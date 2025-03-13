Art of Dance

× Expand Photo courtesy Tulsa Ballet

The Richmond Ballet presents “Moving Art 1” in the newly refurbished Leslie Cheek Theater at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, March 20-30.

The ballet, true to form, combines the old and new with innovation. The presentation begins with artistic director Ma Cong’s “Pentaptych,” featuring music by Ryan Lott accompanied by a live painter who, inspired by the dancer’s movements, creates before the audience’s eyes. It’s followed by the pas de deux from Christopher Wheeldon’s “After the Rain,” complemented by the yearning sounds of prolific modern composer Arvo Pärt. Val Caniparoli’s appropriately celebratory “Lambarena” rounds out the evening, combining Bach with traditional African rhythms.

Tickets start at $25.

richmondballet.com