmerizing qualities. Ability to hypnotize is a bonus, but not a requirement.

RM: The Bear often very briefly copies a popular dance motion that the “the kids” know. Can you give us a hint about how the Bear may bust a move?

Tellmann-Henning: The Nutcracker’s Dancing Bear is no ordinary bear. For one thing, he hibernates all summer. During that time the Russians busy themselves by keeping up with pop culture. We can’t promise what they’ve been catching the Bear up to this season, but we do know that the Russians are almost always victorious when they play Fortnite.

RM: The sheep are adorable. How many of them are there?

Tellmann-Henning: The little lambs are our youngest cast members. The Shepherd and Shepherdess have gathered three casts this year. Each herd has six lambs, with one who is a little different than the others and notoriously cute. In human form they range in age from 7 to 11 years old.

RM: Has the tree ever faltered? Or not grown when it was supposed to? And how high does it soar?

Tellmann-Henning: Magic never falters. Clara’s dreams fuel our stunning evergreen to grow to 35 feet at full height with 80 strobe lights and 42 twinkling candles that culminate in explosive enchantment to begin the battle scene.

RM: This is the eighth year for the collaboration with the Richmond SPCA. How did this grand idea begin? And, there is the old show business canard: Don’t work with children or animals. But this show violates this rule.

Tellmann-Henning: Stoner Winslett, our artistic director [and choreographer of "The Nutcracker"], is good friends with Richmond SPCA CEO Robin Starr. Through their friendship and a mutual love of rescuing animals, "Pupcracker" [Dec. 15 and 20 at 2 p.m.] was conceived. As far as working with children and animals, at the Richmond Ballet we love to challenge ourselves. Not only do we work with children and animals, we work with children dressed as animals. As is evident in the bunnies and lambs in second act, the combination is winningly adorable.

RM: You’ve added the tactile aspect, partnering with Virginia Voice, and is the description of the show coming from a prepared script?

Tellmann-Henning: During the pre-show tactile tour [prior to the 7 p.m. performance on Dec. 21] led by a Sugar Plum Fairy, patrons interact with costumes, props and dancers. As for the performance itself, trained describers [using a wireless transmitter] help ballet attendees with vision impairments “see” the action on stage as it unfolds in real time.

Tickets to The Nutcracker start at $25 and can be purchased online or in person at the Richmond Ballet box office, 407 E. Canal St. Clara’s Tea Party ($30 per guest) will be held on Saturday, Dec. 15, and Saturday, Dec. 21, at 4 p.m. and is hosted by the Ballet in the Dominion Energy Center’s Rhythm Hall. Those attending can bask in the glow of the Sugar Plum Fairy, Clara and the Nutcracker himself, among other magical members of the cast.

