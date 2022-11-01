Dinner Music

× Expand Photo courtesy Richmond Ballet

Need a contemporary reference to get you excited to see some ballet? Richmond Ballet’s Studio Series, which features a performance based on the 1967 film “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” and music from R&B legends Ray Charles and Donny Hathaway, might be the ticket. It’s a world premiere, with choreography by Jennifer Archibald. It’s also the second part of a night based on the theme of “the triumphs and trials of love.” The first is “In the Night,” which features music by Polish composer Frédéric Chopin and choreography by Jerome Robbins.

The series runs Nov. 1-6 at the Richmond Ballet. Tickets are $26 to $51.

richmondballet.com