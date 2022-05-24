Q&A: Theresa Caputo

× Expand Photo courtesy Theresa Caputo

For Theresa Caputo, star of the hit TLC television show “Long Island Medium,” her work begins with reciting a five- to seven-minute speech for group readings, such as a theater audience, where she invites spirits to communicate with her. A practicing medium for over 20 years, she says she then begins to clear her mind, replacing her personal thoughts with thoughts related to the departed souls.

Getting rid of her detractors, who suggest that her performances are dangerous, exploitative and not real at all, isn't as easy. But for those searching for solace and comfort after a loved one's death — and who believe in the Hicksville, New York, native's supernatural "gift" — she's seen as a helpful messenger.

Caputo will appear in Richmond, Thursday, May 26, at the Altria Theater as a part of the “Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience” tour. We spoke with her via phone as she sat in her van outside a Syracuse theater about her ability, her response to critics and her visit to Richmond.

Richmond magazine: When did you realize that you had this ability to speak to those who have passed on?

Theresa Caputo: I know and believe that everyone can connect with their own departed loved one, but it wasn't until later in my 20s that I discovered that I was able to connect with everyone's loved ones. I learned over the years from channeling spirits that, unfortunately, no matter who we lose or how they die, we here in the physical world are left with negative emotion, burden, feelings of should-have could-have would-have. At the end of the day, all of those negative emotions do not give us the ability to heal. So I chose to use my gift for healing and to help people be able to move on after the loss of a loved one.

RM: When did you realize you could make a profit with this skill?

Caputo: I never really looked at it as a profit. The turning point of deciding to do it for a living was 9/11, because that was the height of when I was really struggling with my gifts — nobody really knowing what happened to their loved ones, with the majority of people never able to even recover their loved ones' physical bodies or even lay them to rest.

RM: What is your response to people who think you're faking it, or even have dangerous methods?

Caputo: Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, and I get it. More importantly, I respect it. I understand that what I do is the most craziest thing. Honestly, I don't even know how this works. All that I know is that it just happens. It's just … this thing that just happened to me.

RM: What is the backstory behind the new hairstyle? What made you want to change it up from your iconic beehive style?

Caputo: [Laughs] I still kind of feel like my hair is the same. Some days, when I'm not working, I like to pull my hair up. Listen, it's still a beehive. It's still big. It's still iconic. It's just adding a little flair. There's just something about, like, I don't feel like I'm ready or dressed if my hair is not teased.

RM: What would you say to people who are on the fence about attending?

Caputo: Listen, you have nothing to lose to come. Literally, you have nothing to lose. Just come in whether you — I don't like to use the word "believe" — I choose to use the word "understanding" for what I do. It's so much more of me just communicating with people that have died. Because, let's face it, over these past couple of years, we've all lost something. We lose so many things on a daily basis, and we have to grieve these things. At the end of the day, we all lose something, and we have, and we owe it to ourselves to grieve and to honor these losses.

Theresa Caputo will perform at the Altria Theater on Thursday, May 26, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $45.75 to $95.75.