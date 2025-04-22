Drawing Attention

× Expand Illustration by Jordan Bruner courtesy The Byrd Theatre & Foundation

The third annual Richmond Animation Festival returns to The Byrd Theatre April 27, featuring a screening of shorts by artists from around the world at 5:30 p.m. and a showcase of work by Los Angeles-based artist Lilli Carré at 7 p.m.

Co-organizer and animator Jordan Bruner explains that Richmond is home to film events and festivals, but none are dedicated to animation. “It’s an opportunity for us to watch the work of some of our favorite artists on the big screen at The Byrd, and invite others to watch them with us,” she says.

Tickets are $15.

byrdtheatre.org